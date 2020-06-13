Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 14

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years National Fuel Gas (NFG) 6/29 7/15 0.435 0.445 2.30% 4.29% 50 Realty Income Corp. (O) 6/30 7/15 0.233 0.2335 0.21% 4.64% 27 Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 8/13 8/28 0.25 0.26 4.00% 3.15% 18 Target Corp. (TGT) 8/18 9/10 0.66 0.68 3.03% 2.33% 53 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 6/29 7/15 1.04 1.042 0.19% 6.03% 23 W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 6/22 6/30 0.11 0.12 9.09% 0.84% 19

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) 0.28 0.07 -75.00% 26

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jun. 15 (Ex-Div 6/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 7/15 0.6 61.03 3.93% 60 Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 7/3 0.28 91.02 1.23% 17

Tuesday, Jun. 16 (Ex-Div 6/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 7/7 0.04 43.55 0.37% 17

Wednesday, Jun. 17 (Ex-Div 6/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Tower Corp. (AMT) 7/10 1.1 258.08 1.70% 10 Chubb Limited (CB) 7/10 0.78 125.69 2.48% 27 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 6/30 0.22 95.73 0.92% 10 Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 6/30 0.28 36.17 3.10% 11 Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) 7/17 0.286 32.22 3.55% 22

Thursday, Jun. 18 (Ex-Div 6/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 6/30 3.25 300.25 4.33% 10 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 7/15 1.05 90.47 4.64% 52 Philip Morris International (PM) 7/10 1.17 70.42 6.65% 12 Tiffany & Company (TIF) 7/10 0.58 119.12 1.95% 17 Toro Company (TTC) 7/9 0.25 67.28 1.49% 11 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 6/30 1.25 285.15 1.75% 11

Friday, Jun. 19 (Ex-Div 6/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 6/30 0.12 57.02 0.84% 19

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 6/16 0.63 2.4% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 6/19 0.45 1.9% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 6/18 0.22 4.6% Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 6/22 0.27 1.8% Chemed Corp. (CHE) 6/17 0.32 0.3% Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 6/16 0.945 4.4% Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 6/19 0.3 5.2% Evergy Inc (EVRG) 6/19 0.505 3.4% FactSet Research System Inc. (FDS) 6/18 0.77 1.1% Flowers Foods (FLO) 6/19 0.2 3.6% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 6/18 1.5 2.5% Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 6/19 0.2325 2.4% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) 6/16 0.85 1.8% Linde Plc (LIN) 6/17 0.963 1.9% Monro Inc. (MNRO) 6/22 0.22 1.6% Northrop Grumman (NOC) 6/17 1.45 1.8% Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 6/19 0.34 5.8% Insperity Inc. (NSP) 6/22 0.4 2.8% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 6/16 0.225 1.7% Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) 6/18 1.1 7.0% Ryder System (R) 6/19 0.56 6.0% Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 6/17 0.2 2.0% RLI Corp. (RLI) 6/19 0.24 1.2% Raytheon Technologies (RTX) 6/18 0.475 2.9% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 6/16 0.69 2.1% V.F. Corp. (VFC) 6/22 0.48 3.1% Waste Management (WM) 6/19 0.545 2.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.