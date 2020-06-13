Image source

Certain REITs have been unjustly punished during 2020. There are sectors of real estate investing that I think have been holding up well, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. However, advertising has been a very public and significant casualty of economic shutdowns in the US and abroad, as companies pull back on spending, consumers are buying less, and ad prices fall because of lower demand from would-be advertisers.

Lamar Advertising (LAMR) is obviously keenly interested in this as it makes its living off of billboard advertisements across the US. The problem for Lamar, as I see it, is that not only does it have to contend with lower advertising spending from companies, but with tens of millions of people either newly unemployed or working from home, consumers are collectively driving much less than they used to. With Lamar almost entirely dependent upon traffic to have a value proposition for its billboards, I think the model has changed, and not for the better. The stock isn’t egregiously expensive, but with a slashed dividend and full valuation, there are many better REITs out there.

The good, the bad, and the ugly

To be clear, before the crisis, I liked Lamar. The trust has an operating history of nearly 120 years, and it has collected hundreds of thousands of outdoor advertising displays in that time period. Lamar is huge, and has posted decent growth in recent years.

As we can see above, adjusted funds-from-operations, or AFFO, rose from $4.08 to $5.80 between 2014 – the first year Lamar was classified as a REIT – and 2019. This produces a CAGR of more than 7% annually, although growth was a bit lumpy and not linear. Still, this is a robust track record of expanding earnings for any company, and Lamar deserves credit.

Prior to the crisis, Lamar guided for AFFO per share of $6.05 to $6.20 for this year, with that range representing growth over 2019 of 4.3% to 7%, respectively. Again, this is strong growth, but of course, that isn’t to be for this year. Guidance has been pulled as of the Q1 report, but Lamar did say it would reissue guidance with the Q2 report, for what that’s worth.

The trust said in the Q1 report that as of early May, 80% of its markets were back to seeing 75% of normal traffic levels. That’s Lamar trying to soften what is an unfavorable situation, because that means 20% of its markets are still experiencing traffic declines of at least 25%, and even those that are getting back to normal, aren’t back to normal. This all means that there are fewer people to see the billboards while companies have pulled back on advertising spending. This is not a life-threatening disaster for Lamar, but it isn’t a good situation, either.

Diluted AFFO per share actually rose 13% in Q1, but keep in mind that period ended on March 31st, right at the beginning of the slowdown in traffic, and therefore, advertising spending. Lamar’s Q1 is not representative of the new normal by any means, and because of its rental agreements, it may take a couple of quarters for the trust to feel the ill effects of the slowdown. What I’m arguing is that Lamar’s model is less relevant than it was pre-COVID-19, and that the stock needs to be priced for that.

Lamar relies upon the four main sources of ad revenue you see above. These are all travel-related to a high degree, meaning that Lamar needs people on the roads, in trains, and in airports going places in order to see their ads. If people aren’t driving as much, aren’t commuting on public transit, and aren’t flying because of a variety of reasons, Lamar’s product isn’t worth as much to advertisers.

While I sincerely hope we’re back to some state of normal quickly, I have a hard time believing traffic on things like trains and airplanes will return to normal anytime soon; there are simply too many social distancing concerns to be had with public transport of any kind. And with business and leisure travel still at fractions of their pre-crisis levels, airports are still functioning at low levels of normal, something I personally don’t think will change all that quickly. If the new normal is for airplanes to fly at half capacity or something like that to reduce the spread of COVID-19, anyone with leverage to airports and airplanes will suffer.

Finally, Lamar’s core product, which is roadside billboards, relies upon traffic to make them valuable to advertisers, and it relies upon sufficient advertisers wanting to spend their ad dollars to reach those motorists. With traffic levels still down significantly across the country, according to the data Lamar presented in the linked press release above, this also isn’t returning to normal anytime soon. With tens of millions of people unemployed that weren’t at the start of the year, and tens of millions more working from home indefinitely, who is going to pick up the slack on traffic? The simple answer is that I don’t think anyone is, and Lamar’s billboards will become less valuable.

The bottom line

Lamar has generally traded in recent years in a range of 13 to 14 times AFFO. Today, with the share price at $70, the stock is implying AFFO for this year of $5.00 to $5.38 if we use historical valuations. Remember the trust guided for $6.05 to $6.20 earlier this year, so by my math, the stock is pricing in a haircut to AFFO of between 82 cents and $1.05.

That seems reasonable enough given Lamar would have already booked much of its 2020 business, but obviously, it will be somewhat exposed even in the short term. Thus, the stock looks fairly valued if we assume AFFO is in the low-$5 area this year, which I’m willing to do.

The problem is that with the stock being fairly valued – and certainly nowhere near cheap – the easy money has already been made. In other words, value investors will find nothing for them with Lamar given the current valuation.

The other major problem is that Lamar already slashed its dividend by half, and the new current yield is just 2.8% with the $2 per share annualized payout. That’s nowhere near good enough for a REIT when others in the sector are offering 6%+ payouts with better valuations.

Lamar was a leader in the REIT space with its proven business model, but that model was built for pre-COVID-19. How it fares after the crisis is up for debate, but I’m unwilling to assume things get back to normal for Lamar. With a full valuation and an also-ran yield, I simply don’t see any reason to own it today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.