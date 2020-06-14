It's been a tough couple of years for Pantoro Resources (OTC:PNTOF) as the company has seen its share price erode by more than 70% during a period when the gold (GLD) price has gained over $300/oz. However, the company made a bold pivot last year, acquiring a 50% interest and managing control of the Norseman Gold Project for A$80 million, and the market seems to be warming up to the deal finally. The stock is currently up 25% year-to-date, shrugging off a rough start to FY-2020, and investors finally have something to look forward to other than a small-scale high-cost mining operation in the Kimberley region of Australia. It's still too early to tell if Norseman will pay off long-term for Pantoro with no economic study completed to date, but the company's drill program continues to push out encouraging results, which is a good sign. Based on the company's relatively low valuation, I see the stock as a speculative buy below A$0.16. However, it's important to note that the stock is undoubtedly a very high-risk, high-reward play, as the market cap boost is riding on Norseman's recent exploration success.

Pantoro Resources reported its fiscal Q3 results earlier this quarter, with an underwhelming quarter from a production standpoint, but a solid quarter at the company's newest focus, its 50% ownership in the Norseman Gold Project 200 kilometers south of Kalgoorlie. From a production standpoint, the company reported quarterly gold production of 9,100 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,872/oz [US$1,310/oz], a 7% drop in costs sequentially from fiscal Q2. While these operating metrics are nothing to write home about, the company did benefit from a higher gold price and will have chewed through all of its remaining hedges as of the end of April, which should set up a strong fiscal Q4 report. Let's take a closer look at the operating results below:

As can be seen from the map above, Pantoro's flagship project up until recently was its 100% Halls Creek Project in the Kimberley Region of Australia, which is made up of the Nicolsons and Wagtail mines. The company has had a small-scale mining operation in place here for five years now, and fortunately, production was not affected by the COVID-19 scare, other than the fact that workers were staying in the Kimberley Region and avoiding travel back home to contain any potential spread. In fiscal Q3, the mine produced 9,100 ounces of gold, down 3% sequentially, but costs also came down despite the lower production. The lower costs were a result of lower sustaining capital in the quarter (A$191/oz vs. A$227/oz), and slightly lower operating costs. However, despite the minor drop in costs, these cost figures are still more than 30% above the industry average of US$980/oz, and nothing to get excited over. However, if the gold price can hold above US$1,600/oz, the mine should start generating US$2 million in net mine cash-flow per quarter, a small help to funding the aggressive exploration program at Norseman.

From an operational standpoint, we saw lower quarterly throughput of 56,000 tonnes at an average head grade of 5.38 grams per tonne gold, leading to slightly lower production sequentially (9,100 ounces vs. 9,400 ounces). Looking forward to fiscal Q4 and fiscal Q1 2021, the company expects to see costs come down a little based on operating improvements, stemming from a rationalization of the underground mining fleet and personnel numbers. Based on preliminary guidance, the Pantoro expects all-in sustaining costs [AISC] to average A$1,575/oz [US$1,103/oz] over the next two quarters, which would be a significant improvement from the trailing-twelve-month AISC of US$1,275/oz. In addition, at the same time as costs are expected to come down, the gold price is near its highest level in years, with the last of the company's hedges at A$1,800/oz to be cleared out by the end of April. Therefore, while Halls Creek certainly isn't a company-maker with a small-scale operation at above-average costs, cash-flow at the mine should improve going forward.

Fortunately, there's a more exciting part of the Pantoro story, and this is the Norseman Gold Project, where Pantoro holds a 50% interest as of last year. The company picked up a 50% interest and managing control of the project for A$85 million, or A$39/oz, based on 50% of the 4.4 million ounce resource delineated the project to date. The company has drilled over 40,000 meters since acquiring a stake in the project, and results have been exceptional, with a discovery at the Scotia Mining Centre last month. The new discovery, known as the Panda Zone, has turned up a few high-grade intercepts near-surface at a vertical depth of fewer than 100 meters. They are as follows:

5 meters at 24.84 grams per tonne gold

9 meters at 10.84 grams per tonne gold

4 meters at 8.26 grams per tonne gold

The Scotia Mining Centre is the southernmost resource delineated to date at Norseman, located 25 kilometers south of Norseman, with a current resource of over 400,000 ounces at 5.3 grams per tonne gold. These new results from Panda are quite encouraging, given that they're higher-grade than the current resource, and they sit 250 meters west of the current resource area. While we've only seen limited drilling here to date and no guarantee that Panda will amount to a significant discovery, the above highlight holes are a great start to adding ounces at Scotia.

Meanwhile, we've also seen solid drill results from Slippers and Daisy South, with highlight drill-holes such as 11 meters at 9.1 grams per tonne gold, 7 meters at 28 grams per tonne gold, and 13 meters at 4.72 grams per tonne gold. These exceptional intercepts continue to confirm that there is still some gold left behind from the 5 million ounces produced here historically, and this new project could end up being a game-changer for Pantoro. The key, however, is that the Feasibility Study that's expected to be out before the end of July shows positive economics. While there are no guarantees, I would expect attractive economics from the study since there is significant infrastructure already in place from the mine's existing operations, with the only real major cost being the refurbishment of the processing facilities.

Fortunately, the company has other options as well while it waits to make a production decision in the next 18 months, and one of these is a possible agreement with an operator in the region to source ore from Norseman to one of their processing plants. This option exists as a good chunk of the resource at Norseman is near-surface and relatively high-grade, and would be an excellent supplement to any plants with available capacity. The other good news is that Pantoro has over A$27 million in cash and bullion as of the end of fiscal Q3, meaning that it should have no problem completing its economic study and its current drill program without further dilution.

In summary, while it was another satisfactory quarter at Halls Creek, which is a relatively unenviable operation compared to peers, investors finally have something to look forward to with Norseman pushing out incredible drill results over the past few months. Given that the Halls Creek resource is now down to just 305,000 ounces in the Measured & Indicated categories or eight years of mine-life at the current run rate, there is a clear need for something new for the company. Fortunately, Norseman might be just what the company needed. However, given that Halls Creek is nothing special as a small-scale and high-cost operation, execution at Norseman is now paramount. While exploration success is great, as is a relatively attractive valuation for Pantoro of just US$57/oz, the key will be delivering exceptional project economics with low upfront capex to get this project into production. Until this occurs, this is a high-risk, high-reward play at best for investors.

Pantoro Resources was previously a name I would not even look twice at given its high-cost operations, but the addition of Norseman has potentially breathed new life into the company from an investment standpoint. While I would not be chasing the stock here after a 200% rally in barely 60 trading days, I believe that Pantoro is a speculative buy below A$0.16 for investors comfortable with high-risk, high-reward investments. However, I continue to prefer larger producers in the Australian space like Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF) and Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) as they offer low-risk, high-reward opportunities and have already proven they can execute against their plans.

