Image source

Fewer industries have been hit harder by the COVID-19 outbreak, and resulting economic shutdowns across the world, than foodservice. The sector was essentially completely shut down for a short while earlier this year, and while restaurants across the US are reopening, it is at reduced capacity or takeout only. Hospitality has been even worse as travel volume plummeted and hotels remain almost empty. This is a problem for those businesses, but for the companies that supply them, such as US Foods (USFD), it is equally as distressing.

The good news is that it appears the worst is behind us in terms of these problems, and while the road to recovery will be long, I think US Foods is priced low enough today that it is worth a look from the long side.

Assessing COVID-19’s impact

Obviously, this year is going to be quite ugly for US Foods as its customers continue to grapple with lower demand. The good news is that the company’s revenue streams are fairly diversified and it has hundreds of thousands of customers, so it isn’t beholden to one subsector. Still, as we can see below, revenue will be much lower this year than last year.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue is expected to decline something like 13% this year to under $23 billion after growing nicely in 2019, thanks largely to the Food Group acquisition late in the year. No such acquisition has materialized this year, and while Food Group won’t be part of the comparable base until September, it isn’t enough given the enormous declines in demand US Foods saw from most of its customers earlier this year.

Below, we can see just what sort of reductions the company has been dealing with, and they are huge in a lot of cases.

Source: Investor presentation

Healthcare volume has held up reasonably well, which makes sense given healthcare workers cannot simply shut down like consumer discretionary businesses, for example. However, the rest of the business outside of grocery stores has been pummeled, with hospitality revenue essentially going to zero for several weeks. US Foods’ diversification is certainly helping it weather the crisis, but the fact remains that it is suffering during this period.

The company is taking drastic action to reduce costs and preserve liquidity during the crisis, as you’d expect.

Source: Investor presentation

With volumes plummeting, US Foods has been furloughing or cutting sales and support staff, taking inventory charges, and securing additional liquidity to ensure can continue to operate. The company reckons it can survive with current liquidity until mid-2021 with no improvement in case volumes from current levels, so it has plenty of cash on the balance sheet after recent borrowings.

On the plus side, there has been noticeable improvement in case volumes for US Foods from restaurants in particular, and consumers are returning to restaurants as they’ve been allowed in various parts of the country.

Source: Investor presentation

According to this survey data, returning to restaurants is at the top of consumers’ wish list for post-COVID-19 activity. In addition, spending at restaurants has ticked noticeably higher in the aftermath of the initial shutdown, and it seems quite reasonable to expect this to continue to normalize in the coming months. This is great news for US Foods as the restaurant business is core to its success, and it appears the industry is at least on the road to recovery.

Some caution is warranted

While I think the worst is behind US Foods, I also recognize it has some challenges in front of it. First, margins aren’t very good for food distributors under normal conditions, and have simply deteriorated further during this crisis.

Below, we have earnings before taxes, or EBT, in millions of dollars for the past three years, as well as estimates for this year and next.

Source: TIKR.com

EBT was $648 million last year, but is expected to be slightly negative for 2020. That’s to be expected, but next year, the rebound is only slated to recover around two-thirds of the prior high, as EBT margins remain below 2% of revenue. US Foods has to find a way to recapture margin dollars as demand rebounds, and that is one risk to the bull case.

In addition, US Foods already had substantial debt prior to the crisis, and additional borrowing to boost liquidity isn’t helping.

Source: TIKR.com

Net debt rose last year with the Food Group acquisition and is slated to rise again this year with crisis-related borrowings. That will put net debt to EBITDA at ~5x next year after earnings begin to normalize. That’s a lot of debt ($5+ billion) for a company with a $4.4 billion market capitalization and ~$430 million in estimated operating earnings next year. US Foods will have a tough road in front of it to deleverage, or risk the below becoming the new normal.

Below, we can see interest expense in millions of dollars against earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT. This comparison shows the proportion of EBIT that interest expense takes, to put the relative cost of servicing debt into perspective against operating earnings.

Source: TIKR.com

Interest expense was ~26% of EBIT last year, and will be more than 100% this year on depressed earnings. However, next year, it is slated to be ~36% of EBIT, meaning that for every dollar of EBIT the company produces, 36 cents of it will go to servicing debt. This is tremendously high and why I’m noting that I’m cautious on the company’s debt load. It is not only a lot of leverage, it is going to be very expensive for US Foods to service in the coming years, which will crimp earnings growth.

The bottom line

While US Foods is far from perfect, the stock is cheap enough – even after the rally from the bottom – that I think it is worth a look if you have a long holding period.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares trade for 13 times next year’s earnings, as well as 2022, which is a reasonable valuation for a company with huge scale and a path to upside in margins. With a recovery in restaurants in progress, and a presumed return to some sort of normal state in hospitality coming, I think the path to normalized earnings is a bit longer for US Foods than some other companies impacted by the crisis.

Still, with strong growth projected in the coming years, as seen above, 13 times forward earnings seems like a reasonable price to pay, and for that reason, I think US Foods is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.