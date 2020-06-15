Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In June 2020)

Part 2 of this article will showcase the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector.

Apple and Microsoft top the list, and a total of four Information Technology sector stocks are in the top 10.

Compiling a list of the top holdings of Dividend ETFs is insightful. It helps me to identify candidates for further analysis and possible investment.

When I compare my portfolio to the top holdings of Dividend ETFs, I first notice stocks I don't (yet) own. Perhaps I've considered them before and decided not to invest at the time, or perhaps I've never even taken a detailed look. Invariably, I ask the question: if these stocks are so popular, why don't I own them?

The compilation is interesting in another way, too. The top holdings are not distributed evenly among the 11 GICS sectors. For example, the Information Technology sector has 11 representatives in the top 50 holdings, whereas the Materials sector has none. For investors looking to build a diversified portfolio, an uneven distribution is not very helpful. That's why I'll present the top seven stocks in each GICS sector in Part 2 of this article, regardless of ranking.

In Part 3, I'll showcase high-quality stocks not covered in Part 1 and Part 2 of this article. I consider such stocks to be hidden gems. They may be of interest to contrarian investors who seek investment opportunities outside the prevailing sentiment of the time.

Methodology

The issuers of ETFs provide data about the holdings of each ETF, including the percentage of assets under management allocated to each holding. I collect these data from established dividend-paying ETFs and compile a spreadsheet with tickers of the top 25 holdings in each ETF, along with the relative weight of each holding.

For this article, I analyzed 47 Dividend ETFs that invest in US equities and real estate stocks.

To rank the top holdings, I use the relative weight of each holding and score tickers of the top 25 holdings proportionally, favoring larger investments over smaller ones within the same ETF. Then I assign weights to each ETF based on the total assets under management. Rather than doing so proportionally, I use a log-based formula:

w = floor (log 10 (assets in millions))

ETFs with assets between $100 million and $1,000 million get a weight of 2

ETFs with assets under $10,000 million (but ≥ $1,000 million) get a weight of 3

ETFs with assets under $100,000 million (but ≥ $10,000 million) get a weight of 4

ETFs with assets under $1,000,000 million (but ≥ $100,000 million) get a weight of 5

With proportional scores assigned to each holding per ETF and weights assigned to each ETF, I simply calculate a weighted sum to get an aggregate score for each holding.

Sorting the aggregate scores in descending order determines the rank of each holding.

As a dividend growth investor, I'm mostly interested in stocks that pay ever-increasing dividends. Therefore, I exclude stocks that don't pay dividends, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that would have been ranked #19 otherwise. Furthermore, I exclude stocks that do not have a track record of at least five consecutive years of higher dividend payments.

Dividend Radar maintains a list of stocks trading on US exchanges that have dividend increase streaks of at least five years.

For more detail on the methodology, please refer to the June 2017 edition of this series. And to learn about Dividend ETFs and ETF resources, see the December 2016 edition.

Dividend ETF Database

I used ETFdb's screener to identify Dividend ETFs for this analysis, limiting the search to Dividend and Real Estate ETFs in North America that have positive three-year returns. Additionally, I excluded ETFs with assets under management below $100 million and limited the number of Real Estate ETFs to the top four based on assets under management.

The following table lists the 47 ETFs, sorted by assets under management (in millions of dollars). The data source is ETFdb and the data presented in the table were extracted on 11 June 2020:

Ticker Exchange-Traded Fund Asset Class Assets (Millions) No. of Holdings 3-Year Returns Annual Dividend Yield Dividend Frequency Expense Ratio 01 VTI Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Equity $148,202.50 1,600 36.44% 1.69% Quarterly 0.03% 02 VIG Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Equity $43,857.84 212 37.04% 1.72% Quarterly 0.06% 03 VNQ Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Real Estate $29,912.04 179 12.41% 3.72% Quarterly 0.12% 04 VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Equity $27,130.86 393 16.91% 3.21% Quarterly 0.06% 05 SDY SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Equity $16,227.81 119 15.34% 2.81% Quarterly 0.35% 06 DVY iShares Select Dividend ETF Equity $13,961.26 93 4.22% 4.10% Quarterly 0.39% 07 SCHD Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Equity $11,873.56 94 32.08% 3.25% Quarterly 0.06% 08 DGRO iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Equity $11,094.61 477 35.25% 2.39% Quarterly 0.08% 09 FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Equity $9,097.77 185 16.24% 2.38% Quarterly 0.70% 10 HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF Equity $6,104.00 76 14.94% 3.69% Quarterly 0.08% 11 NOBL ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats Equity $6,060.32 67 28.68% 2.10% Quarterly 0.35% 12 FNDX Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Equity $6,053.47 712 21.97% 2.45% Quarterly 0.25% 13 SCHH Schwab US REIT ETF Real Estate $4,959.68 94 1.40% 3.30% Quarterly 0.07% 14 XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Real Estate $4,570.80 32 26.30% 3.16% Quarterly 0.13% 15 PRF Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Equity $4,282.34 1,008 17.83% 2.42% Quarterly 0.39% 16 DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund Equity $3,329.76 268 35.66% 2.19% Monthly 0.28% 17 IYR iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Real Estate $3,032.69 114 15.31% 3.32% Quarterly 0.42% 18 DON WisdomTree US MidCap Dividend ETF Equity $2,785.39 338 0.09% 3.25% Monthly 0.38% 19 ONEQ Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Track Equity $2,704.94 993 66.00% 1.77% Quarterly 0.21% 20 DLN WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend ETF Equity $2,299.16 280 24.81% 2.71% Monthly 0.28% 21 EMLP First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Equity $2,038.36 49 0.78% 4.38% Quarterly 0.95% 22 SPHQ Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF Equity $2,028.45 99 36.58% 1.76% Quarterly 0.15% 23 PRFZ Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Equity $1,625.70 1,480 2.05% 1.65% Quarterly 0.39% 24 FDL First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Equity $1,397.88 100 7.40% 4.51% Quarterly 0.45% 25 QDF FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Equity $1,387.53 130 18.37% 3.40% Quarterly 0.37% 26 TILT FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Equity $1,319.94 2,188 22.12% 1.69% Quarterly 0.25% 27 RDVY First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Equity $1,248.02 51 25.29% 1.68% Quarterly 0.50% 28 TDIV First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Equity $1,212.54 89 44.85% 2.38% Quarterly 0.50% 29 SDOG ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Equity $1,074.76 51 2.31% 4.04% Quarterly 0.40% 30 DHS WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund Equity $756.64 303 6.98% 3.97% Monthly 0.38% 31 DTD WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF Equity $732.38 702 20.04% 2.84% Monthly 0.28% 32 RDIV Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Equity $730.34 52 1.19% 4.88% Quarterly 0.39% 33 REGL ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Equity $722.76 51 13.73% 2.41% Quarterly 0.40% 34 LVHD Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Equity $711.47 83 11.91% 2.84% Quarterly 0.27% 35 PEY Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers™ ETF Equity $679.88 51 2.45% 4.75% Monthly 0.53% 36 CDC VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Weighted ETF Equity $594.25 101 22.81% 2.88% Monthly 0.35% 37 DTN WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund Equity $570.22 90 4.21% 3.77% Monthly 0.38% 38 FDVV Fidelity High Dividend ETF Equity $541.03 108 18.75% 4.18% Quarterly 0.29% 39 OUSA O'shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF Equity $495.51 100 26.05% 2.66% Monthly 0.48% 40 QDEF FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Equity $475.77 151 23.03% 3.50% Quarterly 0.37% 41 PFM Invesco Dividend Achievers™ ETF Equity $342.44 292 28.49% 2.21% Quarterly 0.54% 42 FDRR Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Equity $293.03 117 25.41% 3.46% Quarterly 0.29% 43 FNDB Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Equity $240.50 1,546 20.62% 2.46% Quarterly 0.25% 44 VSDA VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Equity $232.13 76 37.79% 1.38% Monthly 0.35% 45 CDL VictoryShares US Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted ETF Equity $210.41 101 8.99% 3.75% Monthly 0.35% 46 RFDA RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF Equity $131.59 82 24.64% 1.97% Monthly 0.52% 47 DJD Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Equity $131.45 31 28.80% 3.03% Quarterly 0.07%

Top 50 Holdings

The following table presents the top 50 holdings ranked by aggregate score.

In the table, Rank is the stock's position when ranked by aggregate score and Freq indicates the number of ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Yield is the forward dividend yield and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over the five-year period.

The table includes a column for the Chowder Number (CDN), a popular metric that favors dividend growth stocks likely to produce annualized returns of at least 8%. The CDN column is color-coded to indicate the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely. I consider green CDNs favorable.

The table also includes a quality score (Qual) for each stock, based on DVK Quality Snapshots. The column is color-coded to indicate ratings of Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), and Poor (10-14).

Finally, I provide a fair value estimate (FV) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. Stocks trading below fair value are shaded green in the Price column. To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates from several sources, ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Source: Data from Dividend Radar, DVK Quality Snapshots, and the author's Fair Value estimates.

Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.

The top-ranked stock is Apple (AAPL), which appeared in the top 25 holdings of 29 of the 47 ETFs. The runner-up is Microsoft (MSFT) with 22 appearances, followed by Verizon Communications (VZ), also with 22 appearances, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with 21 appearances.

When considering candidates, I like to look at favorable CDNs, stocks rated Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), and Fine (19-22), and discounted stocks. From the table, the following stocks look like great candidates for further research and possible investment:

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

PepsiCo (PEP)

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Comcast (CMCSA)

Amgen (AMGN)

3M (MMM)

The following chart presents the top 50 holdings visually ranked by aggregate score. The tickers are color-coded by GICS sector.

Source: Created by the author using the ranking methodology described in the article.

Here is a pie chart showing the distribution of stocks by GICS sector:

Source: Created by the author

The Information Technology sector has 11 representatives in the top 50 holdings, followed by the Health Care sector with nine and Consumer Staples with six. Note that no Materials sector stock made the top 50.

Here is an analysis of the top 50 holdings:

Source: finbox.com

As a virtual portfolio, the top 50 holdings have a dividend yield of 3.3% and would have returned about 7.6% over the past year and about 58% over the past five years (outperforming the S&P 500's price performance of 48%).

Changes Since the Last Time

It is informative to compare the changes in the top 10 since the last time I performed this analysis. You can review the entire list in this article:

Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In November 2019)

Apart from positional shuffling, two stocks dropped out of the top 10, Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM). They were replaced by two stocks from the Information Technology sector, Intel (INTC) and Cisco Systems.

Rank 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jun'20 AAPL MSFT VZ JNJ XOM T PG CVX INTC CSCO Nov'19 AAPL MSFT T VZ XOM JNJ PG CVX WFC JPM

Stocks that moved into the top 50 are NEE, LMT, MCD, GILD, MA, BEN, ORCL, UPS, NKE, LLY, EMR, and C.

Stocks that dropped out of the top 50 are SPG, CAH, PPL, WU, WELL, AVB, PSA, LYB, EQR, LEG, CTL, and PEAK.

How Does Your Portfolio Compare?

Dividend growth investors may find it interesting to compare their own portfolios to the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs. Are there any surprises? How many of the top 50 stocks do you own?

Rank 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jun'20 AAPL MSFT VZ JNJ XOM T PG CVX INTC CSCO DivGro? ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Your Portfolio Rank 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Jun'20 PFE IBM JPM PEP TXN MRK ABBV HD UNH KO DivGro? ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Your Portfolio Rank 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 Jun'20 WMT V CMCSA PM WFC MO QCOM AVGO AMGN AMT DivGro? ⭕ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ⭕ Your Portfolio Rank 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 Jun'20 MMM BMY BAC TGT NEE LMT MCD PLD D GILD DivGro? ✅ ⭕ ⭕ ⭕ ✅ ✅ ✅ ⭕ ✅ ✅ Your Portfolio Rank 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 Jun'20 MA BEN ORCL SO UPS NKE CCI LLY EMR C DivGro? ✅ ⭕ ✅ ⭕ ✅ ✅ ⭕ ⭕ ⭕ ⭕ Your Portfolio

Comparing my portfolio to the top 50 holdings, I own every stock in the top 20 and 38 of the top 50 holdings. How does your portfolio compare?

Concluding Remarks

Publicly-available data on the top holdings and assets under management allows one to rank these holdings and to create a list of dividend growth stocks worthy of consideration.

For this article, I analyzed 47 Dividend ETFs that invest in US equities and real estate stocks.

Two stocks from the Information Technology sector (AAPL, MSFT) top the list of 50 stocks presented. In fact, the Information Technology sector dominates the top 50 holdings with no fewer than 11 representatives. Below, the top 50 holdings are presented in tabular form so readers can more easily reference the data.

In Part 2 of this article, I'll showcase the top seven stocks in each GICS sector. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find such information useful.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of the top 50 holdings. Many of these stocks are trading above fair value and may not be suitable for investment at this time. Before investing in any of these stocks, please do a thorough analysis to determine if the stocks are worthy of your investment dollars.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Rank Freq Ticker Company Sector Years Yield 5-DGR CDN Qual FV Price 1 29 AAPL Apple Information Technology 8 0.97% 10.4% 12 24 302 338.80 2 22 MSFT Microsoft Information Technology 18 1.09% 10.5% 12 25 156 187.74 3 22 VZ Verizon Communications Communication Services 16 4.35% 2.4% 7 22 58 56.53 4 21 JNJ Johnson & Johnson Health Care 58 2.84% 6.3% 9 25 146 142.15 5 21 XOM Exxon Mobil Energy 38 7.38% 4.8% 12 18 70 47.17 6 21 T AT&T Communication Services 36 6.82% 2.1% 9 21 39 30.50 7 20 PG Procter & Gamble Consumer Staples 64 2.74% 3.0% 6 25 106 115.62 8 20 CVX Chevron Energy 33 5.59% 2.6% 8 20 109 92.39 9 20 INTC Intel Information Technology 6 2.22% 6.9% 9 24 74 59.33 10 20 CSCO Cisco Systems Information Technology 10 3.20% 7.6% 17 24 47 45.07 11 19 PFE Pfizer Health Care 11 4.50% 6.6% 11 24 39 33.75 12 19 IBM International Business Machines Information Technology 25 5.35% 8.1% 14 22 134 121.91 13 17 JPM JPMorgan Chase Financials 10 3.60% 16.6% 20 21 116 99.87 14 17 PEP PepsiCo Consumer Staples 48 3.17% 7.8% 12 24 130 129.00 15 16 TXN Texas Instruments Information Technology 17 2.90% 21.2% 24 24 118 123.97 16 16 MRK Merck Health Care 10 3.20% 5.5% 8 25 85 76.30 17 15 ABBV AbbVie Health Care 8 5.10% 20.2% 26 17 118 92.46 18 15 HD Home Depot Consumer Discretionary 11 2.47% 22.8% 26 24 231 242.45 19 15 UNH UnitedHealth Health Care 11 1.75% 23.6% 26 23 301 285.15 20 13 KO Coca-Cola Consumer Staples 58 3.60% 5.3% 9 23 50 45.60 21 13 WMT Walmart Consumer Staples 47 1.83% 2.0% 4 24 104 117.74 22 13 V Visa Information Technology 12 0.62% 20.1% 21 25 167 192.26 23 12 CMCSA Comcast Communication Services 13 2.22% 18.3% 16 23 51 39.46 24 11 PM Philip Morris International Consumer Staples 12 6.65% 3.4% 10 18 87 70.42 25 10 WFC Wells Fargo Financials 10 7.29% 7.2% 15 17 44 27.97 26 10 MO Altria Consumer Staples 11 8.59% 10.2% 19 16 54 39.13 27 10 QCOM Qualcomm Information Technology 18 3.05% 8.1% 13 18 82 85.24 28 10 AVGO Broadcom Information Technology 11 4.33% 54.5% 60 16 337 300.25 29 10 AMGN Amgen Health Care 9 2.94% 17.8% 22 23 239 217.90 30 9 AMT American Tower Real Estate 10 1.70% 22.0% 24 18 229 258.08 31 8 MMM 3M Industrials 62 3.80% 10.0% 15 23 167 154.87 32 8 BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Health Care 14 3.20% 3.0% 6 22 67 56.17 33 8 BAC Bank of America Financials 7 2.91% 34.0% 44 17 32 24.78 34 7 TGT Target Consumer Discretionary 53 2.26% 5.7% 9 16 98 116.90 35 7 NEE NextEra Energy Utilities 26 2.27% 11.8% 14 22 224 246.91 36 7 LMT Lockheed Martin Industrials 18 2.51% 10.2% 13 24 392 381.87 37 7 MCD McDonald's Consumer Discretionary 45 2.64% 7.8% 10 22 181 189.17 38 7 PLD Prologis Real Estate 7 2.46% 10.0% 12 16 77 94.46 39 7 D Dominion Energy Utilities 17 4.52% 8.6% 13 18 85 83.15 40 6 GILD Gilead Sciences Health Care 5 3.72% 0.0% 22 20 81 73.20 41 6 MA Mastercard Information Technology 9 0.54% 23.2% 24 24 260 297.79 42 6 BEN Franklin Resources Financials 40 4.96% 14.5% 20 22 25 21.79 43 6 ORCL Oracle Information Technology 11 1.85% 14.9% 14 24 57 51.86 44 6 SO Southern Utilities 19 4.56% 3.4% 8 19 58 56.17 45 6 UPS United Parcel Service Industrials 11 3.98% 7.3% 11 22 120 101.48 46 5 NKE Nike Consumer Discretionary 19 1.02% 12.3% 14 25 86 96.43 47 5 CCI Crown Castle International Real Estate 7 2.92% 14.7% 23 14 137 164.37 48 5 LLY Eli Lilly Health Care 7 2.06% 6.3% 8 24 129 143.54 49 5 EMR Emerson Electric Industrials 63 3.26% 1.9% 6 23 65 61.35 50 5 C Citigroup Financials 6 3.90% 118.2% 121 15 77 52.25

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, AVGO, CMCSA, CSCO, CVX, D, GILD, HD, IBM, INTC, JNJ, JPM, KO, LMT, MA, MCD, MMM, MO, MRK, MSFT, NEE, NKE, ORCL, PEP, PFE, PG, PM, QCOM, T, TXN, UNH, UPS, V, VZ, WFC, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.