Actual shovel-in-ground work will have to wait for the economy to improve and large builders signing on for joint-ventures or outright purchase of lots.

Tejon Ranch is a land holding company in California which plans to develop townships about an hour north of Los Angeles, the second largest city in the United States.

Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) is an intriguing but sleepy company on which I have kept my eye for a long time but never pulled the trigger. I have become interested in it again, as the corona crisis has put the stock price below book value for the first time since 1980, while also plumbing near 20-year lows. So I decided to explore and to put my thoughts down in this note.

Below are some of the company's key statistics:

Market Cap $ M 376 Enterprise Value $ M 392.04 P/E (TTM) 38.55 Price/Book 0.88 Price/Sales 7.62 Price/Free Cash Flow 17.6 Revenue (TTM) $ M 49 Dividend Nil EPS (TTM) $ 0.37

Tejon (pronounced: tay-HONE) Ranch is a "land holding company" which has 270,000 acres of contiguous land, 60 miles north of Los Angeles and southwest of Bakersfield. It is the largest private landholding in California. "Land" is interesting in these times as it is a real asset that offers downside protection in the event of a severe economic downturn. It acts as an asset diversifier and portfolio anchor in stormy weather, similar to gold. Plus, they are not making it anymore. Tejon Ranch has some agribusiness operations as well as mining and oil wells on its lands. All these produce some cash (it is free cash flow positive) but its real attraction is its real-estate potential as described below.

History

The company's history dates to the 1850s when Gen. Edward Fitzgerald Beale arrived on the land after the Mexican-American War. As California's first Superintendent of Indian Affairs, Beale established Fort Tejon, a military outpost meant to control and supervise the Indian tribes on the land. The story goes that a Mexican army officer named the region El Tejon, Spanish for badger, after his soldiers found a dead badger at the mouth of the canyon. By 1866, Beale had spent $90,000 to assemble 270,000 acres - roughly eight times the size of San Francisco - through Mexican land grants. The ranch passed down in the Beale family until 1912, when a group of businessmen led by Harry Chandler, the newspaper and real estate tycoon, bought the property. Chandler, who was a longtime publisher of the Los Angeles Times, at one point was also the largest private landholder in the U.S.

Tejon officially went public in 1936, trading over the counter. Chandler was involved until 1997, when he and his partners sold their 31 percent stake to two New York investments funds, Third Avenue Trust and Carl Marks Management Co. The institutional holders pushed Tejon Ranch executives to explore other forms of revenue, including real estate. By 1999, Tejon was trading on the New York Stock Exchange and had begun planning new cities in between Kern and L.A. counties. The stock occasionally catches investors' fancy when they consider the potential and shoots up, but then as interest wanes because of slow progress, reverts to its sleepy ways.

Master-planned communities

Tejon Ranch is basically a land bank, whose main attraction is that it is in the process of developing master-planned communities. These multi-billion dollar master-planned communities (MPCs) will be developed over a generation, so one has to be patient.

The Residential Real Estate segment of the business is working on three master-planned communities, all situated close to the Interstate I-5 Highway. I-5 is the main north-south interstate highway on the west coast of the US which runs all the way from the Canadian border to the Mexican border. I-5 runs right through Tejon Ranch, giving the company a 16 miles of frontage. The first and furthest along MPC in the development process is Mountain Village at Tejon Ranch. Mountain Village is entitled to 3,450 homes, 160,000 square feet of commercial development, 750 hotel keys, and 21,335 acres of open space. The tentative tract map for the first four phases of residential development has been approved, as well as the commercial site plan for the first phase of commercial development; The largest of the three MPCs, Centennial, in Los Angeles County, will be home to 19,333 residential units and 10.1 million square feet of retail space. Centennial received final approval from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in April 2019. The third MPC, Grapevine, will host 12,000 residential units and a further 5.1 million square feet of retail space. This master-planned community will be close to TRC's existing Tejon Ranch commerce center which is an operating industrial development with truck stops and refueling centre, several distribution warehouses as well as an outlet mall. On December 10, 2019, the Kern County Board of Supervisors adopted the supplemental re-circulated Environmental Impact Report prepared in response to a court ruling and reapproved the development of Grapevine. In total, 35,000+ residential units are planned along with 15.4M square feet of commercial space. Tejon apparently has considerable water rights which would support this population, as this is an arid area.

There are high barriers to entry as California is a heavily populated, regulated, politicized, and litigious state. The MPCs are at various stages of planning as depicted in the schematic below:

The actual development of these three MPCs (i.e., shovels in the ground) will depend on the real estate market, California economy, and interest from joint venture developers. The company has not provided any guidance here. I expect it will take anywhere from 25 to 50 years for the above developments to fully monetize.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is quite clean (mostly green with little red) with low leverage.

The company identifies the following assets on its balance sheet:

Much of the assets held under real estate subheadings are undeveloped. As the company slowly unlocks the value of its real estate, these are expected to grow.

The company has been funding its expansion through issuing equity (mostly rights offerings to existing shareholders). This is likely to continue. The following chart shows that outstanding shares have increased from about 14 million to over 26 million in 20 years.

Nevertheless, in spite of the dilution, over the last 30 years, the company's book value per share has grown at about the rate of 8.2% compounded annual growth rate. Given the company's development plans, it is reasonable to expect that this growth will continue at a similar long-term rate.

Valuation

The company can be roughly valued based on its historical, price-to-book ratio. Its median P/B ratio over the last 20 years has been 2.55. Currently, it is at an all-time low of 0.88. If we were to value, based on the median P/B ratio, the stock should be at $41.77. However, the stock is currently at $14.34. Thus it is very undervalued. Mr. Market is certainly not enamored with Tejon.

In a SA article in May 2016, Nicholas Bodnar conducted a sum of parts analysis on Tejon. He arrived at an equity valuation of between ~$75 and ~$116. Therefore, the ~$41 price point above does not look so out of line.

Ownership

The billionaire Tisch family through various entities owns about 18% of the common stock of the company via its family entities. They continue to buy more shares. Daniel Tisch, a scion is on the Board of Directors. Hopefully, the Tisch family control assures some degree of governance oversight.

Discussion

Tejon Ranch is trading at a valuation by price to book value of half of what it was during the great financial crisis of 07-09. Tejon is not distressed in any way as the company is mostly capitalized by equity, not debt. Overall, Tejon Ranch is an interesting asset-based play which may be of interest to the following kinds of investors:

1. Very Patient Money - People who are able to invest for a generation or more. Land is a long appreciating asset (with ups and downs). Over the years I expect book value to compound steadily but investor sentiment may ebb and flow which affect stock valuation.

2. Opportunistic Long-Term Investors - People who are able to buy and sell based on valuation. The company appears to be a buy at stock price below $15 and a sell at stock price above $25. Of course, you may have to wait several years to make these moves.

3. Hard Asset Investors. - Investors who are interested in owning hard assets which will hold its value long term against inflation as the government printing presses run riot. This is a good investment for family trusts and people with surplus cash who want to provide for the next generation.

It is not an investment for people who expect a dividend income, retirement income, or quick appreciation. It has no discernible catalyst either, especially now that we are in a recession, real estate development will slow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TRC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.