Thesis Summary

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has been gaining traction in the e-commerce space over the last few years. While profitability has been hard, the company has recently reported its first profits, and we expect it to continue to grow and become increasingly profitable. JD is also committed to investing in technology, and it has many strategic partnerships in place that could help it grow and improve its service. Our DCF valuation based on our trendline analysis rates JD as a strong buy.

Source: Modaes.es

Company Overview

JD.com is an e-commerce and technology company based and operating mainly in China. It operates in two main segments: Retail and New Businesses. The first covers JD's omnichannel sales operations. The company has a strong online presence, but also invests in brick-and-mortar stores around the globe. New Businesses relates to revenues from fulfillment and services provided to other companies and technology services.

Below we can see a breakdown of the income statement over the last few years:

Source: Annual Report (20-F)

Looking solely at revenues, the company boasts a 36% CAGR. However, it only posted profits for the first time in 2019. As we can see, JD operates on much lower margins than some of its competitors like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA). Despite this, the company is financially solid with a 0.24 D/E ratio and current assets above current liabilities.

JD has attracted investors since it first went public in 2015. It is undeniable that the company is growing fast and has an interesting value proposition. With the stock trading at an all-time high, is this a better time than ever to invest, or will the stock come down from here?

JD: Technology and Reliability

We must understand that JD is much more than an e-commerce platform. Much like Alibaba, the company also operates in the logistic segments. Unlike Alibaba though, the company's retail segment is a lot more complete and perhaps offers a better value proposition

First off, JD has its products and brands, as well as working with third-party retailers. One major difference between these two players is that anyone can sell through AliExpress, while JD is more selective with its partnerships. This helps in establishing stronger relations and reducing fraud. JD's value proposition is that it covers all areas of commerce, not just online, and it helps its partners grow. To this extent, JD's incentives are more aligned with its partners, which should guarantee better service and quality.

The other important thing to know is that JD is playing the long-game. Its retail business has been profitable for a long time, but it is pouring money into its logistics services to compete in prices and carry out more investment:

Source: JD.com

As we can see, New Businesses has operated at a loss over the last three years, although this has been partially offset through sales of development properties.

As is evident from news and financial data, JD is investing heavily in technology such as drones and AI to increase its reach and take logistics to the next level. In this area, the company's best moves have been to partner up with companies such as Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Risks and Threats

While most analysts here on SA have been bullish on JD, there are also some good points made and which we must consider.

First off, there are some concerns over how the recent spin-off of JD Digital will affect future profitability and risks associated with accounts receivable loans. Another issue is that growth rates have been declining and it is likely that JD will not sustain growth rates as high as it has. On the one hand, its main geographical area, China, is slowing down in terms of growth. Furthermore, the company will face problems expanding internationally and will have to deal with increased competition from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

However, even taking into account less than impressive growth, improvement in profitability and technology will more than offset this in terms of cash flow. There is no doubt that JD has a lot more growing to do, but trading at 60x P/E, how much of this growth is priced in?

Valuation

Using our patented trendline analysis, we have arrived at a valuation using DCF. Below we can see a simplified balance sheet, income statement, and some growth ratios for the forecasted period as well as a target price/return based on the discount you apply. The B/S and income statement shown here are for the next 10 (2021-2030) years, but the forecasted period and target price/return are reached through a full forecast ending in 2050.

Source: Author's work

We have forecasted growth to carry on at around 10% CAGR for the next 10 years, with slight improvements in operating margins and FCF, and growth slowly tapering off towards the end of the forecast. With that said, at today's price of around $60, this would imply an 11.2% return, which is a little under the 12% we estimated for Alibaba.

Takeaway

JD may not be as profitable and cash strong as other big tech names, but due to its partnership and strategic investments, there is more disruptive potential in it. The company has a very strong position in China, one of the fastest-growing economies, and is slowly making a name for itself internationally. Thanks to its many partners, JD has the potential to keep growing and investing overseas. JD is perhaps one of the few companies that could compete with Amazon for a slice of the global e-commerce/fulfillment pie.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.