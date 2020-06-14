The UK-listed stock surpassed pre-crisis levels but is still very cheap even though the stock price increased tenfold from its lows in early 2016.

1. Investment thesis

Ferrexpo's main business is the selling and distribution of iron ore pellets. The most important assets are located in Ukraine, a country which was involved in the Crimea Crisis in March 2014. As a result, Ferrexpo was heavily under pressure and lost a huge cash amount due to the collapse of its transactional bank. The stock price fell below 0.2 $ (!) in 2016 and the balance sheet deteriorated. However, Ferrexpo weathered the crisis because the iron ore miner achieved annual profits for the last seven years and rising iron ore prices were a tailwind for Ferrexpo.

The company's most important markets are (Eastern) Europe and Asia where it sells and distributes its products in Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai and Tokyo. The company's biggest competitors are Vale and Fortescue Metals Group. Vale had to close several mines due to the coronavirus which limits the current iron ore supply. Although the demand was also hit by the virus, it is likely that the current economic environment will favour higher iron ore prices.

The combination of investor's current aversion to Ukrainian stocks and Ferrexpo's board and the economic shock by the coronavirus offers a rare opportunity in commodity stocks.

2. Valuation and earnings history

year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EPS (in $) 0.36 0.24 0.05 0.30 0.65 0.54 0.68 DPS (in $) 0.088 0.10 0.025 0.063 0.15 0.23 0.20

(source: https://www.finanzen.net/bilanz_guv/ferrexpo)

The average EPS for the last seven years is 0.40 $ and the average DPS is 0.12 $. The current share price (as of 06/11/20) is 2.44$, so Ferrexpo trades for a CAPE7 of 6.1, a P/B ratio of 1.1 and a yield of 12.2 % (after the price doubled from its lows in March 2020). Ferrexpo's business model and performance largely depends on iron ore prices as the company sells iron ore pellets. The chart below shows the price of iron ore from 2010 till today.

(source: https://www.finanzen.net/rohstoffe/eisenerzpreis/chart)

You can identify a significant downturn in prices, starting in 2013. The worst year for the miners was 2015 which also explains the EPS drop of Ferrexpo in the same year. In 2015, iron ore started to rise again and currently trades for around 100$ (as of 06/11/20). These price levels are very good for a company like Ferrexpo as they boost its annual free cashflow and available cash for distribution to shareholders. Furthermore, the Corona Crisis does not affect Ferrexpo's operations because the company achieved a record production in April and benefits from lower energy costs as a consequence of the virus.

3. Competitors, risks and balance sheet

The coronavirus is spreading quickly in Brazil, the country of one of the largest iron ore miners of the world, Vale. Supply fears and a rising demand from China after restarting the economy favoured higher prices in recent months. Although Vale reaffirmed its output guidance, nearly 15 million tonnes of supply will be lost in 2020 after the Itabira mining complex was closed. A second competitor will likely profit from Brazil's situation: Fortescue Metals Group. The stock gained more than 80% since its lows in March 2020.

Data by YCharts

The stock market obviously anticipates the better environment for Australian and European iron ore miners compared to Brazil's Vale. As long as Brazil does not get the virus under control and China's economy starts growing again, Ferrexpo and Fortescue will do much better than Vale.

Ferrexpo's operations and mines are located in the Ukraine which is a big risk as long as the country's economy is fragile and tensions with its big neighbour country Russia are common. However, Ferrexpo learned its lesson after the crash of the transactional bank and a huge cash loss because the company tries to increase corporate governance and reputation. Besides, the Ukrainian economy returned to the path of growth in 2016.

Ferrexpo's balance sheet will also help the company to survive any economic downturn in the foreseeable future. The equity ratio of 69.7% and current assets nearly 2x higher than current liabilities will support the Board with the company's shareholder friendly policy.

4. Conclusion

All in all, the current economic environment favours higher iron ore prices and boosts Ferrexpo's free cashflow. The company is ready to profit from Brazil's devastating situation and is currently not affected by the virus. The low valuation of its stock in combination with high iron ore prices are good preconditions for another stock price doubling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEEXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.