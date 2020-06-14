With no special dividends on the horizon and with the stock trading at 27x earnings, the health of this rally is in serious question.

However, ongoing expenses related to the TOCOM acquisition and other systems-related expenses will continue to depress earnings in the short-term.

An influx of newly-minted day traders and a surge in the TOPIX may help to explain the recent rally.

Japan Exchange Group has been on a tear, its stock up roughly 25% since the beginning of the year.

Japan Exchange Group (OTCPK:JPXGY; TYO:8697) ("JPX") - the resultant holding company of the mergers of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Group, Osaka Securities Exchange Company (OTCPK:OSCUF), and, more recently, the Tokyo Commodities Exchange ("TOCOM") - has enjoyed an astonishing rally this year. Since the start of 2020, the stock's ADR JPXGY is up approx. 25%. If you've been a follower since 2016, you may remember my piece on the company and the efforts by the Financial Services Agency to stymie HFT activity in Japan by regulating the exchanges which never bore fruit; since that call in June of 2016 to buy the stock, it is up approx. 93%.

(Source: Raw data obtained from Yahoo Finance)

But, why the recent rally?

After all, the company has not significantly altered its shareholder return policy, has not announced any special dividends this year, and has not altered its plans to maintain the same 60% dividend payout ratio it always has. And with the novel coronavirus pandemic sending the Japanese economy officially into contraction, shouldn't JPX also be suffering?

On the contrary, the pandemic has been a windfall for the Japanese bourse. I believe this unusual circumstance may be due to two primary reasons:

A significant influx of retail investors - Japanese office workers constrained to working from home - replacing institutional investors as the main drivers of volume A rally in the TOPIX ("Tokyo Stock Price Index"), most likely driven by the BoJ, which began substantially increasing its asset purchases as early as January

Salarymen Become Day Traders

As mentioned in my most recent article, much of the Japanese population - approximately 27.9% of the total population according to Persol Research and Consulting - is now working from home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Source: Raw data obtained from Persol Research and Consulting)

Those office workers no longer inhibited by the pressures of an office environment have been spending far more time day trading than at any time in the past few years, according to a report by Reuters.

Since I started working from home, I have more time looking at charts. In the past, I could check charts only during my break between noon and one p.m. - 'Kuruno', a 30-year-old engineer from Osaka

And it shows in the data. Despite an effort by institutional investors to limit their transactions to a minimum, the average daily trading value of cash equities at the exchange has risen to over 5 trillion yen and the popularity of JPX's premier derivatives product - the Nikkei225mini - has skyrocketed. Retail investors now account for around 20% of all trades, up from around 15% a few years ago.

(Source: Raw data obtained from Japan Exchange Group)

Not surprisingly, there is a strong correlation between the Nikkei225mini's average daily trading volume and the volatility of the Nikkei225 itself. When the panic of the pandemic first hit and global markets were sent reeling, volatility skyrocketed, peaking on March 15th at 58.45. But, as institutional investors began limiting their trades, sapping liquidity, retail investors flooded in, relishing in the volatility.

(Source: Raw data obtained from Japan Exchange Group and Investing.com)

Nikkei225mini Total Trading Volume (millions of contracts) FY2018 FY2019* Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 52.16 58.39 85.40 60.52 60.84 61.10 55.11 118.84

*Japanese fiscal year ends March 31st

More Helicopter Money

However, day traders alone are not responsible for the rise in JPX's stock price. It may be more plausible that JPX's rally is a direct result of the rally of the Japanese equity market on the whole.

An extremely strong correlation - with an R2 of 0.8193 - exists between the price of JPX stock and that of the TOPIX. It is not inconceivable that an exchange would be linked to the value of the financial products it sells; after all, the more financial activity taking place, the higher JPX's earnings will be. The strength of the correlation, however, is striking.

(Source: Raw data obtained from Investing.com)

Unfortunately, the recent rally in Japanese equities cannot be said to be the result of some grand post-pandemic earnings recovery, but more the result of more BoJ intervention. At the peak of the pandemic panic in March mentioned earlier, Kuroda, like his counterpart in Washington Dr. Powell, pulled out all the stops and started another purchasing spree.

Since January, the BoJ has added about 70 trillion yen of assets to its balance sheet. With almost no growth in the purchasing of JGBs (Japanese government bonds), it can be surmised most of that purchasing most likely went to boost the equities market.

(Source: Raw data obtained from Bank of Japan)

If JPX is riding a rally in Japanese stocks, which themselves are being boosted by simply more balance sheet expansion, it brings into question whether JPX trading at 27.32x earnings is sustainable.

At the Edge of the Cliff

As mentioned earlier, JPX has mentioned no plans for any special dividends or share buybacks this year, simply stating that the company will remain "flexible". However, this is not the only concern. JPX has a slew of incoming expenses that will eventually be reflected in future financial filings:

The company is still in the process of integrating TOCOM and, as the company mentioned, it may take several years for any resultant synergies to produce any sort of windfall. The company is redeveloping its Kansai data center, including a revamping of the security system. Next month, the company will begin transferring commodity derivatives products to the OSE, as well as begin integrating its clearinghouses, incurring further systems-related expenses.

Additionally, JPX's electricity futures market has yet to take off in any sense since its launch in September of 2019. Very few Japanese electric companies use derivatives to hedge risk as we do in the U.S. and Europe, and this is due to the nature of the monopolistic history of electric utilities in Japan. With very little trading activity taking place, JPX is essentially waiting for the companies themselves to change - a very poor bet - while its markets operate at a standstill. Nearly four years after writing about the "liberalization" of the Japanese electricity market, it seems not much has changed.

Adding up all these concerns and considering the nature of why this rally started in the first place, I am highly skeptical that JPX can continue trading at such lofty prices, let alone a 27+ multiple. My recommendation is that investors take some profits now while they can or continue to hold, keeping in mind that the company cannot maintain such a high valuation for long. Japan Exchange Group is not a bad company - the very opposite is true; however, it is simply far too overvalued at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.