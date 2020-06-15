Mosaic: Investment Thesis

The most attractive feature of Mosaic (MOS) at present is the relatively low share price. The company has provided negative returns to investors over the last 4-5 years. Part of that is a result of a steep decline in the share price, which may at the same time provide a suitable entry point for an investment in Mosaic. Analysts' EPS estimates vary widely, making them less reliable for estimating future returns. Lack of certainty equates to increased risk deserving higher expected returns. I do believe some of Mosaic's metrics will improve over time, and that could result in an increase in the share price over current levels without Mosaic necessarily showing strong profitability. I am putting this company on the watch list for a possible lower entry price and for possible further investigation.

Mosaic: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Mosaic shareholders investing in the company over the last 4-5 years.

Table 1 - Mosaic: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Mosaic were strongly negative for all of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. These rates of return, ranging from negative (13.1)% to negative (40.3)%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to June 12, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out 3-5 years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share purchase price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology - Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction - can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant ratings for Mosaic are Neutral, possibly reflecting the historical performance per Table 1 above offset by the current lower share price.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

The further out estimates are made, the less certain they become. The 2023 and 2024 estimates, due to being covered by only 1 analyst, will be even more uncertain. Although I will include these in my projections for completeness, I do not intend to comment on or draw conclusions in respect of these out years.

The wide variation between analysts' low and high estimates of EPS for Mosaic concerns me. It indicates there are variables for which there are a wide range of possible outcomes. The underlying assumptions used by analysts in their estimates are not disclosed, so there is no way to assess the reasonableness of assumptions.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Mosaic. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of growth rate of negative (18.8)% for 2020 over 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2021 is estimated to be 492% up on 2020 and 381% on 2019. Analysts obviously expect Mosaic's fortunes to turn around in a big way. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return through end of 2022 of ~16-17% for the consensus case, 61% for the high case and negative (31)% for the low case. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 14.90 (based on non-GAAP P/E ratio for peer CF Industries Holdings). The P/E ratio of 14.90 is well below Mosaic's historical median of 19.39 but well above the low of 11.54, per Fig. 3 above. The potential losses based on analysts' low estimates are a warning of risk. The potential high rates of return based on analysts' consensus and high-case EPS estimates cause interest in Mosaic as an opportunity. Below, I take a look at the company's balance sheet and "equity bucket".

Checking the Mosaic "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 Mosaic Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 3.1 shows an increase in total liabilities excluding loans of $1.571 billion, and an increase of $1.321 billion in net debt, increasing funds available for application to $2.892 billion. This $2.892 billion was offset by a reduction of $1.198 billion in equity, leaving a balance of $1.693 billion available for application. This balance was applied to increasing total assets, excluding cash, used in the business by a net $1.693 billion. In Table 3.2 below, I analyze the components of the $1.2 billion reduction in equity over the last 3.25 years.

Table 3.2 Mosaic Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of adjustments to, or distributions out of, equity do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." It is far from the worst case I have seen, but this is happening to a degree with Mosaic as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2020

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.25-year period totals to $1.244 billion, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $3.32.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $2.151 billion of costs regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Mosaic. Nevertheless, these are real costs and reduce shareholders' equity. When taken into account they reduce EPS over the 2.25-year period by $5.73 per share. On a GAAP basis the result is a loss of $2.41 per share.

The net income figure is arrived at after a charge of $48 million for 1.7 million shares issued to employees at an average of $28 per share. The issue of these shares was offset by 7.1 million shares repurchased for $150 million at an average of $21 per share. The difference of $102 million between the amount of $48 million charged against net income, and the $150 million paid to repurchase shares has come out of shareholders' equity, further reducing equity per share by $0.26 over the 3.25-year period. Both staff and shareholders suffered losses from these activities.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect of buildings, plant and other facilities located overseas, and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. Over the 3.25-year period, the impact was a reduction of $2.21 in shareholders' equity per share.

By the time these various items are taken into account, we find the reported EPS of $3.32 has turned into a reduction in equity of $4.88 per share for the 3.25-year period. New share issues for the acquisition from Vale have offset this by $2.38 per share.

Despite all the foregoing, and payment of dividends totaling $0.66 per share over the 3.25-year period, debt metrics are reasonable. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity has increased from 32.3% to 35.0% over the period.

Mosaic: Summary and Conclusions

Mosaic share price may appear cheap at present. However, based on present market conditions the business is not profitable. There is an expectation market conditions will improve over the next few years, but that is far from certain. Analysts obviously have widely differing opinions reflected in a wide range in future EPS estimates. I believe at this point in time preservation of capital is paramount. Waiting for Q2-2020 results may provide greater clarity on market conditions for Mosaic's products. It may also provide opportunity for a lower share buy price. These are times where patience will likely be rewarded.

