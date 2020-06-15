There’s no reason why you can’t increase speed and distance; it’s a matter of power, and finer and finer granularity of the silicon chips.



- Frank Dzubeck

In early April, when the markets were just about recovering from the wide-scale carnage seen in March, I highlighted the opportunity to consider getting into one of the traditionally strongest wealth-generating sectors: the semi-conductor space. If you were astute enough to exploit this opportunity, you ought to pat yourself on the back; over the last three months, returns from the semiconductor ETF space have all ranged between 19% and 27%, outperforming the S&P, which is up c.11% for the same period.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The stock I’m writing about today, NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), belongs to the semiconductor broadline space and has been a strong outperformer over the last 1 year, beating its peers handsomely. The company has been doing some good things of late, but some risks could potentially disrupt the investment rationale. I will highlight some of the key themes surrounding the NPTN story.

Poised to benefit from emerging tech trends

NPTN is the world leader in high-speed optoelectronic products (electronic products that use light) and ultra-pure light lasers. Its devices transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for cloud & hyper-scale data centers, internet content providers, and telecom networks. They specialize in dealing with products that operate at the highest speed over a distance of 400G and beyond. According to MarketsandMarkets, the broad Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market is currently valued at $19 billion and is poised to grow at 8% CAGR over the next 5 years.

If you’ve kept your ear to the ground, you wouldn’t have missed the recent explosive data growth in cloud-based services and hyper-scale data centers. This has largely been driven by emerging tech themes such as autonomous cars, virtual reality, smart homes, telemedicine, genomics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Of course, the recent work-from-home culture has been another accelerating factor driving penetration into cloud-based services and data centers. The other emerging technology that is likely to become all-pervasive over the next decade is 5G technology. In the US, telecommunication operators such as Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and T-Mobile (TMUS) are all deeply involved in testing and deploying 5G-related services, while countries such as South Korea and China are already ahead of the curve, with 5G services currently being offered in over 90 cities in the former and 58 cities in the latter.

What I particularly like about NPTN's services is its edge in "coherent transmission technology". Compared to the traditional on/off mode of encoding, NPTN's high-speed technology enables a lot more information to be packaged and transmitted. Due to these benefits, a lot more cloud infrastructure projects and data center connections are beginning to embrace this coherent technology, as it facilitates lower cost per bit of data transmitted, lower power consumption, and, in the end, better scalability. In other words, more capacity per fiber.

Restructuring plan which was initiated in 2017 is now paying off

In 2017, NPTN had initiated some restructuring measures to facilitate better revenue growth and to control operating expenses. Some of the cost initiatives that the company has undertaken include reducing the workforce and consolidating its facilities. More recently, it has begun focussing on more insourcing of key activities to reduce time to market. There has also been a concerted effort to drive through more revenue per unit of production capacity with the firm trying to focus on more high-margin products, such as its high-speed products for data rates of more than 400G. These products have accounted for more than 10% of group revenue since 2018, and it has been increasing every year for the last 10 years. The impact of all these initiatives can be seen in the sequential improvement of the company's top line and gross margin over time. Gross margin in Q1 came in at 31%, improving by 900bps YoY. NPTN’s target is to get this to 35%. If the company can continue to control costs and if the market continues to orient towards more high-speed transmission enabling devices, it may get there rather soon.

Source: NPTN

Client concentration is a serious headwind though

Source: NPTN

NPTN suffers from significant client concentration, and this may prove to be quite a slippery thing if the company doesn’t diversify soon enough. Its 5 largest customers account for c.84-87% of group revenue, and Huawei Technologies and its affiliate HiSilicon Technologies Co. Ltd. accounted for a whopping 41% of NPTN’s group revenue. The other key customer was Ciena Corporation (CIEN), accounting for 29% of group revenue. Huawei has had to deal with its fair share of controversies over the last decade, and the Trump administration is doing everything it can to ostracize this company. Yet still, it continues to be one of the most dominant wireless technology company in the other regions around the world. Geopolitical tensions that likely afflict Huawei may also serve as collateral damage to NPTN’s prospects. Company management is confident they can reduce their client concentration and diversify their sales mix over the next three years. Their confidence is driven by the hope that cloud and hyper-scale data center operators such as Alibaba (BABA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Tencent (TCEHY) will all need to hyper-scale their data centers regionally with high-speed technology, and NPTN feels that it is at the forefront of this. It remains to be seen if the company can achieve this diversification in its client mix.

Technical Analysis

Source: Trading View

After a broad period of underperformance from 2017, the price action since the middle of last year has been relatively promising. From 2017 onwards, the stock trended lower, forming a descending broadening wedge pattern. There were attempts to form a base and then move into an uptrend during 2018, but this did not materialize. After some strong selling in May 2019 towards the $4 levels, the stock quickly bounced back and has since been trending upwards in an ascending channel. This year, short-sellers' attempts to push the stock to retest previous lows were unsuccessful, with the stock managing to close inside the ascending channel. Since then, it has proven to be relatively resilient and has bounced back along with the broader market. On the daily chart, after taking support at the 200-DMA, it has rebounded and is now trading above its 50-DMA, 100-DMA and 200-DMA, indicating strong momentum.

Source: Trading View

In fact, over the last three months, it is up c.42% and has outperformed its benchmark peers in the semiconductor space: the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX), the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD).

It is now hovering around the psychological level of $10. We may see some stalling of action at these levels before the stock makes any potential attempt to resume its uptrend. Alternatively, don’t rule out the prospect of a short squeeze, with a somewhat high current short interest of almost 9%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

NPTN functions in a cyclical industry, but demand for its high-speed optoelectronic products could likely ramp up in the years to come on account of a likely spike in hyper-scale data centers and 5G technology. A turnaround plan initiated in 2017 has been progressing well, with benefits seen on both the revenue and cost side. Conversely, the issue that troubles me is the company's significant client concentration, more so as it is exposed to one of the most controversial global tech companies around: Huawei. This might also plausibly explain why the short interest in the stock is relatively high. On the stock performance per se, it currently looks to be on a good solid wicket, trading above key moving averages of 50-DMA, 100-DMA and 200-DMA. I can appreciate this solid momentum, but considering that the stock is a good 42% over the last three months, some profit booking might be seen in the near future. I’m neutral here.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the "Follow" button above!