As pandemic fears are abating slowly within the media and restrictions are continuing to be lifted, demand for cleaning products looks to be slowly trending lower. Clorox’s surge in consumer demand during March and early April drove earnings higher and led to a raise in 2020 fiscal year guidance. However, as sentiment around the growth of the pandemic spread has changed (less fear, more understanding of how it spreads, vulnerable groups, etc.) even with cases not continually falling, Clorox could have already seen its full-year peak in demand and sales alongside its hefty run-up in share price.

When states first started shutting down, we witnessed in large part ‘pantry-loading’ with shortages in household products and certain foods; disinfectant wipes and bleach products were very hard to find (and still are in some regions). Although availability in stores for Clorox products may not be as high as before the pandemic hit, Google search interest for ‘Clorox’, ‘Clorox disinfecting wipes’, ‘Clorox wipes eBay’, and ‘is Clorox available’ have all fallen after peaking in March, and are re-approaching normal levels again (except for ‘is Clorox available’; interestingly the only three states searching for Clorox wipes eBay are New York, California and Texas). This could signal that either consumers are not as likely to purchase Clorox products as during March, or that consumers are more likely to understand that these products are going to be in such low demand that there is no longer a great need to chase after these products.

Source: Google Trends: ‘Clorox disinfecting wipes’

Clorox’s demand surge in March drove its fiscal third quarter above the line - quarterly earnings beat on both ends, and saw all segment revenues rise: the largest being cleaning which rose 32% to $671 million. Full-year guidance expects sales to rise 4% to 6% (with organic sales +6% to +8%) with revenues ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.77 billion, above consensus $6.39 billion.

As the fourth quarter winds to an end, Clorox has not really had much of a catalyst to continue driving sales as it had seen during March. Based on my personal observations, availability of Clorox products in grocery stores and pharmacies is still hard to come by. People could still be buying products, yet the more plausible scenario is that inventories within distributors and Clorox production capacity were not expecting a sudden sharp surge in demand and therefore could not keep supply in line with demand, causing long-standing shortages that extend until now. That would correlate with the sharp increase in sales during the fiscal third quarter, and if supply is still relatively lower than demand, could lead to fourth-quarter sales below expectations as the load-up effect has already passed.

Another dampening agent for Clorox sales could lie within personal behaviors and confirmation bias. States that were quick to reopen and relax restrictions are much closer to normal than others (Georgia, for example). Here, people aren’t as worried about going out to events, many people don’t wear a mask unless absolutely required, shops are open – those not getting infected as behaviors and activities return back to normal (or close to normal) are not compelled to change their behavior; in fact, many have only been getting laxer in regards to previous restrictions and safety measures as weeks pass without themselves getting infected. With many so willing to adopt a more-normal lifestyle again, loading up on Clorox or disinfectants is in the front of the mind, if at all.

Clorox isn’t cheap either, as a share price of $205 puts Clorox trading at about a 29x forward earnings multiple, much higher than the five-year historical average of 24.3x. Given Clorox’s already projected above-consensus EPS for the fiscal year, and increases in ad spending and other costs associated with increasing production capacity, sales will have to remain significantly high to keep margins wide enough for EPS to benefit. While this could be the case for fiscal Q4, fiscal Q1 of 2021 might not fare as well. The environment around the pandemic could be long term, or it could resolve quickly, and for Clorox to trade at a multiple much higher than historical levels would require a more long-term catalyst, while the current spike seems extremely short term.

Source: Clorox Valuation

Taking a look at Clorox’s P/E ratio over the past 10 years, we do see a run-up as expected as the company continues to grow. However, the pace of the current growth in P/E is quicker than during 2018 and more drawn-out than the spikes during 2014, 2016 and 2017, possibly indicative of a long-term fuel in growth rather than a one-time spike on quarterly earnings results. Frankly, while that does have merit, as Clorox’s long-term growth story will remain undeterred, the strength of the current rally is residing on artificial, extremely high demand of disinfectants and bleach products due to the pandemic effect. Clorox had to revamp production lines and up production capacity of certain products to even attempt to meet soaring demand, and is facing higher expenses as a result as well as coronavirus-induced hindrances. Sales have seen the most benefit, but have now seemingly put Clorox overvalued, or above its typical fair value, based on its EV/sales.

Source: Clorox Valuation

That 10-year EV/sales reflects the short-term benefit of the surge in sales as the ratio rose from 3.67 to 4.50 since the start of February. The rally has boosted market cap to $25.8 billion and EV to $28.6 billion, so for shares to remain at $205 and fall back to fair value around EV/sales of 3.6, sales would need to rise to $7.94 billion. That’s not happening for a long time, as it sits about $1.35 billion above the midpoint for fiscal year 2020 revenues. Yet, although this does look like potential overvaluation, it could be establishing a new baseline for Clorox due to increased demand. If sales are still benefiting and showing strong double-digit YoY growth in segments, Clorox could easily hold an EV/sales in the 4 range; fiscal Q1 and Q2 for 2021 fiscal year (the second half of the calendar year) are typically weaker quarters for EPS and revenues and valuing Clorox then at 4 or 4.5 could really be a stretch.

Clorox is now dealing with “increased wages and benefits as well as enhanced operational safety measures [and] higher transportation and warehousing costs to support greater product demand, such as expedited shipping to customers.” Going along with that, there’s also “higher incentive compensation costs” coming from Clorox’s pay for performance structure, and “increased excess tax benefits” driving the effective tax rate back to 21% to 22%. That’s where much of Clorox’s benefit to income and EPS has come from in the past few years – a lower effective tax rate. For 2018, Clorox reported $823 million in net income for EPS of $6.37, as the effective tax rate fell to 21.9% from 31.9%. Gross profit and operating income were basically flat YoY from ’17 to ’18, yet the $1.03 boost to EPS came from the tax rate. For 2019, if Clorox’s effective tax rate did not fall 2 percentage points to 19.9%, EPS and net income would have both come in lower YoY: net income at $800 million (-$23 million YoY) and EPS at $6.26 (-$0.11 YoY). Yet EPS showed a $0.05 YoY improvement as net income dropped $3 million. As this fiscal year is expected to return to a higher effective tax rate, Clorox will return to a high income tax payment and potentially lower net income if it falls at the high end of that range; but what is key to watch is whether Clorox will remain in that range for the upcoming 2021 fiscal year, especially if sales growth isn’t spectacular. Whereas 2020 fiscal year is expecting 4% to 6% sales growth, Clorox’s annual goal is only 2% to 4%, and having that setback after a strong year boosted valuations and a higher effective tax rate could cut into EPS and net incomes more than previously expected even as revenues trend higher.

For the current fiscal year, Clorox is expecting EPS to rise to $6.70 to $6.90 from last year’s reported $6.42. Clorox has already hit $6.82 for TTM diluted EPS, so this does not seem out of the picture at all, even with assuming “minimal supply chain disruptions,” which would hurt results. March quarter already saw about a 15% YoY increase in sales and only an 8.4% increase in cost of sales, although operating expenses rose nearly 25% YoY with the difficulties of the quarter. That trend of higher operating expenses is likely to continue with the shift in demand still in play – supply still looks scarce and production capacity is likely still concentrated and will continue to be concentrated in products seeing those shortages. Once the pandemic ends, Clorox could see benefits within less of these new incurred costs, yet it still is likely to face costs associated with returning to normal production. Boosting capacity for wipes and bleaches and disinfectants will not be permanent, and reducing production levels in those while simultaneously revamping those production lines for other products could incur higher costs in a more normal environment which will cut into results.

Yet there has been an increase in talk within the scientific community that the widespread protests as well as summer vacationing in reopened states could lead to a further uptick in cases, which could keep Clorox demand high. Whether this will be the case in the next month is still unknown, but protestors don’t seem to be following social distancing and also don’t know who is infected or who could have been infected when inciting the protests across the country. Memorial Day vacationing also potentially increased contact within millions of people. We have been seeing a second wave in some states while others are still flattening their respective curves, but we are in no way, shape, or form done with the pandemic, although media coverage has lessened. If we do in fact see a surge in more states or enough of a surge for states to start restricting some of the now-relaxed social distancing measures (as opposed to a total lockdown), Clorox could continue to see benefits within sales. In addition, as we saw in the markets Thursday, with the Dow falling 1,800, investors are back to selling on outbreak fears, which could boost buying in Clorox and defensive stocks if markets skid a few more times.

Either way, Clorox is still facing a supply shortage, as shelves are no longer fully stocked with products. How long it will take for supply to catch up to demand or for demand to fall back in line with supply will be key – it could set a new, higher standard of demand for cleaning products in the next year, or could lead to Clorox soon overshooting this rapid rise in demand as it plays catch-up within its production lines should demand fall more. Shares have rallied ~30% since the start of February, up to almost $215 as it now hovers around $205. Although a relatively small rally compared to markets since March, Clorox is not a large mover, and this quick appreciation in share price defies its typical slow growth. As demand looks to have peaked back in fiscal Q3, Clorox is relying on seemingly dwindling demand to drive Q4 sales – with no strong catalyst, shares could consolidate within the mid-$190 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.