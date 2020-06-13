We look at an options play in order to stack the odds in our favor as much as possible.

Guess (NYSE:GES) reported its first-quarter earnings recently and the numbers were not pretty. The retailer reported an adjusted loss of $1.81 per share on top of revenues of $260 million. The top-line figure was a 52% loss over the same quarter 12 months prior. Furthermore, the adjusted bottom-line number did not incorporate one-off charges such as losses on lease terminations as well as asset impairment charges. If we were to include all of these impacts, earnings actually came in at -$2.40 per share. In net income terms, the loss spiked to almost $158 million. In the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, Guess reported a profit of $21.4 million. Suffice it to say, the damage was quite extensive in the first three months of this fiscal year.

We must remember though that Guess starts its fiscal year in February so this quarter really witnessed the teeth of the corona-virus lockdowns. We actually wrote about Guess before the company announced first-quarter numbers and stated that we were looking for green shoots from the conference call. Fast-forward a couple of weeks and shares are down around 8%+ from where they were trading. It was actually 19% at one point today (Friday the 12th of June) before shares tacked on a full $1 or 11% gain in a monstrous rally into the close.

CEO Carlos Alberini talked up the firm stating that full capacity had been restored in Asia, over 400 stores had been open in Europe, and over 180 in Canada and the US. Despite the ramp-up in openings, however, management stated that it expects a similar decline in top-line sales in the second quarter. The dividend payment as we expected will continue to be postponed which is the right decision in the current environment.

Murmurings concerning a second-wave of the coronavirus in October may keep plenty of value investors away from this name for the time being. Projecting earnings going forward seems to be a fool's play in the present environment. Therefore, let's turn to Guess' technical charts and volatility readings to see if we can gain any insights on where shares are headed for the rest of 2020.

As we can see from the long-term chart below, price this year came right back down below the 2017 lows. We would give shares the benefit of the doubt here though considering that the breach of the resistance level was short-lived. With shares now closing in on $10 once more, we can say that long-term support has been restored to some degree.

From a long-term perspective, we would be looking for the 10-month moving average to trade higher than the 50 for a sustained period of time. This would be a strong signal that the trend has changed for Guess shares. As the chart shows, these averages are not very far from each other at present. Therefore, despite the ugly sentiment numbers as well as the carnage with respect to top-line sales, all is not negative on the technical chart.

We are conscious of the fact that Guess at present is reporting negative earnings and it also has suspended the payment of its dividend. Irrespective of how cheap the stock's valuation may be at present, the lack of a paying dividend and positive earnings definitely brings risk to the table with respect to a potential long position. How do we get around this?

Well, with strong two-sided action in equity markets of late, the Vix has tacked on around 10 points to be currently trading at just over 36. Implied volatility in Guess has also spiked, which interests us from an options standpoint.

For example, even in expiration cycles which are well out in the future, implied volatility is trading well above its historic averages for this stock.

For example, the regular January '21 $7 put option is trading with an IV of 119% and is currently priced at close to $2 per contract. If we were to sell this option, our cost basis would be around $5 per share of Guess which looks really attractive. Why? Because despite Guess' steep decline in its share price this year, shares are still trading slightly above book value. At $5 per share though, this would not be the case and would present a compelling risk/reward setup to the upside.

Therefore, to sum up, although Guess' first-quarter earnings were disappointing, the market may begin to price in a recovery over the next few quarters. Opportunity definitely exists in its options. We may put this trade on early next week.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. We now have reached $150k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.