Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 14

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP.PK) 0.25 0.0625 -75.00% 5

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jun. 15 (Ex-Div 6/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 7/1 0.15 9.89 6.07% 9 Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 7/8 1.15 284.52 1.62% 6 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 6/30 0.52 55.76 3.73% 6

Tuesday, Jun. 16 (Ex-Div 6/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 7/2 0.08 11.02 2.90% 6 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 7/17 0.205 33.13 7.43% 9 Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 7/16 0.27 19.38 5.57% 7 Synovus Financial (SNV) 7/1 0.33 21.97 6.01% 7

Wednesday, Jun. 17 (Ex-Div 6/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 6/30 0.07 10.73 7.83% 9 Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 6/30 0.0447 15.35 3.49% 6 Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) 6/30 0.303 35.15 3.45% 7 QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 7/7 0.47 62.34 3.02% 7

Thursday, Jun. 18 (Ex-Div 6/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 6/30 0.3125 39.41 3.17% 6

Friday, Jun. 19 (Ex-Div 6/22)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 6/19 0.27 4.6% Avnet Inc. (AVT) 6/17 0.21 3.1% Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 6/17 0.58 2.0% Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 6/22 0.14 2.8% Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 6/19 0.12 1.9% Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 6/17 2.66 1.6% Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 6/17 0.24 1.6% First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 6/19 0.26 3.8% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 6/17 0.09 10.1% Griffon Corp. (GFF) 6/18 0.075 1.8% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 6/16 0.3175 3.4% Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 6/17 0.08 3.9% Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 6/17 0.28 5.1% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 6/19 0.28 8.1% EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 6/17 0.26 2.3% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 6/18 0.39 1.0% Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) 6/19 0.44 5.8% United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 6/19 0.1425 5.5% United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) 6/19 0.33 4.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.