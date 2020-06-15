We are in the "spring of hope" and the "winter of despair" both at the same time.

The uncertainty principle implies that it is not possible to predict the value of a quantity with arbitrary certainty, even if all initial conditions are specified.

The uncertainty principle is any of a variety of mathematical inequalities asserting a fundamental limit to the precision with which the values for certain pairs of physical quantities of a particle, such as position, x, and momentum, p, can be predicted from initial conditions. Such variable pairs are known as complementary variables or canonically conjugate variables, and, depending on interpretation, the uncertainty principle limits to what extent such conjugate properties maintain their approximate meaning. The uncertainty principle implies that it is, in general, not possible to predict the value of a quantity with arbitrary certainty, even if all initial conditions are specified.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to heaven, we were all going direct the other way - in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only. - Charles Dickens

In a word, our present markets are defined by the word "uncertainty." With our coronavirus pandemic, the American elections, our national protests, and the condition of our economy it is hard to know exactly what may be happening next. This poses a huge dilemma for both the bond and equity markets. We are standing on the razor's edge.

U.S. non-financial business debt soared in the first quarter by the most on record as loans and corporate bond issuance went through the ceiling, underscoring many companies' decision to take advantage of our "Borrower's Paradise." Corporations boosted their debt at an annualized 18.80%, in the first quarter, to a total outstanding $16.8 trillion, which surpassed the level of household debt, according to the Federal Reserve report issued on Thursday.

At the same time, household net worth fell the most on record, dropping to $110.8 trillion from $117.3 trillion in the same period. This was as Federal government debt surged an annualized 14.30%, most of which was earmarked to support the economy. The central bank's forecasts, published together with the decision of the Federal Open Market Commission, predict a contraction of the US economy by 6.50% this year, with unemployment ending at 9.30%. The Fed slashed the benchmark interest rate close to zero and the unemployment rate jumped from the lowest in 50 years to the highest since the Great Depression era.

Talk about a swing of the pendulum.

Our principal focus though is on the state of the economy and on the labor market and on inflation. Now inflation of course is low, and we think it's very likely to remain low for some time below our target. Really, it's about getting the labor market back and getting it in shape. That's been our major focus. I would say if we were to hold back because, we would never do this, but the idea that, just the concept that we would hold back because we think asset prices are too high, others may not think so, but we just decided that that's the case, what would happen to those people? What would happen to the people that we're actually, legally supposed to be serving? We're supposed to be pursuing maximum employment and stable prices, and that's what we're pursuing. - Jerome Powell, Fed Chairman

One affect of all of the Fed's actions has been a surge in the prices of corporate bonds. "Compression" has taken place in a notable fashion. Intel's long bonds have surged to $144 while Morgan Stanley's newest 30 year offering has gone to $148. This places Intel's yield at 3.10% and the Morgan Stanley yield at 3.00%. You might think these were some kind of high tech plays, but they aren't.

An analysis of the $965 billion of corporate bonds, sold since March, shows that this debt is now trading at more that $70 billion above its offering prices. This is data provided by Market Access. In fact, Investment Grade corporate bonds have returned 15.70% since the Fed pounced into the room promising to buy ETFs, corporate bonds, High Yield bonds, loans, and even Municipal debt. This is according to data by Ice Data Services.

If the Fed expands its toolbox, we may be in for a further run in Fixed Income. Yield curve control, negative interest rates or God knows what else they may pull out of their hat but that have made it quite clear, very clear, that interest rates are going to remain low for a long time. Part of this, unsaid of course, is that the Fed is performing its function to help keep U.S. rates low, given the amount of debt that the government is piling up.

If there are two things that I do see as virtually irrefutable, in both the bond and equity markets, they are "uncertainty" and "volatility." Be quite careful how you place your bets now. Locking in some profits is a decent idea, at this time. "Preservation of Capital" remains as the first 10 of Grant's Rules.

We are in the "spring of hope" and the "winter of despair" both at the same time.

Quite a trick!

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.