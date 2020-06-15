VBI Vaccines (VBIV) is an interesting small cap biopharma that is currently developing multiple vaccines and therapeutics to target several viruses and even one type of cancer. I am covering VBI as a part of my series this month on companies with CMV related vaccines or testing solutions since June is CMV Awareness Month. For more information on CMV itself or the market opportunity I believe it presents, you can check out the blog post I published to kick off the series. I presently own a small position in VBI, and in this article, I will discuss why I believe the company merits having a spot in the speculative portion of my portfolio.

Sci-B-Vac Should Start Generating Revenue Late Next Year

Sci-B-Vac, if approved, would be the only trivalent hepatitis B vaccine, meaning it operates through 3 somewhat different means. In theory at least, this helps provide a broader level of protection from the disease. Sci-B-Vac was tested in its clinical trials as a 3-dose regimen, but it also showed pretty good efficacy after just 2 doses. Prior to the data readout from one of VBI’s Phase 3 trials last year, investors were hoping the data would support Sci-B-Vac as a 2-dose regimen for all patient populations. Unfortunately, the data didn’t fully bear that out, and VBI’s stock sold off. The biggest problem this likely causes is in competitiveness with another recently approved Hepatitis B vaccine, Heplisav-B. Heplisav-B, though, received 2 CRLs before eventually being granted approval due to safety issues, so Sci-B-Vac’s superior safety profile should help it still carve out a niche in the market.

Sci-B-Vac is already approved in Israel, but there hasn’t been any meaningful revenue contribution to VBI from sales in Israel to date. VBI expects to start submitting regulatory applications in the US, Canada, and Europe starting the 4Q 2020, which puts Sci-B-Vac on track for late 2021 approvals potentially.

Figure 1: Comparison of Sci-B-Vac to Engerix (source: corporate presentation)

As you can see from Figure 1, Sci-B-Vac compares favorably to the prior standard-of-care vaccine, Engerix. In fact, for certain patient subsets, Sci-B-Vac has equal or greater efficacy after 2 doses to Engerix after all 3. VBI recently formed an advisory board to figure out its Sci-B-Vac commercial strategy, but VBI has been clear about its intent to find a commercial partner rather than undertaking the expense and risk of launching the product itself. Such a partnership would likely result in a substantial upfront payment to VBI as well as royalties at least in the teens which could help fund the development of the company’s pipeline.

Although revenues from royalties will certainly not be as high as the revenue VBI could achieve if the company had a successful solo launch, the hepatitis B vaccine market is large enough that they could still be meaningful. The 2019 hepatitis B vaccine market was estimated at around $1.5 billion and is projected to grow at approximately a 5.8% CAGR to reach $2.1 billion by 2025. Even if Sci-B-Vac never reached blockbuster status, a 15% royalty at say $750 million in yearly sales would still be $113 million per year to VBI that would be virtually all profit.

VBI Has a Robust Pipeline Including a Coronavirus Vaccine

While Sci-B-Vac is certainly the company’s hope for near-term revenue, VBI has multiple other promising potential therapies targeting large market opportunities.

Figure 2: VBI Vaccines’ Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

The one with likely the most near-term relevance for the stock is VBI-2901, a pan-coronavirus vaccine that is being developed in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada. It targets SARS and MERS in addition to COVID-19 by co-expressing spike proteins from all 3 viruses. The broader range of antibodies produced from such a vaccine could at least in theory offer protection against future mutated versions of SARS-CoV-2 as well as other coronaviruses.

VBI said in its first-quarter business update that pre-clinical testing on VBI-2901 should begin this quarter and that clinical study materials for human testing are expected to be ready in 4Q 2020. As you can see from what has happened with Moderna (MRNA) and other stocks involved in coronavirus prevention and treatment, VBI could see substantial upside on meaningful developments in this program.

VBI has a lot of other potential vaccines and therapies in the pipeline beyond VBI-2901, though. VBI-2601 is a hepatitis B therapeutic with a Phase 1b/2a data readout expected H2 2020. VBI’s goal is for VBI-2601 to represent a functional cure for hepatitis B, addressing the unmet needs of the millions globally who already have this disease. This program is also subject to a co-development agreement with Brii Biosciences. VBI and Brii Bio will work together on a proof-of-concept clinical trial, and after that, Brii will work towards approval of WBI-2601 in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Brii paid VBI $11 million as a part of this deal, which was split between $4M upfront and $7M as an equity investment at $3.05 per share. VBI could also receive up to $117.5 million in future milestone payments, and of course, a low-teens royalty on sales in Brii’s territories as well, and VBI still has all rights to VBI-2601 outside of Brii’s area. Again, this proof-of-concept data could come as soon as the second half of this year.

VBI is also developing VBI-1901 as a vaccine for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma that is currently being studied in an ongoing Phase 2a trial. VBI expects to report some data from this trial both at mid-year and Q4 2020. The midyear data should come in the form of a poster presentation at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II on June 22. Along the same lines, VBI-2701 is a similar cancer vaccine for medulloblastoma.

VBI-1501 is a vaccine for CMV and is in fact what initially got me started researching the company. This asset seems somewhat stranded at the moment with nothing substantial happening since data from VBI’s Phase 1 trial was reported in 2018. Any progress with this program’s development could be meaningful for the stock given that VBI estimates the market opportunity to be north of $1 billion per year in the US alone. Lastly, VBI-2501 is a pre-clinical vaccine for the Zika virus that appears to be extremely early in development and not much information has been released about it yet.

VBI’s Balance Sheet Looks Solid at Present but the Recent Trend of Dilution is Concerning

VBI reported having $35.8 million in cash left at the end of the first quarter, but this doesn’t count as a recent offering and credit facility. VBI raised $54 million from a public offering in April, which came close on the heels of another equity raise just last September. VBI also recently entered into a $50 million loan facility with K2 HealthVentures, of which $20 million was funded immediately. The combined total then should likely be a little over $100 million.

The company’s net loss was just $8.6 million in the first quarter which annualized to only about $35 million. Although spending will likely pick up somewhat as VBI’s pipeline advances, the current level of cash should hopefully fund the company into 2022, and at that point, VBI may have received a substantial upfront payment for the licensing of Sci-B-Vac and could even be receiving some royalties by then.

Figure 3: VBI’s 2020 Catalysts (source: corporate presentation)

Further success with these catalysts could help VBI either be able to raise future funds at a better price, or maybe be able to find other non-dilutive means of funding. Considering VBI has little debt outstanding and can still tap another $30 million from the existing credit line with K2 HealthVentures, it seems possible that the company could get by with little-to-no additional dilutive fundraising.

It is definitely concerning to see 2 public offerings within about 6 months, though. One of the biggest risks for investors in VBI is that they continue this pattern of substantial dilution for whatever reason. This could be a possibility if VBI suffers future regulatory or clinical setbacks.

Future Sales and Earnings Estimates Suggest Some Speculative Potential Upside for VBI

VBI is already generating some revenue, but it is still minuscule at this point. As discussed above, Sci-B-Vac is likely to be the company's first approved product in the US and Europe, but it won’t meaningfully contribute to revenue before 2022. Analysts appear to agree, forecasting a jump up to around $50 million in revenue for 2022.

Figure 4: Sales and Earnings Estimates for the Coming Years (source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see in Figure 4, analysts expect VBI to have positive cash flow around the time revenues grow above about $65 million. This level should be very doable from Sci-B-Vac alone, meaning that any other approved therapies from VBI’s pipeline would represent meaningful upside from there. With a current market cap around $500 million, VBI is currently trading at less than 5x sales for every year from 2024 to 2029 and less than 4x earnings for 2025 to 2027. Even discounted at 20% per year, the 2025 discounted earnings would still leave VBI trading at less than 10x future earnings which is well below the 15x earnings that is often thought of as an average value. That particular metric suggests a potential fair value around $3.30 per share.

With no products yet approved in the US or Europe, an investment carries plenty of risk, but these extremely low potential value measurements suggest long-term investors could be handsomely rewarded if VBI is successful in developing even just a few of its pipeline assets in addition to Sci-B-Vac. However, if Sci-B-Vac fails to get approval or is even just significantly delayed, an investment in VBI could lose substantial value.

Conclusion

I took on about a quarter position in VBI when it was trading around $1 per share a couple of months ago. I like the potential upside based on Sci-B-Vac licensing payments and royalties as well as promising pipeline opportunities in glioblastoma, its hepatitis B therapeutic, and hopefully also a CMV vaccine. I will continue to look for opportunities to add, probably waiting to see if I can scoop up shares meaningfully under $2 to reduce my downside risk. I intend to hold for the long-term but would consider unloading part of my position if any of upcoming 2020 catalysts described above lead to a major rally.

