Earnings of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) plunged to $0.44 per share in the first quarter, down 53% from the last quarter of 2019. The company’s earnings will likely improve from the first quarter’s dip but remain low on a year-over-year basis in the remainder of 2020. The provision expense will likely decline from the first quarter’s hike but remain above-normal due to CBSH’s high exposure to pandemic sensitive industries. Additionally, the net interest margin will likely decline in the year ahead due to the high sensitivity of the average yield to changes in interest rates. Furthermore, fee waivers will likely keep non-interest income low in the year ahead. On the other hand, participation in the Paycheck Protection Program will likely limit earnings decline. Overall, I’m expecting earnings per share to decrease by 25% year-over-year to $2.69 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a slight downside from the current market price; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on CBSH.

High Exposure to Pandemic-Sensitive Industries to Drive Provision Expense

CBSH’s provision expense surged to $58 million in the first quarter from $15 million in the last quarter of 2019. As mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing, the management used forecasts for different economic variables to determine the loan loss provisioning requirement and then overlaid it with a qualitative component. CBSH has high exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries that will likely drive provision expense in the remainder of the year. As mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation, high impact industries, including retail, auto dealers, and hotels, made up 17% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. The following table from the presentation shows the high-impact industries.

Additionally, consumer credit cards made up 4.7% of total loans as of March 31, 2020, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. Credit cards are particularly risky in the current scenario due to the high unemployment that has dented asset quality of consumer credit. Moreover, CBSH has received payment deferral requests on a total of $416 million worth of loans, representing 3% of total loans. The deferral requests show the extent of debt servicing issues among CBSH’s borrowers. Considering these factors, I’m expecting CBSH to post provision expense of $128 million in 2020, up from $50 million in 2019.

Variable-Rate Loans to Drive Margin Compression

The 150 basis point cut in the federal funds rate in March will likely pressurize yields in the second quarter, leading to a decline in net interest income (NIM). CBSH has a high proportion of variable-rate loans in its loan portfolio, which will make the average yield on earning assets vulnerable to interest rate changes. As mentioned in the investor presentation, around 58% of total loans are linked to variable rates. However, CBSH has some interest-rate floors that will partially offset the adverse effect of interest rate decline on yields. The company has three interest rate floors with a combined notional value of $1.5 billion, as mentioned in the presentation. Moreover, the maturity of certificates of deposits (CDs) will ease the pressure on NIM. Around 24% of CDs, or 2.1% of total loans, will mature in the second quarter, and around 31% of CDs, representing 2.6% of total loans, will mature in the second half of 2020, according to details given in the last 10-K filing. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 25bps in 2020, as shown below.

CBSH’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will offset some of the pressure on the net interest income from NIM. As mentioned in the presentation, CBSH has gotten $1.5 billion worth of loans secured from the Small Business Administration, which will boost loan balances in the second quarter. I’m expecting a majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the third quarter, at which time CBSH will book the remaining unamortized fees. Apart from PPP, there is little opportunity for loan growth due to the current economic downturn that I expect to last until early 2021. Consequently, I’m expecting loans to grow by 2.8% by the end of 2020 from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings of $2.69 per Share

CBSH has a diverse revenue stream, with non-interest income making up around 39% of total revenues. CBSH has waived fees on some services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will help retain customers in the long run but hurt non-interest income this year. As mentioned in the presentation, CBSH is accepting customer requests for waiving late fees on credit cards, overdraft fees, and early withdrawal penalties for CD redemption. The company’s non-interest income declined by 14% sequentially in the first quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting non-interest income to decline by 4% year-over-year.

The expected hike in provision expense, NIM compression, and reduction in non-interest income will likely pressurize earnings this year. On the other hand, participation in PPP will limit earnings decline. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 25% year-over-year to $2.69 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Earnings can differ materially from estimates because of the current economic uncertainties. The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown; therefore, there is a risk that the effect of the pandemic on credit costs will be greater than expected. Moreover, CBSH has high exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries that can magnify the impact of the pandemic on the company’s asset quality. Additionally, the forgiveness period of the PPP loans is unknown, which impacts the PPP fees, and consequently, the net interest income estimate for 2020. Due to these uncertainties, there is an unusually high probability of an earnings surprise this year.

Year-End Target Price Suggests Slight Downside

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book multiple (P/TB) to value CBSH. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 2.24 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $26.7 gives a target price of $59.9 for December 2020. This target price implies a slight downside of 1.8% from CBSH's June 12 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/TB multiple.

CBSH is offering a low dividend yield of 1.8%, assuming that CBSH maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.27 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 40%, which is sustainable; hence, I’m not expecting a dividend cut. The price downside and dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 0% for the next six months. Based on the slight price downside, I’m adopting a neutral rating on CBSH.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.