Intel (INTC) is the world's leading computer chip maker by sales and profitability. However, its results have not garnered the same attention or captured investor imaginations like the booming FAANG equities in the technology sector since 2016. Greedy investors want high levels of growth, promises of even better rates, and dreams of easy stock market riches when putting down a wager on the right name. Intel is more of the tortoise in the hare vs. tortoise race to the finish line. Yet, for experienced long-term investors, Intel should be a core tech position in the majority of conservatively and smartly engineered portfolio designs.

Image Source: Company Website

The last time I mentioned Intel on Seeking Alpha was in October 2017 here. The stock was breaking out to new all-time highs around $39 a share ($36 adjusted for dividends), and plenty of upside momentum was building. Two and a half years later, the stock is near $60 and still appears to have decent prospects for steady albeit slower operating growth into 2022. The coronavirus disruption to supply chains and computer demand is expected to weigh on results this year. However, the unstoppable march worldwide to expand smart phone use and the connectivity of gadgets of all sorts will support Intel's operating business at a higher rate than the majority of U.S. corporations.

Several potentially negative issues have popped up on the operating front in 2020 that I think have been somewhat overblown by Wall Street analysts. The first is ongoing competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). AMD is usually a late economic/chip cycle outperformer as demand levels overall for the industry jump markedly. AMD has done a nice job of growing in 2018-20 as a second-tier producer, but I have my doubts about forward momentum as the economy hits the skids from the coronavirus recession. In addition, Intel exited the 5G chip market space (smartphone modem chips), leaving it to Qualcomm (QCOM). As investors have high hopes for 5G development, Intel analysts have frowned on the decision to leave this market.

Lately, the rumored decision by Apple (AAPL) to make more chips in-house, especially processors for its Mac computers is another concern. Seeking Alpha authors Stone Fox Capital and Mark Hibben have discussed the upside for Apple with this change. While I understand Intel losing up to 5% of sales and profit generation would be a bummer if the rollover by Apple happened all at once (which would be difficult logistically), new tech manufacturing agreements and losses are part of the business process - always have been.

The main argument for Intel ownership is the pure size of gains in connectivity to the internet/cloud by gadgets of all sorts needing processors and other semiconductor products invented, engineered, manufactured and patented by Intel. The rapid development of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud storage to serve all the small computers in use, like smart phones globally, is breathtaking. In the end, all the data being collected, stored, and transmitted between devices will need an automated decision-making component. That's where the Intel business model may truly shine in the new decade - Artificial Intelligence (AI). Chip demand overall should continue to soar as the world requires even faster processors and many more of them at a fair price.

Below are a number of datapoints from a January company presentation highlighting the 15-20% annual growth rates estimated for the IoT and AI industries.

Image Source: Company Presentation

Extraordinary Fundamentals

If you want to invest in the strongest picks you can find, because in the jungle only the strong survive, Intel remains a winning selection.

Margins/returns for Intel are some of the best in the U.S. technology sector and the most stable in the semiconductor industry. Below are graphs of Intel's steady gross profit margin around 60% the last 10 years. Its after-tax net profit margin of 30% is sky-high and above most every company in the S&P 500 index. After reviewing Intel's 30% income return on equity, 25% cash flow generation on total assets and 17% income return on assets employed, the company ranks in the top 2% of the S&P 500 for profit and cash flow margins/returns.

Below is a comparison graph of Intel's final profit margin on sales vs. other leading U.S. competitors and peers in the high technology industry. Micron (MU), Apple, Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices, Dell (DELL), Hewlett-Packard (HPQ), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Cisco (CSCO) all earned less money on each dollar in sales the last four quarters.

Using the return on assets calculation over the past 12 months, Intel is roughly tied for the leading position with Apple and NVIDIA in the 17-19% range, pictured below.

Another measure of how productive and efficient a company is for shareholders comes from an apples to apples look at income creation per employee. Again, Intel scores near the top of the list, in the strongest 3% of S&P 500 corporations and 1% of all U.S. businesses. A yearly profit of $195,977 per employee is incredible. Only Apple and NVIDIA beat Intel in our peer group.

Intel's earnings are estimated by Wall Street analysts to survive the 2020 coronavirus better than the typical S&P 500 company, with only a slight single-digit drop projected to $4.55 per share. Then rising chip/processor demand for computers and hand-held devices and appliances and cars is expected to help Intel resume income gains of 10%+ annually by 2022-23 to $5.50.

Going into the coronavirus mess, Intel's operations were hitting on all cylinders. Below is a snapshot of the March Q1 2020 growth in its business.

Image Source: Company 10-Q

Intel also pays an above-average 2.2% dividend yield vs. the equivalent 1.8% S&P 500 rate on trailing payouts. The really good news on the dividend income front for shareholders is Intel's current payout rate represents just 24% of cash earnings against a number closer to 50% for the typical S&P 500 business. In addition, Wall Street analysts are projecting a 20-25% dividend cut for the S&P 500 by late 2020. A consequence of the coronavirus recession's negative effect on profits and cash flows on more cyclical sectors of the economy, the S&P 500 forward dividend rate may be closer to 1.5%. Given the resumption of business growth in 2021, a strongly rising payout future means Intel could be an amazing low-risk dividend income choice for long-term investors at $60.

Below is a five-year graph of rising quarterly dividends, alongside a declining payout ratio. In all likelihood, a pickup in Intel's business fortunes into 2022 will lead to a sharply higher dividend payout in 12-24 months.

A final point regarding Intel's stellar fundamental operating position is its powerful balance sheet. No discussion on Intel would be complete if we left out the conservative, safe, liquid and flexible finances shareholders will acquire with their investment capital at $60 a share.

At the end of March, Intel held $41 billion in cash and current assets vs. $71 billion in total liabilities like debt, contractual obligations, pensions, accounts payable and other IOUs. The net $30 billion in liabilities after subtracting current assets measures quite favorably against $34 billion in cash flow generation the previous 12 months. In other words, if Intel funneled the sum of its cash flow into debt repayment and extinguishing all bills and obligations, the enterprise could be liability free in less than one year! The 1x ratio of net liabilities to annual cash flow compares to the average S&P 500 business equivalent above 5x. In the end, Intel ranks in the top 5% of the S&P 500 large capitalization universe for balance sheet strength and safety, using my models.

Valuations

So, if Intel is one of the most profitable and financially strong companies in America, its valuation must be quite high? Wrong, today Intel can be purchased at valuations on the low end of its historical 10-year range. Below is a graph of price to trailing earnings, sales, cash flow and book value. Buying Intel at 11x EPS (more like 12-13 forward estimates), 7.5x cash flow, 3.4x sales and 3.2x book value is something of a bargain level.

Considering the U.S. stock market in June is still trading at/near record valuations on price to sales, total market capitalization to GDP, cyclically adjusted P/Es (CAPE), and rising forward P/Es caused by recession (pushing 26x for 2020 by respected Yardeni Research), Intel is looking more desirable every day as an "outperformance" selection.

Technical Momentum

Intel is also a blue-chip experiencing consistent flows of investor accumulation. The long-term demographic trend of rising technology demand in the economy has meshed well for investors holding the world's leading technology chip provider. I remember in 1986 when I started investing, a little company called Intel was on the list of the final four to make my first purchase. Of course, I didn't buy Intel; instead I choose a small software company. But ever since, I have kept an eye on its progress, sometimes owning the name. In hindsight, had I invested my $600 into Intel during 1986, held it for 34 years, and reinvested dividends, perhaps you could find me retired early in Hawaii today.

The momentum indicators I follow closely for hints of buying/selling trends have been almost uniformly positive on Intel since 2017. Below are one-year and five-year charts of Intel's trading progress. I am listing the Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL), the Negative Volume Index (NVI), and a relative performance line against the S&P 500.

The green arrow points to the steady climb in the ADL. ADL measures intraday buying/selling activity. If the stock closes nearer the high trade of the day vs. the low print, the line will rise from the previous day. The red arrow points to the super-strong NVI situation. NVI counts only falling volume days vs. the last trading session. If slow news days see buying, it can highlight a lack of sellers or overhead supply for the next day. The sharp spike in March signals plenty of intelligent "buyers on weakness" wanted into Intel shares during the COVID-19 panic selling, caused by quarantines and stay-at-home orders. The blue circle reminds investors Intel has risen +24% faster than the S&P 500 over the latest year of trading. Over five years, Intel has beaten the S&P 500 index by +48%. If you are searching for an outperformance choice, with significant levels of buying, Intel is a stock destined for your research list.

Final Thoughts

Comparing profit margins and returns on investment, Intel is a company hard to ignore. And with valuations at the lower end of its historical range in June 2020 vs. an overvalued marketplace for U.S. stocks generally, why not add shares? The blue-chip champion in the global semiconductor industry has handily outperformed the S&P 500 the last several years, and retains the investment ingredients for above=average results into 2021.

Intel's 2.2% dividend yield story is compelling and above average. The balance sheet is rated A+ for strength and flexibility. Accretive share buybacks at an 8% earnings yield and tremendous research & development expenditures of $14 billion annually are propelling operating results on a per share basis.

Demand for Intel's computer processors and chips clearly has the wind at its back with the development of IoT and AI applications mushrooming in all sorts of handheld gadgets, appliances, cars, the home, and too many business applications to list.

In the end, few other investment vehicles have the same positive setup as Intel. The true blue-chip maker could be the "growth at a reasonable price" (GARP) position your portfolio deserves. Versus the high Apple valuation of 25x earnings in 2020, at roughly the same 10-15% growth rate expectation the next 3-5 years, why not buy Intel at 12x instead?

I am personally looking to add shares on weakness as soon as possible, especially if any drop coincides with a downdraft in U.S. stocks generally. I employ a diversified long/short portfolio design to smooth wild market swings. My forecast is an outperformance condition from Intel will continue into 2021; either it falls less or rises more than the S&P 500.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

