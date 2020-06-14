Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) as an investment option. PFN is a fund I thought would be a decent buy during the sell-off, but my timing was much too early. While PFN has rebounded nicely off its low, I am now a bit more cautious on the fund, as the scars of the Q1 sell-off remain top of mind. Looking ahead, I see reasons to remain long the fund, but also multiple headwinds that will pressure total return. First, PFN has a 7% premium which makes me reluctant to proclaim it a strong buy given our current climate. Second, the fund's UNII metrics are quite weak, which does not give income-oriented investors a lot of confidence. Third, the corporate credit markets remain in a difficult spot, yet investors continue to pile into the sector. With downgrades and defaults rising, the risk-on rally seems to be at odds with actual market conditions. This makes me generally cautious on leveraged funds like PFN.

Background

First, a little about PFN. The fund's objective is "to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital." The fund achieves this by investing in a wide variety of debt assets but will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities rated CCC/Caa or below (at time of purchase). PFN is currently trading at $8.85/share and pays a monthly dividend of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 10.85%. I covered PFN at the end of February and felt it would be a decent buy as the market began to sell off. Unfortunately, that recommendation did not age well, as I vastly under-estimated how far markets would fall. As a result, despite PFN's strong short-term gains since April, the fund is still down quite a bit since my last review:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As I look ahead to the second half of 2020, I wanted to reassess PFN to see if I should change my outlook from here, given all that has been happening in the market. After review, I am downgrading my rating to "neutral", as I see continued headwinds for corporate credit, as well as the market as a whole. I feel PFN's value proposition is not compelling, and I will explain why below.

Premium Does Not Excite Me

To begin, I will start with a key reason why I have downgraded my rating on PFN. Specifically, this is in regards to the fund's valuation, which does not entice me as I hunt for value in a difficult investing environment. On the surface, PFN's 7% premium does not seem wildly expensive, and in fairness, it is not. While I prefer to initiate new positions near par, or at a discount, I generally am comfortable with a 5% premium for quality funds. PFN's current valuation exceeds my general rule of thumb, so I am cautious as a rule. However, I am sometimes willing to recommend, and purchase, funds that have above-average valuations, if the metrics justify it.

Unfortunately, I find it difficult to recommend PFN at a 7% premium right now. Despite PFN's 8% drop in value since my last review, the fund's premium has actually increased, which speaks to the deterioration of the underlying value. To illustrate, consider that back in February, PFN had a 5% premium, so its buy-in price is noticeably higher this time around, as seen in the chart below:

Metric Value Current Premium 7.0% Premium in February 5.0% YTD - Average 4.4% YTD - High 10.0% YTD - Low (24.4%)

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is the chart above highlights quite distinctively what the risk is for PFN. While the 7% premium may seem reasonable compared against other PIMCO alternatives, the chart shows PFN is capable of trading much lower. While the 24% discount seen in March is a rarity, there is no getting around the fact that PFN is near its upper-range for the year. Further, the 7% premium is above the fund's average, which tells me if investors stay patient, they very likely could find a better buy-in price in the near future.

NAV Move Distinctively Negative

As I alluded to above, PFN's underlying value has come under pressure in 2020. This is not surprising, given the macro-environment, but this reality is why I am especially critical of overpaying for any fund right now. One key point is that PFN's premium has risen, yet its share price has declined. The reason for this has been a deterioration of the fund's underlying value. As investors fled risk, PFN's holdings came under enormous pressure. Even though there has been a sharp rebound, when we look at PFN's underlying value, we see the NAV is down quite a bit since the beginning of the year:

NAV 1/1/20 NAV 6/12/20 NAV Change $9.80/share $8.27/share (15.6%)

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is not positive. PFN has been on the losing side of the market in 2020, even after a short-term comeback. With a challenging second half of the year in front of us, I see little incentive to take a gamble on this fund right now. Yes, there is some bullish momentum, but as we saw a few months ago, plenty of downside risks exist. For investors who bought in during the height of the crisis, staying long now may make sense as they have ridden the wave higher. But for new positions, the risk-reward proposition just does not do it for me at this time.

Income Production Remains A Concern

My next point has a more negative slant and is a continuance of a concern I have had for PFN for a while. Specifically, I am concerned about the fund's income production, which is always a critical area to examine when evaluating any high-yield CEF. During my previous reviews, I noted that the income metrics for the fund were quite weak, although PFN has managed to maintain its distribution the whole time. So while the metrics suggested underlying trouble, the ultimate result has been consistent income.

However, despite a strong distribution track record, PIMCO's UNII report continues to highlight weakness for PFN. This makes me question how much longer the fund can continue paying out that $.08/share, as the income the fund is earning continues to come in well below that. To illustrate, consider the most recent UNII report out from PIMCO compared against the report from my February review. It shows PFN has seen its distribution coverage ratios improve, yet the negative UNII balance continues to grow as the coverage ratios remain well below 100%, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, this trend that started a about a year ago continues to this day, with PFN not making enough improvement in the income department. Of course, the fund's ability to keep its distribution steady has been a welcome sign, but I remain concerned for the longer term. PFN has not been able to improve its income stream enough to improve its negative UNII balance, and there is a limit to how much longer such a trend can continue without a corresponding distribution cut.

To compound this point, consider the Section 19 notice from PIMCO, which was sent out in May with respect to the June distribution:

Source: PIMCO

What this notice shows is that for the June distribution, only 95% of it came from actual investment income. The remaining 5% was from return of capital, which is essentially investors getting their money back. While the upside is the distribution was maintained, my takeaway here is investors need to recognize PFN has some income challenges, and that could have negative implications down the line.

Corporate Debt: Strong Demand, Deteriorating Quality

I will now discuss the underlying holdings of PFN. For this review, I am going to discuss high-yield credit, as I focused on the mortgage sector during the prior review. Both are relevant for the fund, as they are the two largest sectors by weighting, but high yield credit is the largest, at almost 30% of total fund assets, as illustrated below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, what is going on in the high yield credit sector is very important to PFN's total return. The good news is, as a general risk-on mode has returned to the markets, investors have flocked to corporate bonds. The bad news for PFN is investors seem to prefer investment-grade bonds right now. This is likely due to two principal reasons. One, the Fed has offered more direct support to the investment-grade sector, and two, investors are only willing to push the risk envelope so much. With stock and bond prices recovering the vast majority of their March losses, now does not seem to be the time to take on added risk.

To illustrate, consider investor inflows into corporate debt. While high-yield bonds have certainly seen an increase in inflows, investment-grade (or high-grade) funds have seen considerably more. In fact, investors inflows over the past two weeks have been at record levels, as shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Of course, this does help PFN to some degree, as the fund holds almost 13% exposure to investment-grade bonds. But the fund has more than double that amount of exposure in high-yield credit, and my point here is to emphasize that investors seem to prefer more quality assets right now. This is an attitude I personally share, and it seems broad investor sentiment agrees with me.

To understand why I, and the market, seem to prefer more quality assets right now at the expense of junk credit, let us consider what is going on at a macro level. Simply, credit conditions are deteriorating, so it makes sense to have a more cautious outlook. While central bank support around the world has helped stem losses, the corporate environment remains challenged. Specifically, the economic shutdowns have pressured corporate revenues and profits. The net result has been a historically large number of corporate credit downgrades. One way to gauge this is to look at the net number of downgrades versus upgrades. Not surprisingly, downgrades have surged, and very few upgrades are occurring. On a historical basis, this trend is quite extreme, as shown in the graph below:

Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

My point here is to illustrate how weak overall conditions are. Further, the downgrading of investment-grade debt into junk bond status increases the supply of available junk bonds. While investor demand could rise to meet this supply, if it does not, the underlying prices are sure to move lower to entice buyers. However, even if this does happen in the short-term, the number of downgrades is expected to keep rising in the months ahead, so this will remain a headwind for the sector for at least the remainder of 2020.

Expanding further on this point, it is more than just downgrades that have me concerned. While downgrades are a negative sign, they do not signal actual default, but rather a higher probability of default. Therefore, if corporate lenders continue to make timely interest payments, the net impact of a downgrade may not be too harmful for an investor. However, the bad news is we are also seeing higher defaults, along with the downgrades. To illustrate, consider the graphic below, which shows corporate defaults rose markedly in April and May across the globe:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is this provides support for my cautious stance. The positive metric from the chart is that May defaults declined month-over-month from April, which could mean the worst is past. However, both April and May are above March levels, which is when the major world economies started to lock-down. Until we see positive progress that the economic reopenings are going to measurably improve corporate profits, I am hesitant to expect a continued decline in defaults. A second wave of virus cases could result in a reversal of these reopenings, and the hardest hit sectors like Energy may not see enough of a rebound even with economies reopening to prevent more defaults. While I generally believe the worst of Covid-19 has passed, I am reluctant to take on too much risk at this time in case I am wrong. This makes me wary of high-yield credit and the funds that hold it, such as PFN.

Bottom Line

PFN has had a tough year, although for investors who timed it right, the payoff was quite rewarding. That said, I believe the easy money has been made, and expect PFN's performance to be quite volatile in the second half of the year. High-yield credit remains challenged, and PFN's income metrics suggest some of the underlying holdings in the fund are struggling. While the 7% premium is not too scary, I would bet on a better entry point presenting itself. Therefore, I believe a downgrade to "neutral" on the fund is appropriate and would recommend investors be very selective on any positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.