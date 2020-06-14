Highwoods Properties is an office REIT located in the Southeastern US. The company has properties in some of the most promising cities in terms of growth.

I've been looking at REITs that are relatively underfollowed and Highwoods Properties (HIW) caught my attention. With the market starting to recover, now might be the last chance to purchase some yield generating assets at a great price.

Highwoods Properties is a REIT primarily focused on office space in the Southeast US. The company’s office properties in terms of revenue are primarily located in Nashville (21% of revenue), Atlanta (19% of revenue), Raleigh (18% of revenue), and Tampa (13% of revenue). These markets have been identified by consulting firm PwC as among the most promising in terms of future economic development and fastest-growing. This is especially true now as these places were not as badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

PwC emerging trends in real-estate

The company is firing on all cylinders

The company had a pretty solid Q1 2020 with funds from operations at $0.93 per share an increase from $0.72 in Q1 2019. Like most companies, its results started to suffer at the end of the quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rents continue to increase as same property net operating income was 11.9% higher compared to the same time last year at $12.1 million. The company offered deferral of rent to its clients who needed it. However, the company was able to collect pretty much all of the rent due in April and May due to the Southeast not being as hard hit by the coronavirus.

The company has an interesting growth development profile with $500 million worth of projects currently in development. From these projects, 77% is already pre-leased. The company expects these projects to generate an additional $40 million in net operating income. The company had a total 2019 net operating income of $487 million.

The company as well is planning to dispose of its assets in the Greensboro and Memphis markets in the near future in order to properly re-deploy capital in the high-growth markets of the Southeast US. These development projects along with increasing office rents in the Southeast US should serve as a growth driver for the company.

Apart from looking at future growth, I like to do a tenant analysis for the REITs I am interested in as it gives me an idea of how stable future cash flows will be. This is especially important now to access counter-party risk given the potential of the US entering a recession. Looking at the top 10 clients, Highwoods properties has a bit of concentration risk as these represent 21.3% of the company’s total rent. However, the top two clients which make up 8.6% of total rent are the Federal Government (which will never go bankrupt) and Bank of America (BAC). The rest of the companies on this top 10 list are high-quality companies and household names as well.

Company investor presentation

Valuation

While doing valuations, I usually check the company’s liquidity position. Based on Highwoods Properties latest report, the company has roughly $150.2 in current assets (this includes restricted cash of $111.3 million) against long-term debt of $2.4 billion. Like most REITs, the company has a huge cash shortfall. This is offset though by the availability of short-term credit facilities for the company of roughly $630 million as well as the fact that the majority of its debt is due 2027 and beyond.

Like my other articles on REITs, the next step is to check the financial ratios to make sure the company has sufficient liquidity and isn't over-levered. For REITs, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. This is done by looking at the Total Liability/Total Assets, Fixed Charge Coverage, and Dividend Payout to FFO.

The (Total debt + preferred shares)/total assets percentage is an indicator of debt serviceability and leverage. Based on the company’s presentation, Highwoods Properties has a ratio of 36.9% indicating a moderate level of debt. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio is used to examine the firm's debt levels relative to its cash earnings. Based on the company's presentation, as of Q1 2020, Highwoods Properties had a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.9x. Looking at Moody's methodology for REITs, the company gets a high score and is in the upper end of the quality spectrum (a Baa rating over-all).

Company investor presentation

Moody's Methodology for REITs (Registration required)

REITs by law are required to pay out the majority of their taxable net income to shareholders, therefore we need to check the funds from operations payout ratio (“Dividends/FFO”) to see if the REIT can meet this obligation moving forward. The company is projecting an FFO per share of $3.55 on the low-end to $3.68 on the high-end. Despite the pandemic, the company has so far maintained its dividend payment and has paid $0.48 per share per quarter two times this year. Annualizing this quarterly amount, we get an annual dividend of $1.92 per share. This implies a payout ratio of 52% - 54%, which is good for a REIT.

Highwoods Properties is currently yielding around 4.25% at a share price of $45.21. The current yield is roughly the same as the iShares ETF REIT (NYSEARCA:USRT) which I use as my benchmark. The current yield is lower than what it was historically but I feel that this due to the market realizing the quality of the company. The company has grown its dividend at a healthy rate of 3.1% CAGR for the past five years. In terms of price to cash flow ratio, Highwoods Properties is trading close to the benchmark as well at 12.28x vs 13.59x for benchmark indicating that the company is starting to trade closer to “fair-value”. However, given the company’s growth prospects, favorable geographic locations, and safe yield, I believe even a premium may be warranted. Highwoods Properties is a buy.

Company investor presentation

Highwoods Properties - 24 Year Dividend History | HIW

Key risks to the thesis

While I am bullish on the stock, I would still like to acknowledge the key risks to my thesis. The first one is a second wave of coronavirus outbreak particularly in the US Southeast. A second wave would trigger another round of lockdowns which would stifle economic activity in the area. The second key risk to my thesis is if these cities where Highwoods Properties is primarily located in and identified with high growth potential have below-average growth rates. Currently, Highwoods Properties has roughly the same yield as my benchmark iShares ETF REIT. Given that the benchmark is more diversified, we would want to be compensated with additional growth to choose Highwoods Properties.

Finally, the last risk is tied to the over-all office real-estate sector. Remote work has been a reality for the vast majority of white-collar workers and a handful of major corporations already announced a “permanent” work from home policy. I don’t think this will be the new normal but if many companies adopt this policy this could reduce the overall demand for office real estate. As a result office REITs like Highwoods Properties will suffer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HIW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.