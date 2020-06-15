Seeking Alpha
Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In June 2020)

Includes: AAPL, CSCO, INTC, JNJ, MSFT, VZ
by: FerdiS
FerdiS
Dividend growth investing, portfolio strategy, long-term horizon, value
DivGro
Summary

This article presents the top 50 holdings of 47 dividend-paying ETFs.

Apple and Microsoft top the list, and a total of four Information Technology sector stocks are in the top 10.

I include a table with key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors.

Part 2 of this article will showcase the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector.

Compiling a list of the top holdings of Dividend ETFs is insightful. It helps me to identify candidates for further analysis and possible investment.

When I compare my portfolio to the top holdings of Dividend ETFs, I first notice stocks I don't (yet) own. Perhaps I've considered them before and decided not to invest at the time, or perhaps I've never even taken a detailed look. Invariably, I ask the question: if these stocks are so popular, why don't I own them?

The compilation is interesting in another way, too. The top holdings are not distributed evenly among the 11 GICS sectors. For example, the Information Technology sector has 11 representatives in the top 50 holdings, whereas the Materials sector has none. For investors looking to build a diversified portfolio, an uneven distribution is not very helpful. That's why I'll present the top seven stocks in each GICS sector in Part 2 of this article, regardless of ranking.

In Part 3, I'll showcase high-quality stocks not covered in Part 1 and Part 2 of this article. I consider such stocks to be hidden gems. They may be of interest to contrarian investors who seek investment opportunities outside the prevailing sentiment of the time.

Methodology

The issuers of ETFs provide data about the holdings of each ETF, including the percentage of assets under management allocated to each holding. I collect these data from established dividend-paying ETFs and compile a spreadsheet with tickers of the top 25 holdings in each ETF, along with the relative weight of each holding.

For this article, I analyzed 47 Dividend ETFs that invest in US equities and real estate stocks.

To rank the top holdings, I use the relative weight of each holding and score tickers of the top 25 holdings proportionally, favoring larger investments over smaller ones within the same ETF. Then I assign weights to each ETF based on the total assets under management. Rather than doing so proportionally, I use a log-based formula:

w = floor (log10 (assets in millions))

  • ETFs with assets between $100 million and $1,000 million get a weight of 2
  • ETFs with assets under $10,000 million (but ≥ $1,000 million) get a weight of 3
  • ETFs with assets under $100,000 million (but ≥ $10,000 million) get a weight of 4
  • ETFs with assets under $1,000,000 million (but ≥ $100,000 million) get a weight of 5

With proportional scores assigned to each holding per ETF and weights assigned to each ETF, I simply calculate a weighted sum to get an aggregate score for each holding.

Sorting the aggregate scores in descending order determines the rank of each holding.

As a dividend growth investor, I'm mostly interested in stocks that pay ever-increasing dividends. Therefore, I exclude stocks that don't pay dividends, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that would have been ranked #19 otherwise. Furthermore, I exclude stocks that do not have a track record of at least five consecutive years of higher dividend payments.

Dividend Radar maintains a list of stocks trading on US exchanges that have dividend increase streaks of at least five years.

For more detail on the methodology, please refer to the June 2017 edition of this series. And to learn about Dividend ETFs and ETF resources, see the December 2016 edition.

Dividend ETF Database

I used ETFdb's screener to identify Dividend ETFs for this analysis, limiting the search to Dividend and Real Estate ETFs in North America that have positive three-year returns. Additionally, I excluded ETFs with assets under management below $100 million and limited the number of Real Estate ETFs to the top four based on assets under management.

The following table lists the 47 ETFs, sorted by assets under management (in millions of dollars). The data source is ETFdb and the data presented in the table were extracted on 11 June 2020:

Ticker

Exchange-Traded

Fund

Asset

Class

Assets

(Millions)

No. of

Holdings

3-Year

Returns

Annual

Dividend

Yield

Dividend

Frequency

Expense

Ratio

01

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Equity

$148,202.50

1,600

36.44%

1.69%

Quarterly

0.03%

02

VIG

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Equity

$43,857.84

212

37.04%

1.72%

Quarterly

0.06%

03

VNQ

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund

Real Estate

$29,912.04

179

12.41%

3.72%

Quarterly

0.12%

04

VYM

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Equity

$27,130.86

393

16.91%

3.21%

Quarterly

0.06%

05

SDY

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Equity

$16,227.81

119

15.34%

2.81%

Quarterly

0.35%

06

DVY

iShares Select Dividend ETF

Equity

$13,961.26

93

4.22%

4.10%

Quarterly

0.39%

07

SCHD

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Equity

$11,873.56

94

32.08%

3.25%

Quarterly

0.06%

08

DGRO

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Equity

$11,094.61

477

35.25%

2.39%

Quarterly

0.08%

09

FVD

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index

Equity

$9,097.77

185

16.24%

2.38%

Quarterly

0.70%

10

HDV

iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Equity

$6,104.00

76

14.94%

3.69%

Quarterly

0.08%

11

NOBL

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats

Equity

$6,060.32

67

28.68%

2.10%

Quarterly

0.35%

12

FNDX

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Equity

$6,053.47

712

21.97%

2.45%

Quarterly

0.25%

13

SCHH

Schwab US REIT ETF

Real Estate

$4,959.68

94

1.40%

3.30%

Quarterly

0.07%

14

XLRE

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Real Estate

$4,570.80

32

26.30%

3.16%

Quarterly

0.13%

15

PRF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Equity

$4,282.34

1,008

17.83%

2.42%

Quarterly

0.39%

16

DGRW

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

Equity

$3,329.76

268

35.66%

2.19%

Monthly

0.28%

17

IYR

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Real Estate

$3,032.69

114

15.31%

3.32%

Quarterly

0.42%

18

DON

WisdomTree US MidCap Dividend ETF

Equity

$2,785.39

338

0.09%

3.25%

Monthly

0.38%

19

ONEQ

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Track

Equity

$2,704.94

993

66.00%

1.77%

Quarterly

0.21%

20

DLN

WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend ETF

Equity

$2,299.16

280

24.81%

2.71%

Monthly

0.28%

21

EMLP

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Equity

$2,038.36

49

0.78%

4.38%

Quarterly

0.95%

22

SPHQ

Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF

Equity

$2,028.45

99

36.58%

1.76%

Quarterly

0.15%

23

PRFZ

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Equity

$1,625.70

1,480

2.05%

1.65%

Quarterly

0.39%

24

FDL

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders

Equity

$1,397.88

100

7.40%

4.51%

Quarterly

0.45%

25

QDF

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Equity

$1,387.53

130

18.37%

3.40%

Quarterly

0.37%

26

TILT

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

Equity

$1,319.94

2,188

22.12%

1.69%

Quarterly

0.25%

27

RDVY

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Equity

$1,248.02

51

25.29%

1.68%

Quarterly

0.50%

28

TDIV

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Equity

$1,212.54

89

44.85%

2.38%

Quarterly

0.50%

29

SDOG

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Equity

$1,074.76

51

2.31%

4.04%

Quarterly

0.40%

30

DHS

WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund

Equity

$756.64

303

6.98%

3.97%

Monthly

0.38%

31

DTD

WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF

Equity

$732.38

702

20.04%

2.84%

Monthly

0.28%

32

RDIV

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Equity

$730.34

52

1.19%

4.88%

Quarterly

0.39%

33

REGL

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Equity

$722.76

51

13.73%

2.41%

Quarterly

0.40%

34

LVHD

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF

Equity

$711.47

83

11.91%

2.84%

Quarterly

0.27%

35

PEY

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers™ ETF

Equity

$679.88

51

2.45%

4.75%

Monthly

0.53%

36

CDC

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Weighted ETF

Equity

$594.25

101

22.81%

2.88%

Monthly

0.35%

37

DTN

WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund

Equity

$570.22

90

4.21%

3.77%

Monthly

0.38%

38

FDVV

Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Equity

$541.03

108

18.75%

4.18%

Quarterly

0.29%

39

OUSA

O'shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF

Equity

$495.51

100

26.05%

2.66%

Monthly

0.48%

40

QDEF

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund

Equity

$475.77

151

23.03%

3.50%

Quarterly

0.37%

41

PFM

Invesco Dividend Achievers™ ETF

Equity

$342.44

292

28.49%

2.21%

Quarterly

0.54%

42

FDRR

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Equity

$293.03

117

25.41%

3.46%

Quarterly

0.29%

43

FNDB

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Equity

$240.50

1,546

20.62%

2.46%

Quarterly

0.25%

44

VSDA

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Equity

$232.13

76

37.79%

1.38%

Monthly

0.35%

45

CDL

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted ETF

Equity

$210.41

101

8.99%

3.75%

Monthly

0.35%

46

RFDA

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF

Equity

$131.59

82

24.64%

1.97%

Monthly

0.52%

47

DJD

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

Equity

$131.45

31

28.80%

3.03%

Quarterly

0.07%

Top 50 Holdings

The following table presents the top 50 holdings ranked by aggregate score.

In the table, Rank is the stock's position when ranked by aggregate score and Freq indicates the number of ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Yield is the forward dividend yield and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over the five-year period.

The table includes a column for the Chowder Number (CDN), a popular metric that favors dividend growth stocks likely to produce annualized returns of at least 8%. The CDN column is color-coded to indicate the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely. I consider green CDNs favorable.

The table also includes a quality score (Qual) for each stock, based on DVK Quality Snapshots. The column is color-coded to indicate ratings of Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), and Poor (10-14).

Finally, I provide a fair value estimate (FV) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. Stocks trading below fair value are shaded green in the Price column. To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates from several sources, ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Source: Data from Dividend Radar, DVK Quality Snapshots, and the author's Fair Value estimates.

Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.

The top-ranked stock is Apple (AAPL), which appeared in the top 25 holdings of 29 of the 47 ETFs. The runner-up is Microsoft (MSFT) with 22 appearances, followed by Verizon Communications (VZ), also with 22 appearances, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with 21 appearances.

When considering candidates, I like to look at favorable CDNs, stocks rated Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), and Fine (19-22), and discounted stocks. From the table, the following stocks look like great candidates for further research and possible investment:

The following chart presents the top 50 holdings visually ranked by aggregate score. The tickers are color-coded by GICS sector.

Source: Created by the author using the ranking methodology described in the article.

Here is a pie chart showing the distribution of stocks by GICS sector:

Source: Created by the author

The Information Technology sector has 11 representatives in the top 50 holdings, followed by the Health Care sector with nine and Consumer Staples with six. Note that no Materials sector stock made the top 50.

Here is an analysis of the top 50 holdings:

Source: finbox.com

As a virtual portfolio, the top 50 holdings have a dividend yield of 3.3% and would have returned about 7.6% over the past year and about 58% over the past five years (outperforming the S&P 500's price performance of 48%).

Changes Since the Last Time

It is informative to compare the changes in the top 10 since the last time I performed this analysis. You can review the entire list in this article:

Apart from positional shuffling, two stocks dropped out of the top 10, Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM). They were replaced by two stocks from the Information Technology sector, Intel (INTC) and Cisco Systems.

Rank

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Jun'20

AAPL

MSFT

VZ

JNJ

XOM

T

PG

CVX

INTC

CSCO

Nov'19

AAPL

MSFT

T

VZ

XOM

JNJ

PG

CVX

WFC

JPM

Stocks that moved into the top 50 are NEE, LMT, MCD, GILD, MA, BEN, ORCL, UPS, NKE, LLY, EMR, and C.

Stocks that dropped out of the top 50 are SPG, CAH, PPL, WU, WELL, AVB, PSA, LYB, EQR, LEG, CTL, and PEAK.

How Does Your Portfolio Compare?

Dividend growth investors may find it interesting to compare their own portfolios to the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs. Are there any surprises? How many of the top 50 stocks do you own?

Rank

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Jun'20

AAPL

MSFT

VZ

JNJ

XOM

T

PG

CVX

INTC

CSCO

DivGro?

Your Portfolio

Rank

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Jun'20

PFE

IBM

JPM

PEP

TXN

MRK

ABBV

HD

UNH

KO

DivGro?

Your Portfolio

Rank

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Jun'20

WMT

V

CMCSA

PM

WFC

MO

QCOM

AVGO

AMGN

AMT

DivGro?

Your Portfolio

Rank

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

Jun'20

MMM

BMY

BAC

TGT

NEE

LMT

MCD

PLD

D

GILD

DivGro?

Your Portfolio

Rank

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

Jun'20

MA

BEN

ORCL

SO

UPS

NKE

CCI

LLY

EMR

C

DivGro?

Your Portfolio

Comparing my portfolio to the top 50 holdings, I own every stock in the top 20 and 38 of the top 50 holdings. How does your portfolio compare?

Concluding Remarks

Publicly-available data on the top holdings and assets under management allows one to rank these holdings and to create a list of dividend growth stocks worthy of consideration.

For this article, I analyzed 47 Dividend ETFs that invest in US equities and real estate stocks.

Two stocks from the Information Technology sector (AAPL, MSFT) top the list of 50 stocks presented. In fact, the Information Technology sector dominates the top 50 holdings with no fewer than 11 representatives. Below, the top 50 holdings are presented in tabular form so readers can more easily reference the data.

In Part 2 of this article, I'll showcase the top seven stocks in each GICS sector. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find such information useful.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of the top 50 holdings. Many of these stocks are trading above fair value and may not be suitable for investment at this time. Before investing in any of these stocks, please do a thorough analysis to determine if the stocks are worthy of your investment dollars.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Rank

Freq

Ticker

Company

Sector

Years

Yield

5-DGR

CDN

Qual

FV

Price

1

29

AAPL

Apple

Information Technology

8

0.97%

10.4%

12

24

302

338.80

2

22

MSFT

Microsoft

Information Technology

18

1.09%

10.5%

12

25

156

187.74

3

22

VZ

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

16

4.35%

2.4%

7

22

58

56.53

4

21

JNJ

Johnson & Johnson

Health Care

58

2.84%

6.3%

9

25

146

142.15

5

21

XOM

Exxon Mobil

Energy

38

7.38%

4.8%

12

18

70

47.17

6

21

T

AT&T

Communication Services

36

6.82%

2.1%

9

21

39

30.50

7

20

PG

Procter & Gamble

Consumer Staples

64

2.74%

3.0%

6

25

106

115.62

8

20

CVX

Chevron

Energy

33

5.59%

2.6%

8

20

109

92.39

9

20

INTC

Intel

Information Technology

6

2.22%

6.9%

9

24

74

59.33

10

20

CSCO

Cisco Systems

Information Technology

10

3.20%

7.6%

17

24

47

45.07

11

19

PFE

Pfizer

Health Care

11

4.50%

6.6%

11

24

39

33.75

12

19

IBM

International Business Machines

Information Technology

25

5.35%

8.1%

14

22

134

121.91

13

17

JPM

JPMorgan Chase

Financials

10

3.60%

16.6%

20

21

116

99.87

14

17

PEP

PepsiCo

Consumer Staples

48

3.17%

7.8%

12

24

130

129.00

15

16

TXN

Texas Instruments

Information Technology

17

2.90%

21.2%

24

24

118

123.97

16

16

MRK

Merck

Health Care

10

3.20%

5.5%

8

25

85

76.30

17

15

ABBV

AbbVie

Health Care

8

5.10%

20.2%

26

17

118

92.46

18

15

HD

Home Depot

Consumer Discretionary

11

2.47%

22.8%

26

24

231

242.45

19

15

UNH

UnitedHealth

Health Care

11

1.75%

23.6%

26

23

301

285.15

20

13

KO

Coca-Cola

Consumer Staples

58

3.60%

5.3%

9

23

50

45.60

21

13

WMT

Walmart

Consumer Staples

47

1.83%

2.0%

4

24

104

117.74

22

13

V

Visa

Information Technology

12

0.62%

20.1%

21

25

167

192.26

23

12

CMCSA

Comcast

Communication Services

13

2.22%

18.3%

16

23

51

39.46

24

11

PM

Philip Morris International

Consumer Staples

12

6.65%

3.4%

10

18

87

70.42

25

10

WFC

Wells Fargo

Financials

10

7.29%

7.2%

15

17

44

27.97

26

10

MO

Altria

Consumer Staples

11

8.59%

10.2%

19

16

54

39.13

27

10

QCOM

Qualcomm

Information Technology

18

3.05%

8.1%

13

18

82

85.24

28

10

AVGO

Broadcom

Information Technology

11

4.33%

54.5%

60

16

337

300.25

29

10

AMGN

Amgen

Health Care

9

2.94%

17.8%

22

23

239

217.90

30

9

AMT

American Tower

Real Estate

10

1.70%

22.0%

24

18

229

258.08

31

8

MMM

3M

Industrials

62

3.80%

10.0%

15

23

167

154.87

32

8

BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Health Care

14

3.20%

3.0%

6

22

67

56.17

33

8

BAC

Bank of America

Financials

7

2.91%

34.0%

44

17

32

24.78

34

7

TGT

Target

Consumer Discretionary

53

2.26%

5.7%

9

16

98

116.90

35

7

NEE

NextEra Energy

Utilities

26

2.27%

11.8%

14

22

224

246.91

36

7

LMT

Lockheed Martin

Industrials

18

2.51%

10.2%

13

24

392

381.87

37

7

MCD

McDonald's

Consumer Discretionary

45

2.64%

7.8%

10

22

181

189.17

38

7

PLD

Prologis

Real Estate

7

2.46%

10.0%

12

16

77

94.46

39

7

D

Dominion Energy

Utilities

17

4.52%

8.6%

13

18

85

83.15

40

6

GILD

Gilead Sciences

Health Care

5

3.72%

0.0%

22

20

81

73.20

41

6

MA

Mastercard

Information Technology

9

0.54%

23.2%

24

24

260

297.79

42

6

BEN

Franklin Resources

Financials

40

4.96%

14.5%

20

22

25

21.79

43

6

ORCL

Oracle

Information Technology

11

1.85%

14.9%

14

24

57

51.86

44

6

SO

Southern

Utilities

19

4.56%

3.4%

8

19

58

56.17

45

6

UPS

United Parcel Service

Industrials

11

3.98%

7.3%

11

22

120

101.48

46

5

NKE

Nike

Consumer Discretionary

19

1.02%

12.3%

14

25

86

96.43

47

5

CCI

Crown Castle International

Real Estate

7

2.92%

14.7%

23

14

137

164.37

48

5

LLY

Eli Lilly

Health Care

7

2.06%

6.3%

8

24

129

143.54

49

5

EMR

Emerson Electric

Industrials

63

3.26%

1.9%

6

23

65

61.35

50

5

C

Citigroup

Financials

6

3.90%

118.2%

121

15

77

52.25

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, AVGO, CMCSA, CSCO, CVX, D, GILD, HD, IBM, INTC, JNJ, JPM, KO, LMT, MA, MCD, MMM, MO, MRK, MSFT, NEE, NKE, ORCL, PEP, PFE, PG, PM, QCOM, T, TXN, UNH, UPS, V, VZ, WFC, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.