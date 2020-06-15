I am an investor who is always looking for that diamond in the rough, those special opportunities that the stock market sometimes offers mostly because it is not paying attention. United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is one of those stocks that fits the bill, as it has sales of around $25 billion and a market cap below $1 billion, it has been in business for quite some time and the management team has several years of experience in the wholesale and distribution business. The problem for this company was the purchase of Supervalu in 2018 - it saddled the company with debt, and the integration has not been as fast and smooth as management expected. The business was stable, but margins were low and interest expenses and restructuring charges were eating away at any possibility of a turnaround. I had given up this company almost for dead. I had never invested in UNFI until now.

Data by YCharts

As the stock price shows, UNFI was struggling and has undergone important internal changes and restructuring looking for ways to lower expenses and increase margins, but it has been the COVID-19 pandemic that has been a game changer for this company, as it brought it a ton of new business which it could leverage. I believe these conditions will remain in place long enough to give the company the breathing air it needs to grow the business and pay down debt, which should bring great rewards for its shareholders. These are the reasons why I think this is a great investment at the current price that has the potential to double or more in price in the next 12 months.

I am bullish on UNFI for the following reasons:

Operating Leverage

To see the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on this company, consider this past quarter, which is the 3Q for UNFI. Sales increased by 11.8% vs. 3Q19, an increase of $637 million, and gross profits increased by $68 million, an increase of 8.6% vs. 3Q 2019. (Gross margins actually were lower, primarily driven by a mix shift toward lower-margin conventional products and lower levels of vendor funding.) On the other side, operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $774.4 million, compared to $737.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of only 4.9% despite $25 million in COVID-19-related expenses in the quarter, which UNFI will be phasing out in the next few months. The company can manage a much greater amount of work with a proportionally much lower increase in operating expenses.

The result is explosive. I love companies that can do more with less resources, and UNFI is doing just that, as operating income jumped by 61% vs. 3Q19 to $82.2 million.

This situation is very much likely to continue for quite some time as millions of people, and companies will make a structural change to work from home and unemployment levels will certainly continue elevated for the next two years. These trends are all positive for UNFI as more people cook at home, which means more business for supermarkets, to the detriment of eating out.

Cash Flow

The company is starting to generate strong cash flow, and most probably, this will remain the case as operating income remains strong, restructuring measures start to kick in and the heavier part of CAPEX is left behind.

UNFI - Cash from Operations - TTM by Quarter October 2017 - May 2020

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

UNFI - Capital Expenditures - TTM by Quarter October 2017 - May 2020

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In the first 9 months of the fiscal year, UNFI generated $452 million in cash from operations (of which only $12 million is due to changes in current assets and liabilities) and capital expenditures of $118 million. This gives the company room to lower long-term debt and interest expenses as it is currently doing. Long-term debt has decreased by $381 million from 01/2019 to 05/2020 (currently $2.6 billion), and interest expenses have declined from $58.7 million to $45 million in the same time span.

Income From Discontinued Operations

UNFI was interested in selling its retail business, which consists mainly of 76 CUB and Shoppers supermarkets. Together, they generate more than $2 billion in sales, have no debt and have generated in the first 9 months $64 million in earnings net of taxes. In the current quarter, they earned $37 million. I believe it is a good idea they are bringing these operations back into UNFI starting next quarter and consolidating the results into those of UNFI. I certainly believe the retail business can generate over $100 million in net income for the company next year, which is around $2 per share right there.

And that brings me to the most import aspect...

Valuation, Valuation, Valuation

For me, investing is about finding the right investments at the right price. I do have a few technology stocks and invest in growth companies that make sense and are reasonably valued, like Facebook (FB), Enphase (ENPH), New Age Beverages Corp. (NBEV) or GLUU Mobile Inc. (GLUU), but I like real, down-to-earth companies like UNFI, as eating will never go out of style and the game here is being very efficient. It has the revenue - $25 billion is no joke - and given the huge operating leverage of the company and the small number of shares outstanding, the financial leverage is simply incredible. It only takes small incremental improvements to generate a huge impact on the bottom line.

I have run my own financial projections for this company and given a very conservative growth in sales next year of 3.5%, keeping gross margins at the current levels (12.8%), keeping SG&A at the same level as this year (I actually believe they will come down), lowering yearly interest expense by $20 million and assuming its retail operations generate $100 million in net income. This gives me income before taxes of $5.15 per share, assuming 57 million shares diluted. At the current price, as I write this article, the stock is selling down hard with the rest of the market and can be bought for $15, investors can buy a stock selling for approximately 3 times next year's estimated earnings, or approximately 1X 2021 EBITDA. This is a steal any way you look at it, and I believe that once the dust settles, the stock will start moving to the upside, as it is also a recession-safe stock to own or in case a second COVID-19 wave hits the USA.

The stock sold off on earning date based on the news that the company would not be selling its retail business and for a 4Q revenue and income projection that was considered light. In the conference call, management made clear that the demand is there, but the problem the company faces is from its suppliers that cannot keep up with the demand and that have momentarily stopped producing thousands of SKUs to concentrate on those that are more basically needed. This situation will fix itself over time, and companies will invest once again in promoting their products through the UNFI platform.

I initiate coverage of UNFI with a price target of $40 per share in the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.