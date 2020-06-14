Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) could be a great long term investment if its stock price was not priced at a premium. The company has a strong brand maintained around exclusivity and scarcity. Its volume strategy has enabled to company to exert strong pricing power to grow sales steadily. The company is entering the downturn in a position of strength due to its strong liquidity position. At a 28x EV/EBITDA multiple, the stock is not cheap and does not provide a large margin of safety.

Ferrari has built a strong brand from exclusivity and scarcity

Ferrari has the most recognizable brand in luxury performance sports cars due to its strong design and engineering. The main reason for Ferrari's success is due to its exclusivity. Since the company's founding in 1947, Ferrari's brand has reached 60 markets worldwide through its network of 166 authorized dealers.

Ferrari shipped 10,131 cars in 2019. While the company is expanding its product portfolio to appear to a larger customer base, Ferrari still pursues a low volume production strategy to strengthen its brand through exclusivity. The company also focuses its marketing on scarcity and prestige around its brand by using waiting lists for its cars and holding racing activities like the Formula 1 World Championship. The Formula 1 race car event is the most-watched annual sports event in the world, with roughly 405M viewers.

With its focused marketing and strong brand, the company has increased its revenue from $2.8B from 2012 to $4.2B in 2019 at an annual rate of 6%.

A strong brand has improved Ferrari's pricing power and returns on capital

Ferrari has maintained the image of being a dream car, where only a select few will ever be able to own the car. This strategic move of keeping volume scarce will enable the company to retain its pricing power and target the ultra-rich. As richer people are less prone to economic downturns based on absolute wealth, it reduces the volatility of sales for Ferrari throughout economic cycles.

Having strong growth only benefits Ferrari as its return on invested capital exceeds the company's cost of capital. For Ferrari, its return on invested capital has stayed above 15% on most years for the past 5 years. With its cost of capital at roughly 6.3%, it is likely that the growth strategy that Ferrari is employing has been positive to value creation. It also shows that Ferrari's management has been exhibiting skill in investing in smart growth while optimizing on the highest return opportunities for its shareholders.

Impact on long-term prospects

We expect Ferrari will achieve sales growth of roughly 5-7% over the next 5 years, driven by pricing power and expanding product portfolio. The company has been profitable, and we expect Ferrari to drive efficiencies across its business as execution improves. Furthermore, Ferrari does not need to increase its physical presence in order to sell units at a higher price. As such, operating margins should expand from 24% to 30% over the next 10 years.

Investment Risks

Ferrari's key strength is its brand image, which is driven by an aura of exclusivity and scarcity around its cars. If Ferrari were to overproduce to the point that the feeling of exclusivity around its brand was lost, it could have a negative impact on its brand and huge pricing power. However, we see little chance of this happening as management has recognized that controlling volume is the key to its long-term success.

We are fiercely protective of our brand, which is among the most iconic and recognizable in the world and critical to our value proposition to all of our stakeholders. We strive to maintain and enhance the power of our brand and the passion we inspire in clients and the broader community of automotive enthusiasts by continuing our rigorous production and distribution model, which promotes excellence in innovation, design and exclusivity

Due to the pandemic, Ferrari had to suspend production and reduce its racing calendar. This would likely have a negative impact on sales in the short term. Ferrari also spends a large number of its sales on research and development and marketing around races to maintain a level of perceived performance and superiority for its cars. If spending in these areas had to be reduced, it might put some of the company's brand image at risk when customers' perception of the cars change.

Balance Sheet

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Ferrari has €897M of cash and cash equivalents, with €2B of debt. Since Ferrari had positive free cash flow in the last fiscal year of roughly $200M, this provides a large cushion to invest in growth. It also helps Ferrari tide through any operational difficulties in volatile periods. Ferrari also had an undrawn €350M revolving credit facility, which was due to mature in November 2020. It was canceled in December 2019 and replaced with a new €350 million unsecured committed revolving credit facility. With a large cash balance, strong free cash flow, and a revolving credit line available, Ferrari is unlikely to face a cash crunch in the near-term despite the current downturn.

Valuation

With the recent spike in stock price, Ferrari is now up almost 30% from its 12 March low. This is reflected in a higher EV/EBITDA ratio at about 28x currently. This is trading near the top in the past 5 years. Ferrari is not the steal that it was in the middle of March 2020 but its strong recovery prospects might make this a buy in the long run. However, more conservative investors might get a better margin of safety by waiting for a pullback.

Takeaways

Ferrari has steady growth over the years due to its strong brand maintained around exclusivity and prestige. This has allowed Ferrari to strengthen its pricing power over the years and maintain high returns on capital. Ferrari's stock price appears expensive relative to its historical trading multiples. Hence, investors who want to build a position in this company would be paying a premium.

