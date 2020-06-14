NINE's Momentum May Not Continue

As the U.S. onshore activity sunk into deeper troubles, the North American onshore completion services providers like Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) face the most challenging periods since the 2016 downturn. The company's premier selling products like the small-diameter and large-diameter coiled tubing units and the dissolvable plugs all saw sales going south in the past few quarters. The situation is going to deteriorate in Q2 as the upstream capex cut takes its full toll. Evidently, underperformance in the Tools, Cementing, and Wireline reporting units triggered a considerable impairment charge in Q1. I do not expect the stock price to sustain positive momentum in the short-term.

Things are starting to look better for the sector after crude oil price spiked up in the past month. When the completions activity returns, the upstream producers will seek increasing efficiency, which should improve the demand for high- and low-temperature dissolvable plugs. Plus, the natural gas price resilience has brightened the outlook in the gassy basins. NINE's stock price fell below $1 in late April. On June 2, it regained compliance with NYSE's listing standards. However, the company fights a more difficult battle with its leveraged balance sheet. Although it has lowered its capex budget considerably in 2020, I see heightened financial risks in the medium-term.

Market Outlook And Challenges

By now, investors are aware of the rapidly deteriorating market conditions, which reflect significant global crude demand reductions following the COVID-19 pandemic and the substantial crude oil price reductions in Q1. The Northeast regions in the U.S. underperformed before the virus-led slowdown hit the market, while more crude oil-centric areas like the Permian decelerated following the event. At this point, NINE's management sees more than 50% activity declines in Q2 versus Q1. It also anticipated the pricing pressure to continue in Q2 and Q3. The effect would be particularly severe in Q2 because the U.S. upstream capex budgets may decline by more than 50%. The U.S. rig count has fallen below 300 at the beginning of June, which has been a 64% decline year-to-date. It also estimates that the U.S. active frac crews could also decline to a range of 90-100, which averaged ~300 during 2019.

In this background, management will continue to commercialize and increase market penetration of the new dissolvable and composite plug technology. The advantages with these dissolvable plugs are that they require low capital commitment and are seen as an extension of the company's move towards an asset-light policy. Plus, NINE will have patents and exclusive supplier arrangements. Read more on NINE's businesses in my previous article here.

Until Q4 2019, NINE's key focus was increasing the sales of dissolvable plugs. It has already commercialized its low-temperature dissolvable Stinger plugs in multiple basins. More recently, it began trials for the high-temperature dissolvable plugs. However, the sudden fall in demand after the virus outbreak adversely affected the near-term adoption of plugs or any new technology for that matter. Year-to-date, completions activity in the U.S. unconventional basins fell by 36%, and so completion engineers have found inadequate wellbores to allocate towards new technology trials. Therefore, I think high-temperature dissolvable plug trials can get delayed, too.

These factors point to the deterioration in the key performance indicators in Q1. According to the company's estimates, in Q1 2020, it completed 9,128 Wireline stages, a decrease of approximately 4% versus Q4 2019. In Completions Tools, it achieved 26% more completed stages in Q1, while in Coiled Tubing, days worked decreased by approximately 13%. In this context, investors may note that much of the upstream capex reduction took place in the Northeast and Haynesville shales. So, a fall in natural gas production in these regions helped steady the natural gas price relative to the crude oil price and could provide a potential opportunity for a price hike in 2020 and 2021. Plus, with falling capex, the upstream customers will need to maximize performance-related efficiencies like stages completed per day. In that situation, the company's dissolvable plugs, which help reduce cycle times and lower costs, can see increased acceptance in the market.

Cost Reduction Measures

NINE has already implemented a slew of cost-cutting measures. By reducing the workforce by 50%, it has pruned the annual payroll by $50 million. Effective April 1, the higher-paid salary class would take a 10-15% pay cut and stop receiving cash bonuses. Directors' fees, too, have been reduced by 50% at least. The company is also negotiating with vendors and service providers for cost and fee reduction. Plus, it is also trying to revise down costs through renegotiating the lease agreements, facility consolidation, and IT and insurance charges.

Analyzing The Q1 Financial Results

In Q1 2020, Nine Energy Service's top line decreased by 10% compared to Q4 2019. On a year-over-year basis, the revenue decline was steeper (down 36%) in Q1. The gross profit margin contracted to 14.1% from 17.6% a quarter ago. During Q1, it reported a net loss of $309 million following a $296.2 million goodwill impairment charge related to the Tools, Cementing, and Wireline reporting units. A sharp deterioration in oil field activity and capital markets triggered the one-time charge.

What Are The Current Drivers?

In Wireline, NINE's top line, apart from lower stage count as I discussed earlier in the article, suffered from average blended revenue per stage. Plus, it stacked 30% of the Wireline units during the quarter. As a result, quarter-over-quarter revenues from this operation decreased by 9%.

In Completion Tools, an increased share of lower-margin products resulted in 10% lower revenues in Q1 compared to Q4 2019. However, this category witnessed an increase in composite plugs sold, which partially mitigated the loss.

In Coiled Tubing, again, revenues decreased by 20% sequentially in Q1 due to lower average blended day rate and a drop in utilization. The cementing operation was the only exception in Q1, where the number of jobs increased albeit moderately (2% up) in Q1. However, it did not alter the trend, as the average blended revenue per job declined, funneling revenue from this operation down by 7% quarter-over-quarter in Q1. Eventually, all of the company's operating product lines contributed to the top-line decline in Q1.

What's The Current Financial State?

As of March 31, 2020, NINE had $183.5 million in liquidity. The company's debt-to-equity ratio of 4.1x is significantly higher than many of its peers. Since the end of FY2019, its leverage has deteriorated dramatically because shareholders' equity has depleted immensely following the goodwill impairment charge in Q1. Since March 31, the company has repurchased an additional $15.9 million of debt, which will lower the leverage. However, it remains considerably high and is a source of financial risk in the current environment.

In Q1 2020, NINE's cash flow from operations was negligible, which was a steep fall compared to a year ago. Lower revenues in the past year primarily led to the lower CFO in Q1 2020. The company expects capex to fall by over 72% in FY2020 versus the previous year. Although the company has sufficient liquidity to fund capex, it might want to generate free cash flows to avoid further strains on the balance sheet.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

NINE is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.0x. Between Q2 2018 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.2x. So, it is currently trading at a marginal discount to its past average. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, none of the sell-side analysts rated NINE a "buy" in May. Five of the analysts rated it a "hold," while two recommended a "sell" (includes "very bearish.") The consensus target price is $1.02, which at the current price, yields negative 68% returns.

What's The Take On NINE?

As the coronavirus crisis deepens, the upstream operators accelerate their capex-cutting spree. The sales of small-diameter and large-diameter coiled tubing units have been weakening in recent times. Even the demand for dissolvable plugs has waned. At this juncture, Q2 appears to be the most challenging period because the company's EBITDA and cash position can dilute further. Earlier, it divested the Well Services operation in Canada and the Production Solutions segment due to the lack of sufficient profitability.

However, lower capex will direct upstream producers to look for increasing efficiency, which should improve the demand for high- and low-temperature dissolvable plugs in the medium-term as drilling activity returns in the basins. Plus, the natural gas price resilience has brightened the outlook in the gassy basins, while the spurt in the crude oil price in the past month has upped the ante for the oilfield services sector. I expect the company's revenues and margin to bump up later this year and into the next year when some of its new technologies are commercialized. Although NINE has lowered its capex budget considerably in 2020, its leverage is significantly high, which points to increased financial risks in the medium-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.