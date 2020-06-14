EUR/CAD Could Break To The Upside

While we may want to remain neutral on this pair at present, I believe that the EUR/CAD level of 1.60 will be well worthwhile to watch. If 1.60 is met in the short to medium term, this would be fairly unprecedented, since it would indicate a breaking above the long-term trendline and above the recent high, potentially signalling the start of a new direction.

EUR/CAD has therefore stabilized, and while it has recently found the long-term (bearish) trendline that has seemingly guided EUR/CAD price action since the mid-1990s, the response to the meeting with the trendline has this time been lackluster. Indecision now characterizes EUR/CAD.

However, as oil recently collapsed, and as global rates have largely collapsed to the zero lower bound, the economics and appeal of carry trades have almost been eliminated.

This has been in accord with a generally bearish trend for EUR, which the market has been generally sceptical of since its inception.

The EUR/CAD currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the Canadian dollar, is at least primarily a risk-off instrument. I say at least, because the relationship between the euro and global risk sentiment (in financial markets) is subject to change. That is, seemingly on a whim, dependent on the differences in performance across global equity indices.

If the S&P 500 (a proxy for U.S. equities) outperforms European indices, towards month- and quarter-end (and indeed, financial year-end), this can generate demand for euros as global portfolios rebalance in favor of underperforming markets (which generally rebalance in accordance with preselected portfolio weightings, and perhaps a tendency to trust the concept of mean reversion).

Further, the recent collapse in global interest rates has begun (at least, in my mind) to challenge the value of the U.S. dollar. While the U.S. dollar remains the world's reserve currency, the collapse in U.S. rates makes it far less appealing to hold U.S. dollars, at least from an interest rates perspective. The spread still favors USD over EUR (the Federal Reserve's current target rate of +0.00-0.25% is still higher than the European Central Bank's comparable deposit facility rate of negative -0.50%, but the spread is tight).

EUR and USD are therefore probably unlikely to deviate in value too significantly over the medium term. The Federal Reserve has suggested that U.S. rates are not likely to rise even through much of 2022. We can expect the Bank of Canada, representing the Canadian dollar, to probably follow suit over the long term. (The Bank of Canada's current rate is +0.25%.)

Nevertheless, as shown in the chart below, EUR/CAD is inversely correlated to the S&P 500 (which we can also use as a proxy for risk sentiment). In the chart below, the colored line represents inverted S&P 500 levels (on the far-right y-axis), whereas the daily candlesticks illustrate EUR/CAD prices.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

In other words, as the S&P 500 falls, EUR/CAD tends to rise. While we won't delve into why, some important factors include the fact that as global equities fall, capital repatriation tends to generate demand for euros (from which European investors originally exported their capital to more appealing financial markets besides Europe). This effect has been exacerbated in recent times as the euro has increasingly been used as a funding currency (due to the negative ECB rate making it attractive to sell).

Additionally, as oil is a key export of Canada, and since the oil price tends to therefore correlate with both global risk sentiment and the Canadian dollar, CAD tends to weaken just as equities fall.

In a previous article, published April 2, 2020, I predicted downside in EUR/CAD. Subsequent to the release of this article, EUR/CAD fell, but then traded largely sideways (downside has been limited since then). The chart below illustrates; the vertical line indicates the time at which my previous article was published.

The pair has evidently traded largely in a fixed trading range since the drop in early April; that range being approximately between 1.5050 and 1.5500 (less than 500 pips). The choppy range indicates indecision. While previously I expected significant downside over the longer term, the collapse in oil prices does complicate things. While oil prices have picked up, the drop in oil prices globally has generally had significant effects on the trailing terms of trade of countries across the world.

The chart below compares the terms of trade (i.e., the ratio between a country's export prices and import prices) between Germany (a proxy for the euro zone) and Canada. Other major European countries like France have seen terms of trade move in a similar (positive) direction to Germany.

(Source: Trading Economics)

The divergence in the chart above is stark. What it means is that, because Germany is a net importer of oil products, and as the oil industry is important to Canada (and its export business), when oil prices fall, Germany effectively wins at the expense of Canada. Of course, that is a simplistic way to put it, but the implication is fairly clear for FX. Rising export prices relative to import prices improve a country's current account and relative economic performance. If Canada were a business, oil would be on the revenue line; for Germany, it would be on the expense line. A drop in oil prices therefore supports the business of Germany, but hurts the business of Canada.

While oil prices have recovered somewhat, the general move downward could be predictive of a rise in EUR/CAD. With interest rates close to the zero lower bound in both cases (the ECB's deposit facility rate of -0.50% is less than 100 basis points away from the BoC's comparable rate of +0.25%; hardly a reason to favor either from a carry-trade perspective), these broader economic factors (like terms of trade) arguably become increasingly important.

I would therefore revise my previous estimation of further downside. EUR/CAD has had a fairly colorful history; the more you "zoom out" to find the price action of prior years, the more you realize how susceptible EUR/CAD is to change. The chart below, which uses monthly candlestick charts, shows that the current price of around 1.50 compares with its heights of almost over 1.90 in March 1995. I have also added a declining trendline at the top, which has naturally in the past preceded downside.

After what has been many years of lower highs, this recent turn of events in oil markets and interest rates could in fact enable EUR/CAD to break out of its long-term negative trajectory. The euro may continue to be viewed as risky given the euro zone's historically low growth and inflation rates, while political instability (whether from Brexit, or Italy, or wherever else) continues to remain an underlying threat. Yet Canada, while it enjoys relative political stability, is ever vulnerable to the whims and volatility of global commodity markets. There is no strong reason to buy or sell EUR/CAD.

Yet since EUR/CAD has been in what appears to be a long-term "bear market", the elimination of a strong reason to sell the pair may give way for upside in the medium term. Indeed, EUR/CAD has in fact been generally climbing since mid- to late-2012 (as shown on the chart above). While the pair remains in its long-term bearish trend, the apparent reluctance of the pair to fall further recently suggests that we may about to witness a new direction for EUR/CAD (i.e., to the upside).

The most important level at present is therefore the 1.60 level (the recent high of March 2020). If you look back to past breaches of the trendline, each time the pair has fallen substantially, and indeed between -2 and -8% in the full subsequent trading month. The recent trading month of April 2020, following the March high, EUR/CAD only fell by about -1.6%, while May and June 2020 have so far produced "Doji" candlesticks (i.e., tight trading ranges with little change on the month). Doji candlesticks indicate indecision, confirmed by the recently tight trading range I presented on the daily chart (the second chart presented in this article).

It may be best to remain neutral on EUR/CAD moving forward. However, in summary, it will be well worthwhile monitoring the pair for further upside. If the 1.60 level is found again in the short to medium term, this could signal a possible breakout to the upside in the longer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.