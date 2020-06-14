While the Fed does have tools left in their kit, few are advisable at this time and continued quantitative easing seems to be the most viable option.

While the quick actions of the Fed were necessary to stabilize financial markets, it has also exacerbated the wealth inequality created by the pandemic.

By easing monetary policy and implementing quantitative easing before the pandemic, the Fed was in a weakened position to respond to the crisis.

Grading the Federal Reserve’s Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic

By Victor E. Li, Professor of Economics, Villanova School of Business

The global Covid-19 pandemic has created a health and economic crisis with more than 100,000 deaths in the U.S. and nearly 40 million jobs lost since March. The current unemployment rate stands at levels not seen since the Great Depressions of the 1930s.

This economic catastrophe has led to an unprecedented response from policymakers. In addition to the $2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress, the Federal Reserve’s actions have been nothing short of extraordinary. Following the closure of businesses and a plunging stock market, the FOMC cut the Federal Funds rate to 0%, implemented $700 of quantitative easing, and established large scale emergency lending programs with $2.3 trillion to banks, businesses, and municipal governments. But were these actions necessary, what else can the Fed do, and what will be the legacy of these actions beyond the current crisis?

Monet5ary Policy Up to the Pandemic

By easing monetary policy while the economy was at full employment, the Federal Reserve was already in weakened position in the months before the pandemic hit. This was in part due to both uncertainty regarding the trade war with China and political pressure coming from the Trump administration. Hence, the emergency rate cuts from 1.5% to zero had very little effect on the financial market and even less on the economy. Their interest rate lever had already been exhausted. The Fed’s balance sheet, which was $4 trillion at the beginning of this year, is now expected to reach an unimaginable $7 trillion. Had the FOMC normalized monetary policy and their balance sheet in the years before the crisis, they wouldn’t have needed these drastic actions. I would give them a C before the pandemic.

Grading the Fed’s Response to the Pandemic

As soon as the economic consequences of the pandemic became realized, the Fed was able to provide the liquidity needed to stabilize financial markets. The recovery of the Dow Jones from the 37% drop in March to 10% below record highs was miraculous. Shoring up financial markets, including the $600 billion Main Street Lending, was a necessary part of economic stabilization and the FOMC deserves credit for their quick and decisive actions.

However, with soaring unemployment and stagnate growth, these policies have also contributed to a disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street and exacerbated the wealth inequality created by the pandemic. College educated workers continued to work from home while blue-collar and service workers suffered disproportionately from unemployment and did not benefit from the market gains. The build-up of financial wealth has also widened the gap between large companies, like Amazon, Target, and Wal-Mart, that continued to operate, and small businesses who were forced to close.

Although the Fed did what was necessary under the circumstances, the over exuberance and elevated risks it has created in the financial market prevents me from giving them the highest marks. I would give them a B+ for how they have responded so far to the pandemic.

Where Does the Fed Go From Here?

Because of the uncertainty of how the pandemic, its economic impact, and the policy response will evolve, the Fed’s final grade is incomplete.

With the Federal Reserve already injecting more than $6 Trillion into the economy and the fed funds rate at zero percent, what else can they do? While they do have some tools left in their kit, they are not without risks and few of them are advisable at this time.

The first is turning to negative interest rates. But several European countries, such as Switzerland, Sweden and Germany have negative rates already with limited impact on economic activity. Furthermore, because negative rates may cause the public to hoard cash and create what economists call a “liquidity trap,” it is unlikely that the Fed can effectively lower rates much below zero. Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke has already expressed skepticism that U.S. can go to negative rates without causing significant disruptions to the functioning of financial markets and institutions. Therefore, it is unlikely that the Fed will go there.

A second option, which the Fed has been open to, is buying high yield corporate bonds as a way to provide liquidity should there be a wave of defaults. While this may provide short-term relief, many critics argue that such a policy will distort the ability of the investors to price the risk and artificially prop up “zombie” companies. An even worse idea that has been floated is for the Fed to buy private equity. Such excessive interventions in the free market would lead to asset price bubbles, inefficiently allocate resources, and greater centralization of financial markets.

The most viable option is continuing the tried and true policy of quantitative easing. By purchasing long-term government bonds and mortgage backed securities during the financial crisis, the Federal Reserve was able to avert a second Great Depression. Although the origins of the current crisis are very different, the impact on economic growth and unemployment are similar and even more severe. Residential investment has led every major economic recovery and bringing the cost of home ownership even lower may be the spark needed during these very uncertain economic times.

Even if the Federal Reserve is successful at navigating the perils of the Covid-19 crisis, taking the expansionary stance of monetary policy into hyperdrive poses serious risks moving forward. The productivity shock created by the pandemic will inevitably lead to a situation of too much money chasing too few goods. If the Fed is unable to drain the excessive liquidity in a timely manner, the legacy of their policies may ultimately be hyperinflation and stagnation.

