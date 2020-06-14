As much as this is a brilliant move that would work well for creditors, shareholders stand to lose more than what I initially thought they would.

Source

Over the last couple of weeks, the market performance of Hertz Global Inc. (HTZ) stock implied that day traders know something that Carl Icahn doesn't. Since my last article on Hertz in which I suggested Hertz will continue to hurt investors, shares surged past $5.50 only to shed 50% of those gains in just a couple of trading sessions. The wildly fluctuating share price has not only caught the attention of financial media, but also company executives. On June 12, Hertz won the approval to issue up to 246 million shares for a value that does not exceed $1 billion, meaning the company will sell new shares through Jefferies for a per-share price below $4.05. Shares closed at $2.83 on June 12, and Hertz could fetch as much as $600 million if the company executes the sale of new shares at an average price of $2.50. An investor need not look beyond the comments of Hertz lawyers and the wording of the document submitted to the court by the company to get an idea of what they are getting themselves into. Hertz might have made history on June 12 by capitalizing on the irrational behavior of some market participants but the company will hurt more investors than I thought it would.

Here's all you need to know about the equity offering

It's common for companies that file for bankruptcy protection to obtain debtor-in-possession financing from traditional lenders such as banks to cover litigation costs of the bankruptcy process and to keep the business in operating conditions. It is, however, revolutionary to even think about raising capital from equity markets after filing for Chapter 11 as it's no secret that most of these companies eventually cancel existing common shares in their reorganization plans, leading to a permanent loss of invested capital. The below is an excerpt from the emergency motion submitted by Hertz to the bankruptcy court on June 11.

Unlike typical debtor-in-possession financing, the common stock issuance would not impose restrictive covenants on the Debtors and would not impair any of the creditors of the debtors. Moreover, the stock issuance would carry no repayment obligations, and the Debtors would not pay any interest or fees to those who provide the funding by buying shares at the market.

Things couldn't have been made any clearer. The company needs cash and the irrational market performance presented them with a unique opportunity, which Hertz grabbed with both hands wide open. The emergency motion goes on to note:

Hertz would include disclosure in any prospectus used to offer common stock highlighting that an investment in Hertz's common stock entails significant risks, including the risk that the common stock could ultimately be worthless.

This, as far as I remember, is the boldest statement I have ever seen from a company that is about to issue new shares. At the same time, it's crystal clear what the company is up to; Hertz is trying to transfer wealth from shareholders to its creditors. The irrational market behavior in the last two weeks makes this possible.

Can $1 billion save Hertz from the catastrophe?

I believe Hertz is on borrowed time. Hertz will eventually succumb to its liquidity issues and the unfavorable industry conditions. Before paying a dime to shareholders, Hertz will have to pay approximately $4.4 billion to the first lien, second lien, and unsecured debtholders of the company. In addition to this non-vehicle debt, Hertz has $14.7 billion of debt attached to its vehicles.

Even in the very unlikely scenario of Hertz coming out of bankruptcy with no collateral damage, the company will most likely remain under pressure from various macro-economic developments such as a permanent decline in airport traffic in the next couple of years and the rise of the ridesharing industry.

The money the company would raise form selling new shares in the market will likely go into the pockets of the creditors, and this recent development makes the debt of the company much more attractive relative to its equity. The bond markets reacted positively to the approval the company received to sell new shares while HTZ fell in after-hours trading, which is an accurate reflection of the outcome of this potential sale of new shares.

The Robinhood effect

It's no longer a secret that Covid-19 and the lockdown that followed have given the opportunity for many young investors to seriously consider investing in stocks for the first time in their lives. What's more, it's reasonable to assume that gamblers who were missing the casinos started flocking to equity markets in search of bets that could pay off handsomely. Most of these investors and traders have eventually ended up putting their money behind companies that are in distress such as many airlines, cruise operators, and Hertz, of course. There has been a massive surge in the number of Robinhood users holding Hertz stock in the last couple of months, and this explains some of the irrational moves in the recent past.

Source: Robintrack

Other prominent online brokers are seeing a surge in new account openings as well, and some of these new investors are likely to have bet on Hertz as well.

Source: Barron's

It's fair to say that Hertz can thank these retail investors for setting up a platform to sell new shares. Unassuming retail traders will be left with nothing when this saga is over, and until this happens, Hertz stock will be extremely volatile and could swing from one extreme to the other in the next couple of months before we have concrete information on the future of Hertz.

Takeaway

It's a historic and brilliant move by Hertz to capitalize on the opportunity to raise funds by selling new shares that could soon be worthless. These are unprecedented times that call for unique measures to remain solvent, and Hertz, in my opinion, couldn't have done better. This action, however, might not be in the best interest of shareholders of the company. Both existing and new shareholders are likely to lose their entire investments in Hertz, even though the funds that would be raised by offering new shares will help the company remain solvent for a bit longer than we initially thought it would. Hertz stock remains a sell and will gradually begin its journey to zero, which would be a very bumpy ride thanks to amateur investors who are playing with fire.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.