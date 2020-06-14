Low Risk Fund Portfolios In A High Risk Environment

A "Very Conservative" Model Portfolio is created for short term funds in addition to the three Conservative Model Portfolios.

Introduction

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the U.S. economy entered a recession in February of this year. The S&P 500 is down about 5 percent for both the week and year to date. I don't believe that the full impact of the slowdown or continuing risk of COVID-19 is fully priced into the markets. There are plenty of potential disruptions in the near term including the political rhetoric associated with the election. This article describes a conservative investment approach using Mutual Fund Observer to measure risk (Ulcer Index) and Risk Adjusted Return (Martin Ratio) using the author's Ranking System.

Chart #1: S&P 500 Late Stage of the Business Cycle Performance (Volatility)

Data by YCharts

Don’t trust your own opinion and back your judgment until the action of the market itself confirms your opinion. – Jesse Livermore Rules Based Investing

I use an Investment Model as shown below to determine how much risk to take in investments following the philosophy of Howard Marks. The solid blue line is a theoretical stock to bond allocation with a minimum allocation of 20% along the guidelines of Benjamin Graham (who used a minimum allocation of 25%). The Model started to show improvement in late 2019 prior to the impact of COVID-19 on the markets. The red line shows the percent of the indicators that are negative and the downturn in the economy is wide spread.

Chart #2: Investment Model

Source: Created by the Author

Chart #3 shows the total return performance of the S&P 500 (green), Vanguard Wellington (red) which represents a traditional 60/40 stock to bond allocation, the Vanguard Wellesley (blue) which is a more conservative 40/60 stock to bond allocation, and the Fidelity Japan Fund (orange) for the past 22 years. For someone nearing retirement, this time period represents an approximate average life expectancy for a 65 year old. I expect a conservative allocation to perform as well or better than more aggressive allocations over the next decade or two due to slower population growth, aging population, current recession, and high debt and deficits, among other reasons. Much of the gain over the past decade is the result of quantitative easing. I show the Fidelity Japan Fund as a market which has had similar problems.

Chart #3: Twenty Year Baseline Fund Performance

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Table #1 shows the performance for the base line funds in the previous chart. As someone nearing retirement, managing risk is more important than higher returns. The Sortino Ratio which measures the risk free return divided by the downside deviation is one measure of risk-adjusted returns. As shown below, when adjusted for risk, the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund has had the highest return compared to the risk taken.

Table #1: Fund Performance since 1998

Portfolio Return Max. Drawdown Sortino Ratio Vanguard Wellesley 7.0% -18.8% 1.3 Vanguard Wellington 7.7% -32.5% 0.9 Fidelity Japan 4.7% -63.8% 0.4 Vanguard 500 7.1% -51.0% 0.6

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Risk Managed Portfolio

I have been using Mutual Fund Observer Premium Services for the past year or two to build risk adjusted portfolios in my own accounts. Earlier this year, I built three model portfolios to use as guidance to build low turnover portfolios that I would be content to hold through recessions with few adjustments. The two year return of these portfolios are shown as red triangles compared to the risk taken as measured by the Ulcer Index which measures the depth and length of drawdowns. The blue circles are baseline funds. A small account is held in a Charles Schwab Intelligent Portfolio which is a Robo-Adviser account. Schwab makes periodic adjustments to these portfolios so it is not a fair comparison to say the Intelligent Portfolio would have been static for the past two years. I used two years because it is the age of the youngest fund in my portfolios. The Fidelity Conservative and Moderate Portfolios are higher performers on a risk adjusted basis.

Chart #4: Return vs Risk (Two Years)

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

The Model Portfolios are shown in Table #2 for the past two years along with the performance year to date. The green shaded funds good baseline funds. The blue shaded funds are lower risk funds that I included in a new "Very Conservative" portfolio. I just created it with funds that I want available within 2 or 3 years. Martin Ratio is my preferred measure of risk adjusted returns. APR refers to the average annual return over the past two years.

For anyone interested in the funds and allocations in the model portfolios they are available in this Excel spreadsheet, Seeking_Alpha_May_2020_Portfolios.

Table #2: Baseline Funds and Model Portfolio Performance (2 Years & YTD).

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Each month, I download about a thousand mutual funds, exchange trade funds, and closed end funds available to individual investors through Charles Schwab, Fidelity, and/or Vanguard. I rank these based on risk, return, momentum, income, and quality. Bear refers to the average performance during the past three bear markets. I select the top fund for each of nine buckets as shown in Table #3. These are also available in Seeking_Alpha_May_2020_Portfolios.

Table #3: Top Ranked Categories - 2.5 Years

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Table #4 contains the top ranked funds for each of the top ranked categories above. These are a good place to start to look for funds to add to a portfolio.

Table #4: Top Ranked Funds in Top Categories

Bucket 1: Safety Vanguard Fidelity Schwab CEF ETF 1. U.S. Gov Gen FGOVX AGZ 2. U.S. Gov Intermediate CPTNX VGIT 3. U.S. Gov Short-Intermediate FSTGX 4. Core Bond VCOBX DODIX SWAGX SCHZ Bucket 2: 1 to 2 Years 1. Corp Debt A Rated VWESX QLTA 2. U.S. Treasury Gen VFITX FUTBX PRTIX SCHR 3. Mxd-Ast Target Today VTINX FIKFX TRRIX 4. Core Plus Bond PTTFX BOND Bucket 3: 3 to 4 Years 1. Convertible Securities FCVSX CWB 2. Mxd-Ast Target 2020 VTWNX FPIFX SWYLX 3. Mxd-Ast Target 2025 VTTVX FQIFX SWYDX 4. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Growth VGSTX FBALX PRWCX AOR Bucket 4: 4 to 5 Years 1. S&P 500 Index VFINX FXAIX SWPPX IVV 2. Telecom PRMTX FCOM 3. Science & Technology PRSCX VGT 4. Health Biotech PRHSX VHT Inflation Resistant 1. Inflation Protected Bond VIPSX FIPDX SWRSX TIPX 2. Commodities Specialty UGL 3. Basic Materials RTM Yield 1. U.S. Mortgage FMSFX VMBS 2. Gen Bond MMT IUSB 3. Corp Debt BBB-Rated FCBFX PRPIX MGF IGIB Global & International Bonds 1. Global Income FGBFX PRSNX 2. International Income VTABX RPIBX 3. Emer Mrkts Hard Crncy Debt VEMBX FNMIX TRECX VWOB Global & International Equity 1. Global Large-Cap Value IOO 2. Global Health Biotech VGHCX FPHAX IXJ 3. Global Multi-Cap Growth VHGEX BGAFX PRGSX Defensive 1. Commodities Precious Metals SGOL 2. Alt Equity Market Neutral BTAL 3. Precious Metals Equity QGLDX RING

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Table #5 contains the categories with the highest three month trends. I look for changes in leadership. Currently, I believe that we are in a bear market rally and the funds with the highest three month trend are mostly those that are recovering from the 2020 bear market.

Table #5: Trending Categories

Trending Rank Ulcer MaxDD Martin Yield RTN 3 Months APR Bear 1. Precious Metals Equity 39 10.8 -24.6 1.5 2.4 25.0 17.3 7.4 2. Mid-Cap Growth 51 6.1 -20.8 2.0 0.4 8.5 13.6 -22.3 3. Science & Technology 61 6.0 -17.6 3.0 0.7 13.0 19.7 -29.4 4. Small-Cap Growth 32 8.1 -24.5 1.1 0.6 5.2 10.0 -20.0 5. Global Small/Mid-Cap 28 7.0 -23.4 0.4 3.1 2.3 4.8 -27.2 6. Absolute Return 62 12.0 -22.7 1.1 0.6 25.0 15.1 43.1 7. Multi-Cap Growth 51 5.6 -17.3 2.3 0.5 10.7 14.6 -23.3 8. Global Science Technology 49 6.2 -18.1 2.6 1.0 11.5 17.1 -28.8 9. Consumer Services 53 6.2 -20.4 1.7 1.2 8.2 11.6 -18.4 10. Global Multi-Cap Growth 62 5.7 -17.7 2.1 0.6 9.7 13.5 -20.2 11. Global Large-Cap Growth 39 6.0 -17.8 1.7 1.0 9.1 11.3 -25.8 12. Large-Cap Growth 53 5.4 -16.3 2.5 0.6 10.9 15.1 -22.3 13. Telecom 63 5.0 -15.2 2.4 1.0 9.2 13.2 -23.8 14. Sector Equity 70 6.6 -16.7 1.9 5.5 13.2 13.0 -14.2 15. Industrials 22 8.3 -24.3 0.5 1.1 1.9 5.5 -24.5 16. Health Biotech 53 6.4 -15.6 1.8 0.8 13.7 12.7 -13.2

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Very Conservative Portfolio

Due to some changes, I created another Model Portfolio for a Very Conservative Portfolio. It contains funds from a couple accounts that I want available in 1 to 3 years so I want it to be very safe. MFO gives it a Risk Rank of 1 (Very Conservative) for the past two years. Year to date through the end of May, it has returned 1.9 percent.

I was introduced to T. Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Total Return (TMSRX) by David Snowball in his Mutual Fund Observer June 2020 newsletter. I purchased it, Schwab Monthly Income Maximum Payout (SWLRX), Manning & Napier Pro-Blend Conservative Term (EXDAX) funds, money market funds, and short term bond funds for diversification and safety.

Table #6: Very Conservative Portfolio

Very Conservative Portfolio (Two Year Metrics + YTD) Symbol Name Weight YTD MAX DD Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MFO Rating Yield SWVXX Schwab Value Adv Money 20 0.4 - - 1 - - 1.5 SPAXX Fidelity Gov MM 18 0.3 - - 1 - - 1.2 FIKFX Fidelity Freedom Inc 15 2.1 (3.1) 0.9 2 4.15 5 1.9 FUMBX Fidelity Short-Term Treasury 15 4.2 (0.4) 0.1 1 25.3 5 1.7 SWLRX Schwab Monthly Inc Max Payout 8 1.5 (3.7) 1 2 3.48 5 2.6 TMSRX T Rowe Price Multi-Strat Tot Return 8 3.2 (4.7) 1.9 2 0.61 4 2.5 EXDAX Manning & Napier Pro-Blend Cons 8 1.8 (5.9) 1.5 2 2.66 5 1.6 SWSBX Schwab Short-Term Bond 8 3.5 (0.2) 0.1 1 38.9 5 2.2 Portfolio 100 1.9 (1.2) 0.3 1 5.9 - 1.8

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Closing

Always keep a good part of your capital in a cash reserve. Never invest all your funds. – Bernard Baruch Rules Based Investing

I am cautiously optimistic, but remain conservative until my opinion is confirmed by the markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TMSRX, SWLRX, EXDAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. I am long all of the funds in the Model Portfolios. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.