I would not wait for a pullback before buying, as a correction may not happen until shares have already climbed higher from here.

I was drafting the most recent weekend update report to my Storm-Resistant Growth (a.k.a. SRG) community. All of a sudden, it hit me, just as my thoughts and the words on the screen started to form at the same time:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is probably the poster child of the storm-resistant growth approach to equity investing. The company has (1) market dominance, (2) a reliable source of recurring revenues, (3) a business model that seems to do well in economic expansion and contraction, and (4) deep pockets. That is basically all of the SRG criteria packaged into one single name.

The realization came after the San Jose, California-based tech giant posted fiscal second-quarter results that were "meh" compared to what Adobe is used to delivering. But then again, these are very unusual times. If a company can perform just about as well in early 2020 as it does any other time, there's something special about it that should be looked at a bit closer.

Credit: Microsoft

Market dominance

We have all heard of Photoshop and Acrobat. Others a bit more familiar with design and photography are well aware of Illustrator and Lightroom. Most companies that run an e-commerce business and do online marketing probably know of Magento and Marketo. These are all Adobe products.

It is hard to think of large-scale companies that can properly compete across Adobe's product suite. This is especially true of the digital media business, which accounts for over 70% of Adobe's revenues. Meanwhile, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and a few others can still give Adobe a run for its money in digital experience and publishing.

Below is a snapshot of Adobe's position in the content management space. In the graph, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shows up as the dominant force, but only because of its much broader application Office software. When it comes to pure-play digital media and asset creation, Adobe stands head and shoulders above its direct peers (most of which are likely shoved in the "others" slice below).

Source: Apps Run the World

Reliable source of recurring revenues

Few mega-cap names, if any, can match Adobe when it comes to recurring revenues. Nearly 92% of the company's sales in the most recent quarter came from subscriptions, a substantial increase over the 67% of five years ago (left chart below). The shift to recurring revenues helps to explain the smooth climb in all key financial metrics since 2015 at least (right chart below): revenues, op profit, earnings per share and free cash flow.

Adobe also has the benefit of having a fairly well diversified product portfolio. For example, the COVID-19 crisis did not spare the company's professional services and ad cloud businesses, especially in the small- and mid-size enterprise vertical. However, creative media and digital document benefited from the lockdown due to remote work and schooling, increased use of social media and demand for digital content creation. The net-net impact to Adobe was balanced at least, if not positive.

Source: DM Martins Research on the left, YCharts on the right

Deep pockets

Adobe's market dominance and recurring revenue model have allowed it to produce steady flows of cash. As a result, the company's net cash position has consistently improved over the past decade - see graph below. Notice that the sharp drop in reserves around 2018 was a result of the Magento and Marketo acquisitions, which consumed a total of over $6 billion.

Despite the investments in inorganic growth, Adobe has also managed to return cash to shareholders. The orange line below shows a steady decrease in share count driven by stock buybacks. Equity retirement even accelerated around the time of the large 2018 acquisitions. I estimate that about one-fourth of this year's EPS growth can be credited to the stock repurchase efforts of the past decade.

Data by YCharts

Of course it's expensive

Maybe the number one reason to be bearish ADBE are the valuations. The chart below shows that the stock's current EV to revenue multiple of 16.2x is the highest among some of its key peers - including higher-growth names like Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). The multiple has also been rising consistently over a multi-year period.

But I believe that quality comes at a price. Of course, mid-March 2020 would have been a better time to back up the truck and accumulate shares on weakness, which I pointed out on March 13, when I called Adobe "another potential winner out of the bear market". Still, I would not necessarily wait for a pullback before hopping onboard, as a correction may not happen until shares have already climbed much higher from here.

Data by YCharts

Adobe has produced about one-sixth of my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth's returns since inception. Two other names have been responsible for an even larger portion of the portfolio's gains, which have been better than the S&P 500 by a mile (see graph below). To learn more about the storm-resistant growth approach to investing, I invite you to join our community. Click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today. After that, don't forget to join the Live Chat so we can share a few thoughts.



Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, MSFT, CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.