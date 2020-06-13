Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Fed forecast

An epic stock rally took a turn for the worse mid-week following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While he vowed to continue aggressive stimulus "and keep interest rates near zero for years," he struck a cautious note on jobs, undercutting the hopes for a V-shaped recovery. The Fed also forecast a GDP plunge of 6.5% in 2020 (before bouncing back to a 5% gain in 2021) and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year's end. Further weighing on sentiment was a resurgence in COVID-19 infection rates, prompting concern about a potential second wave as the total number of U.S. cases topped 2M.

Betting or investing?

With big market swings taking hold, a factor under consideration was the advance of retail traders into the market as the coronavirus pandemic sidelined many professional investors. "Day trading has replaced sports betting as a form of entertainment," reads a headline from Axios, "and this phenomenon could partly explain the current disconnect between the economy (down) and the stock market (up)." Big price action seen in the stocks of bankrupt companies like Hertz (NYSE:HTZ), J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) also underlined the trend as investors rushed to buy anything that moves.

OPEC+ finalizes output cuts

The pact called for collective cuts of 9.6M daily barrels until the end of next month, with Nigeria and Iraq making up for their backlog of reductions with deeper cuts over the next three months. Mexico won't pursue curbs beyond June, as it aims to implement longstanding plans to revive its oil industry. The cuts will be reviewed on a monthly basis, with the next meeting set for June 18. OPEC+ compliance with the May deal was 89%, meaning the group fell some 1.1M barrels short of the target set in the April agreement, according to commodities data firm Kpler.

Movie theater reopenings

New industry guidance in California allows for theaters in the state to start reopening as soon as this weekend with strict measures. Cinemas will need to limit capacity to 25% or 100 people per auditorium (whichever is fewer) at first, though the rule is expected to be relaxed after two weeks. That would provide some ramp-up time before the planned arrival of the first big post-pandemic blockbuster, Tenet from Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) on July 17, followed by live-action Mulan from Disney (NYSE:DIS). Related tickers: AMC, CNK, IMAX, MCS, RDI, NCMI

Under review

Entertainment companies began reassessing the content they offer in the wake of George Floyd's death and nationwide protests against police brutality. Gone with the Wind was pulled from HBO Max (T), though the streamer plans to return the movie to the platform "with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of ethnic and racial prejudices." Long-running TV show Cops was also canceled outright by the Paramount Network (NASDAQ:VIAC), while Live PD was removed from the schedule of the A&E Network (DIS).

Getting hungry

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) announced plans to merge with Just Eat Takeaway.com after talks with Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) fell through amid antitrust scrutiny. The deal would combine two of the top food delivery services in the U.S. and Europe and create the world's biggest food delivery company outside of China. Grubhub shareholders would receive 30% of the combined company - which will have over 70M active customers - via an all-stock transaction worth $7.3B.

Over $1,000

Elon Musk could've been popping champagne bottles on Wednesday as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares topped $1,000 for the first time ever, though instead he wrote to employees that it was "time to go all out" and put its Semi into volume production. It seems timely, given the hype surrounding newly listed Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), an EV truck maker that has seen its shares take off to dizzying levels. A rally of about another 11% in Tesla shares could see it become the world's most valuable carmaker, taking the crown currently worn by Toyota (NYSE:TM).

Zoom does some explaining

The company's recent ban against U.S.-based Chinese activists "fell short," Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) wrote in a blog post, offering more details about what happened. In May and early June, the Chinese government reached out to the platform about meetings commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. The activity is illegal in China, so Zoom terminated some of the meetings that had a significant number of mainland China participants - as well as their host accounts - despite a few being based in Hong Kong and the U.S. (those have since been reinstated). "We will have a new process for handling similar situations," Zoom added, saying it is "developing technology over the next several days that will enable us to remove or block at the participant level based on geography."

Facial recognition

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) became the latest firm to back away from the industry following similar moves by other big tech names. The company said it won't sell facial recognition software to police departments in the U.S. until there's a national law "grounded in human rights" to govern the technology. IBM (NYSE:IBM) is exiting the business entirely, while Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is imposing a one-year moratorium on sales to police departments to "give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules."

What is free speech on social media?

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden penned a letter to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that called, among other things, for the promotion of trustworthy sources of election-related information and to quickly remove fast-spreading misinformation and false paid advertisements. "Just as they have done with broadcast networks - where the U.S. government prohibits rejecting politicians' campaign ads the people's elected representatives should set the rules, and we will follow them," Facebook responded in a statement. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is also facing some backlash after it stopped promoting President Trump's Snapchat account on its Discover feature, a move CEO Evan Spiegel said "is within its First Amendment rights."