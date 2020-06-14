Looking at the fundamentals, I would not buy O. Yet, I do not see any negative convergence happening due to O's heavy indexation and favor among retail investors (i.e. lack of flows).

But the fact that O is placed in a structurally shrinking sector and has tight FFO coverage with relatively rich valuations make the investment case less attractive.

Currently, there are no bearish views from either the Seeking Alpha authors or Wall Street analysts. The consensus is bullish despite O's outperformance of the broader market and suffering retail.

The number of Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts covering O exceeds that of such popular names as SPG, MAC and AMT.

Realty Income (O) is certainly one of the most widely known REITs and is favored by both retail and large institutional investors. The second highest average dollar trading volume in the retail REIT sector symbolizes this quite well.

The number of Wall Street analysts following O exceeds that of such popular names as Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT). More or less the same applies to SA authors.

What we can also notice from the ratings above is the fact that there are no Wall Street analysts anticipating a negative return scenario for O. There is, though, a balance between the bulls and the ones with neutral view.

The Seeking Alpha authors are, however, heavily skewed towards more positive prospects.

The chart shows that O has outperformed the broader REIT market in the past three-year period. This period includes the COVID-19 and its adverse consequences on retail.

The combination of homogeneity in the analysts' bullish views and the relative outperformance of O despite the immense repercussions on retail caused by the virus posits a question on potentially too rich valuations.

To test the legitimacy of such claim, let's take look at the key value drivers behind such outperformance and the potential factors which could potentially compress the share price.

Three pillars of O demanding a premium

#1 - Fortress balance sheet

There is no doubt that the recent economic turmoil has shifted the focus from the income statement to balance sheet. The massive decrease of companies' top line has finally reminded us about the downside effects of having high degree of operating leverage. To close the cash flow gaps, balance sheets (i.e. liquidity and incremental borrowing capacity) have come into play.

There is no doubt O has one of the safest balance sheets in the sector (and even in the context of all 162 publicly traded U.S. REITs):

"A" rated balance sheet (only 6% of REITs has it)

Liquidity reserves comprising 25% of O's market cap.

Healthy fulfillment of the existing debt covenants (required: DSCR 1.5x, incurrence of total debt below 60%; actuals: DSCR 5.5x, incurrence of total debt 37.1%) - as of March 31, 2020.

Only 3.3% of total debt falling due in 2020 and 2021.

#2 - Diversified and defensive portfolio

O carries a truly strong and defensively structured portfolio. Top 20 tenants represent 53% of total rents, and 11 of them have also an investment-grade balance sheet.

Most importantly, the lion's share of O's tenant exposure is in industries which are commonly perceived as countercyclical and safe (including against the digitalization trends in retail). For instance, groceries, dollar stores, drug stores, fitness centers account for ca. 35% of the total portfolio.

Plus, O has perfectly diversified across 49 different states which, once again, contributes to a bona fide conservative portfolio.

#3 - Proven track record of stability

O has delivered consistent dividends throughout its 51 years of operating history, increasing them for over 100 times.

July 9, 2020, O announced its 107th dividend increase despite the negative backdrop of COVID-19 and a struggling economy. Even during the GFC, O did not suspend its dividend.

All in all, historically, the company has been a remarkable investment outperforming its peers and major indices. Since 1994, it has achieved a CAGR of 14.9%, while the corresponding numbers for the S&P 500 and the Equity REIT index are 9% and 9.5%, respectively.

Important headwinds to consider

#1 - COVID-19 and secular shifts

The largest part of O's portfolio is exposed to retail and office segments (about 85%). It is a common sense that neither of these two segments enjoy rosy growth prospects. The virus has accelerated the already pre-existing headwinds such as digitalization, e-commerce, and remote work.

What does this imply for O? The most obvious answer is that the imminent retail bankruptcies will lead to more compressed margins and thinner cash flows. Previously, I mentioned that 11 of top 20 customers of the company possess an investment-grade balance sheet, and that, more or less, top 20 customer representing 53% of total rents can be considered somewhat safe. However, we have to respect the remaining 47% and embrace the fact that the underlying quality of them are certainly not at "AAA" level.

Very few retailers are going to ride out this environment unscathed and in the short-term/mid-term will affect O negatively via inability to pay rents, service debts or access liquidity reserves.

Source: Industry Dive

Speaking of the long-term implication, personally, I do not want to be on the opposite side of structural forces. By betting against them, there is a pretty huge probability of facing sub-par growth and perhaps even negative top-line development.

#2 - Dividend coverage

As already mentioned, O has a beautiful history of paying consistent dividends. If we peel the onion a bit deeper, there are some elements which make me worried.

Source: YCharts

First, the FFO coverage has a very small breathing room with FFO payout above 85%. It would take a relatively small group of O's tenants to go belly up or some chunk of rents to be stipulated at lower prices for the company to suffer even tighter FFO coverage. This in turn will lead to smaller post-dividend cash flows making it harder to cover the increasing capex needs and sponsor the "dividend-growth" policy.

Finally, the trend depicted in the chart above does not indicate a favorable development. In the recent periods, O's dividend growth has surpassed the growth of the underlying FFO. Keep in mind that these numbers do not factor in the Q2 results and the ensuing consequences on retail in relation to the virus. The future dividend coverage does not look too good in my opinion.

#3 - High valuations

The forward P/FFO, which incorporates the consensus FFO expectation for the next four quarters, stands at 18.95x. This is clearly above (by 25%) the all equity REIT sector average of 15.21x.

O's valuation exceeds that of such defensive and structurally growing REITs as Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), etc. Put differently, there is a plethora of other REITs which experience supportive tailwinds and trade at lower multiples.

The Bottom Line: Do not challenge the structural forces

It is clear that the solvency risk of O is very, very distant, and the likelihood of suffering a dividend cut in the short-/mid-term is almost non-existent. O will do anything it can to maintain the dividend and not impair its wonderful history. It is also clear that the company has all the right tools to withstand the headwinds and adapt to changing consumer demands.

However, personally, I think that its future is not as rosy as it is currently reflected in the multiples. The bargaining power of retail landlords is increasingly shifting towards tenants. The COVID-19 has accelerated the pre-existing challenges and introduced an additional hardship in the office space.

These changes will impose a negative pressure on O's cash flows via lower rents (e.g. bankruptcies) and growing capex needs, putting the dividend and relative outperformance at risk.

With that being said, I am not recommending to bet against O. Not because of strong fundamentals or any catalysts which could positively surprise the consensus. But because I do not see any flows that could stimulate a justified pricing (e.g., the case with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)). O is one of the most heavily indexed REITs due to its size and title of "dividend aristocrat". The passive flows are becoming larger and larger and push the valuations higher discriminating the underlying intrinsic value. As long as the dividend is kept, the retail investors are going to hold and even increase their positions in O. Personally, I do not see any potential seller of O (irrespective of the valuations)...

