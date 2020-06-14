Even if their earnings were to completely rebound, their leverage would still be very high and thus they would still be vulnerable.

Since their equipment spin-off, they have never produced free cash flow and the returns from their over $14b of accumulated capital expenditure are questionable at best.

Whilst some may feel as though this provides an unexpected contrarian investment opportunity, from a fundamental perspective, this is not the case as the company is rather unattractive.

Introduction

There are always interesting stories abound in the financial markets, with one of the strangest recent ones surrounding Hertz (HTZ) which filed for bankruptcy before seeing their share price surge higher largely thanks to retail traders. Oddly this has actually created a scenario whereby they have just been permitted to raise $1b of new equity, and whilst this may seem like an unexpected contrarian investment opportunity, they are still overall unattractive.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last quarter and previous seven years.

Image Source: Author.

This analysis will naturally focus on their results after the Global Equipment spin-off since it better reflects the current nature of their company, with the previous combined results only included for general interest. The first and easiest observation being that since this date, their free cash flow has always been negative despite the broadly decent global economic conditions, which has completely stemmed from higher capital expenditure. Whilst a history of negative free cash flow is seldom positive for an established and mature company, there are obviously other considerations and thus this was primarily included to provide context for the subsequent analysis.

Image Source: Author.

It appears that despite this high capital expenditure, they are seeing little to no returns, as by the time 2019 ended, their operating profit had actually decreased by 14.15% compared to their pro-forma results for 2015. This indicates that they have seen virtually no increase to their earnings despite investing a staggering $14.113b during 2016-2019. Since the vast majority of this capital expenditure has been directed towards their revenue earning vehicles net of related divestitures, the waiting period before seeing returns should be quite short. To provide an example, if you purchase a car this year, you would expect to begin collecting earnings either this year or next year since these are not large mining projects that take decades to build and ramp up slowly across several years.

Image Source: Author.

Following their history of negative free cash flow, it comes as no surprise that their net debt has continued to expand across the recent years to $16.224b at the end of 2019. If nothing else, this helps puts their $1b of new equity into perspective and shows how it would not materially reduce their net debt even if they were not currently suffering significant losses due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has never been positive after their Global Equipment spin-off, their overall financial position plays an especially important role in determining their suitability for a contrarian investment. The two graphs included below summarizes their financial position from the last quarter and previous three to seven years.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing these financial metrics, it becomes apparent that even if their earnings were to completely recover to the same level as 2019, their leverage would still be very high. Whilst a net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.88 is safe for a large regulated utility company, even half this level is concerning for a company with economically sensitive earnings that is also capital intensive. Since their interest coverage was also only 0.94, it ultimately indicates that they entered this downturn completely unprepared with little ability to endure turbulent times due to their crippling debt burden.

Even if they continue limping forward and manage to escape this downturn, their very high leverage will keep risks elevated and thus keep them vulnerable to subsequent downturns. This means that they either need their earnings to double compared to 2019, which is not going to happen considering they are bankrupt, or they raise at least another $8b of new equity to halve their net debt, which also seems very unlikely with a market capitalization of only $358m. Given their very high leverage, the best scenario I can envision is them becoming a zombie company kept alive by easy monetary policy and mostly speculative share trading.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst they actually entered this downturn with adequate liquidity, it was nonetheless still insufficient to allow them to remain a going concern. Since they have already filed for bankruptcy, this was primarily included only for general information and context.

Conclusion

Admittedly, every investor is entitled to their own strategy; however, I personally believe that desirable contrarian investment opportunities are ones that would normally be fundamentally attractive in better operating conditions. Unfortunately, I see little to nothing in this case that could be considered attractive, with them offering economically sensitive earnings, high capital intensity, dubious internal investment returns and very high leverage even if earnings were to completely recover. Given this unfavorable combination and broad long-term uncertainties as the world deals with this pandemic, I believe that a bearish rating is appropriate, although with the recent unexpected share price rally, the short term could go in either direction.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Hertz Global’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.