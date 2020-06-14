Weekly Note June 14, 2020: Indicators For Monetary Policy

Hello and welcome to a week where unions are beginning to lose popularity among the average voter and sports fan. While one can make an argument for unionizing low wage workers in blue chip companies focused on shareholders, it is hard to rationalize unionizing a police force that is already supposed to have the public’s best interests in mind, while working for a kind of non-profit anyway (state governments). Mix in professional sports’ long-awaited return is hitting a speed bump with players’ unions, and now the power of unions is at the top of the national newsfeed. Even if the police union is abolished, however, the trend is for greater private sector unionization in a post-Covid world.

Expect a square-root shaped recovery

There is an overwhelming consensus that the economic recovery will be somewhere around the 21st - 23rd letter of the alphabet. The Fed’s sobering comments on Wednesday suggest they believe the recovery will be a long and slow one, similar to the last decade. This comes as the average economist is forecasting +20% real GDP growth in Q3 (would be a record QoQ growth rate). Yes, the second half of 2020 may show abnormally high growth rates, but that is due to math coming off depressed levels. Perhaps the recovery will not look like a letter at all, but rather a square-root shape for the second cycle in a row.

Chart created on FactSet.

“Don’t fight the Fed” is a popular phrase for investors that implies the typical summer weakness may ultimately prove a buying opportunity for stocks. The next 5 charts support that case.

Negative real rates are supportive for investors

Real interest rates—the market's interest rate minus inflation—are a measure of financial conditions. If inflation is greater than interest rates, a company can theoretically raise prices to service their debt (“inflate away the debt”). With the Fed promising to keep rates low at least for the next two years, we can expect the real fed funds rate to remain negative for much of this upcoming cycle. Over the last decade especially, negative real interest rates were a defining factor of the bull market.

Chart created on FactSet.

We can divide the last 30 years into periods where the federal funds rate was less than or greater than Core CPI. Periods with negative real rates are not only associated with above-average returns, but also below-average volatility. This is a similar concept to last week’s idea that investors seem more likely to choose an equity market paying ~2% in dividends than a 10Yr treasury paying less than 1% in interest. It is not a coincidence to see low interest rate periods also exhibiting less volatility.

Data from FactSet.

The average stock is starting to outperform

The top 5 stocks in the S&P 500 make up 19.3% of the index, so an index at all-time highs ignores the fact that the average stock has been underperforming for the last two years. Monetary stimulus is starting to affect this. If we look at the relative performance of the equally-weighted S&P 500 ETF (RSP) vs. the market cap weighted S&P 500 ETF (SPY) we can see how the average stock is holding up.

Chart C=created on FactSet.

The chart above shows the average stock started improving in March. Perhaps also a consequence of the rise of passive investing, investors are buying more than just the FAANG stocks at this point. Indiscriminate buying is typically a result of money flowing into the market. This makes sense when there is not much of an alternative for investors at this point.

Fed's balance sheet and IPO index moving higher

Initial Public Offerings (IPO's) are another useful gauge for market liquidity. Newly public securities are more speculative and their performance is a sign of investor risk appetite. One of the many byproducts of QE and zero interest rates is investors are forced into riskier assets.

Chart created on FactSet.

Over the last two years while the Fed was shrinking its balance sheet, the IPO index underperformed the S&P 500. Since they began buying assets again last Fall (and increased the purchases in March), the speculative IPO ETF (IPO) has been outperforming. Until we see weakness in this part of the market, we can expect investors' appetite for equities to remain elevated.

High yield bonds still improving

Credit markets are telling a similar story: Last Thursday's sell off in stocks was not confirmed by high yield bonds. The muted reaction by junk bond spreads, and more importantly retail spreads, suggests last week's sell off was more equity markets digesting new information rather than the start of something greater. We can expect these pullbacks to be buying opportunities so long as high yield spreads continue to fall.

Chart created on FactSet.

As we head into a week packed with economic data that is starting to improve, more superlatives for headlines appears inevitable. The media seems to have forgotten about Initial jobless Claims now that they are no longer record-breaking. But the market's focus shifted to Continuing Jobless Claims to determine how quickly folks are returning to work. So long as that number continues to fall while these charts hold steady, the headlines may just be noise...

This week's economic data releases:

6/15Empire State Index, Bank of Japan Policy Decision, China FDI6/16Retail Sales, NAHB Housing Index, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, German ZEW Survey, German CPI, Japan Import/Export6/17Housing Starts, Building Permits6/18Philadelphia Fed Index, Continuing Jobless Claims, Japan CPI 6/19Current Account, German Producer Price Index

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.