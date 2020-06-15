Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In June 2020)

This article presents the top 50 holdings of 47 dividend-paying ETFs.
Apple and Microsoft top the list, and a total of four Information Technology sector stocks are in the top 10.
I include a table with key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors.
Part 2 of this article will showcase the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector.
Compiling a list of the top holdings of Dividend ETFs is insightful. It helps me to identify candidates for further analysis and possible investment.
When I compare my portfolio to the top holdings of Dividend ETFs, I first notice stocks I don't (yet) own. Perhaps I've considered them before and decided not to invest at the time, or perhaps I've never even taken a detailed look. Invariably, I ask the question: if these stocks are so popular, why don't I own them?
The compilation is interesting in another way, too. The top holdings are not distributed evenly among the 11 GICS sectors. For example, the Information Technology sector has 11 representatives in the top 50 holdings, whereas the Materials sector has none. For investors looking to build a diversified portfolio, an uneven distribution is not very helpful. That's why I'll present the top seven stocks in each GICS sector in Part 2 of this article, regardless of ranking.
In Part 3, I'll showcase high-quality stocks not covered in Part 1 and Part 2 of this article. I consider such stocks to be hidden gems. They may be of interest to contrarian investors who seek investment opportunities outside the prevailing sentiment of the time.
Methodology
The issuers of ETFs provide data about the holdings of each ETF, including the percentage of assets under management allocated to each holding. I collect these data from established dividend-paying ETFs and compile a spreadsheet with tickers of the top 25 holdings in each ETF, along with the relative weight of each holding.
For this article, I analyzed 47 Dividend ETFs that invest in US equities and real estate stocks.
To rank the top holdings, I use the relative weight of each holding and score tickers of the top 25 holdings proportionally, favoring larger investments over smaller ones within the same ETF. Then I assign weights to each ETF based on the total assets under management. Rather than doing so proportionally, I use a log-based formula:
w = floor (log10 (assets in millions))
- ETFs with assets between $100 million and $1,000 million get a weight of 2
- ETFs with assets under $10,000 million (but ≥ $1,000 million) get a weight of 3
- ETFs with assets under $100,000 million (but ≥ $10,000 million) get a weight of 4
- ETFs with assets under $1,000,000 million (but ≥ $100,000 million) get a weight of 5
With proportional scores assigned to each holding per ETF and weights assigned to each ETF, I simply calculate a weighted sum to get an aggregate score for each holding.
Sorting the aggregate scores in descending order determines the rank of each holding.
As a dividend growth investor, I'm mostly interested in stocks that pay ever-increasing dividends. Therefore, I exclude stocks that don't pay dividends, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that would have been ranked #19 otherwise. Furthermore, I exclude stocks that do not have a track record of at least five consecutive years of higher dividend payments.
Dividend Radar maintains a list of stocks trading on US exchanges that have dividend increase streaks of at least five years.
For more detail on the methodology, please refer to the June 2017 edition of this series. And to learn about Dividend ETFs and ETF resources, see the December 2016 edition.
Dividend ETF Database
I used ETFdb's screener to identify Dividend ETFs for this analysis, limiting the search to Dividend and Real Estate ETFs in North America that have positive three-year returns. Additionally, I excluded ETFs with assets under management below $100 million and limited the number of Real Estate ETFs to the top four based on assets under management.
The following table lists the 47 ETFs, sorted by assets under management (in millions of dollars). The data source is ETFdb and the data presented in the table were extracted on 11 June 2020:
|
Ticker
|
Exchange-Traded
Fund
|
Asset
Class
|
Assets
(Millions)
|
No. of
Holdings
|
3-Year
Returns
|
Annual
Dividend
Yield
|
Dividend
Frequency
|
Expense
Ratio
|
01
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
Equity
|
$148,202.50
|
1,600
|
36.44%
|
1.69%
|
Quarterly
|
0.03%
|
02
|
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|
Equity
|
$43,857.84
|
212
|
37.04%
|
1.72%
|
Quarterly
|
0.06%
|
03
|
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund
|
Real Estate
|
$29,912.04
|
179
|
12.41%
|
3.72%
|
Quarterly
|
0.12%
|
04
|
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
|
Equity
|
$27,130.86
|
393
|
16.91%
|
3.21%
|
Quarterly
|
0.06%
|
05
|
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
|
Equity
|
$16,227.81
|
119
|
15.34%
|
2.81%
|
Quarterly
|
0.35%
|
06
|
iShares Select Dividend ETF
|
Equity
|
$13,961.26
|
93
|
4.22%
|
4.10%
|
Quarterly
|
0.39%
|
07
|
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|
Equity
|
$11,873.56
|
94
|
32.08%
|
3.25%
|
Quarterly
|
0.06%
|
08
|
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
|
Equity
|
$11,094.61
|
477
|
35.25%
|
2.39%
|
Quarterly
|
0.08%
|
09
|
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index
|
Equity
|
$9,097.77
|
185
|
16.24%
|
2.38%
|
Quarterly
|
0.70%
|
10
|
iShares Core High Dividend ETF
|
Equity
|
$6,104.00
|
76
|
14.94%
|
3.69%
|
Quarterly
|
0.08%
|
11
|
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats
|
Equity
|
$6,060.32
|
67
|
28.68%
|
2.10%
|
Quarterly
|
0.35%
|
12
|
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF
|
Equity
|
$6,053.47
|
712
|
21.97%
|
2.45%
|
Quarterly
|
0.25%
|
13
|
Schwab US REIT ETF
|
Real Estate
|
$4,959.68
|
94
|
1.40%
|
3.30%
|
Quarterly
|
0.07%
|
14
|
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
Real Estate
|
$4,570.80
|
32
|
26.30%
|
3.16%
|
Quarterly
|
0.13%
|
15
|
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF
|
Equity
|
$4,282.34
|
1,008
|
17.83%
|
2.42%
|
Quarterly
|
0.39%
|
16
|
WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund
|
Equity
|
$3,329.76
|
268
|
35.66%
|
2.19%
|
Monthly
|
0.28%
|
17
|
iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
|
Real Estate
|
$3,032.69
|
114
|
15.31%
|
3.32%
|
Quarterly
|
0.42%
|
18
|
WisdomTree US MidCap Dividend ETF
|
Equity
|
$2,785.39
|
338
|
0.09%
|
3.25%
|
Monthly
|
0.38%
|
19
|
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Track
|
Equity
|
$2,704.94
|
993
|
66.00%
|
1.77%
|
Quarterly
|
0.21%
|
20
|
WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend ETF
|
Equity
|
$2,299.16
|
280
|
24.81%
|
2.71%
|
Monthly
|
0.28%
|
21
|
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund
|
Equity
|
$2,038.36
|
49
|
0.78%
|
4.38%
|
Quarterly
|
0.95%
|
22
|
Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF
|
Equity
|
$2,028.45
|
99
|
36.58%
|
1.76%
|
Quarterly
|
0.15%
|
23
|
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
|
Equity
|
$1,625.70
|
1,480
|
2.05%
|
1.65%
|
Quarterly
|
0.39%
|
24
|
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders
|
Equity
|
$1,397.88
|
100
|
7.40%
|
4.51%
|
Quarterly
|
0.45%
|
25
|
FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund
|
Equity
|
$1,387.53
|
130
|
18.37%
|
3.40%
|
Quarterly
|
0.37%
|
26
|
FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund
|
Equity
|
$1,319.94
|
2,188
|
22.12%
|
1.69%
|
Quarterly
|
0.25%
|
27
|
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
|
Equity
|
$1,248.02
|
51
|
25.29%
|
1.68%
|
Quarterly
|
0.50%
|
28
|
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
|
Equity
|
$1,212.54
|
89
|
44.85%
|
2.38%
|
Quarterly
|
0.50%
|
29
|
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
|
Equity
|
$1,074.76
|
51
|
2.31%
|
4.04%
|
Quarterly
|
0.40%
|
30
|
WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund
|
Equity
|
$756.64
|
303
|
6.98%
|
3.97%
|
Monthly
|
0.38%
|
31
|
WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF
|
Equity
|
$732.38
|
702
|
20.04%
|
2.84%
|
Monthly
|
0.28%
|
32
|
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
|
Equity
|
$730.34
|
52
|
1.19%
|
4.88%
|
Quarterly
|
0.39%
|
33
|
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
|
Equity
|
$722.76
|
51
|
13.73%
|
2.41%
|
Quarterly
|
0.40%
|
34
|
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF
|
Equity
|
$711.47
|
83
|
11.91%
|
2.84%
|
Quarterly
|
0.27%
|
35
|
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers™ ETF
|
Equity
|
$679.88
|
51
|
2.45%
|
4.75%
|
Monthly
|
0.53%
|
36
|
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Weighted ETF
|
Equity
|
$594.25
|
101
|
22.81%
|
2.88%
|
Monthly
|
0.35%
|
37
|
WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund
|
Equity
|
$570.22
|
90
|
4.21%
|
3.77%
|
Monthly
|
0.38%
|
38
|
Fidelity High Dividend ETF
|
Equity
|
$541.03
|
108
|
18.75%
|
4.18%
|
Quarterly
|
0.29%
|
39
|
O'shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF
|
Equity
|
$495.51
|
100
|
26.05%
|
2.66%
|
Monthly
|
0.48%
|
40
|
FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund
|
Equity
|
$475.77
|
151
|
23.03%
|
3.50%
|
Quarterly
|
0.37%
|
41
|
Invesco Dividend Achievers™ ETF
|
Equity
|
$342.44
|
292
|
28.49%
|
2.21%
|
Quarterly
|
0.54%
|
42
|
Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates
|
Equity
|
$293.03
|
117
|
25.41%
|
3.46%
|
Quarterly
|
0.29%
|
43
|
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
|
Equity
|
$240.50
|
1,546
|
20.62%
|
2.46%
|
Quarterly
|
0.25%
|
44
|
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF
|
Equity
|
$232.13
|
76
|
37.79%
|
1.38%
|
Monthly
|
0.35%
|
45
|
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted ETF
|
Equity
|
$210.41
|
101
|
8.99%
|
3.75%
|
Monthly
|
0.35%
|
46
|
RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF
|
Equity
|
$131.59
|
82
|
24.64%
|
1.97%
|
Monthly
|
0.52%
|
47
|
Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF
|
Equity
|
$131.45
|
31
|
28.80%
|
3.03%
|
Quarterly
|
0.07%
Top 50 Holdings
The following table presents the top 50 holdings ranked by aggregate score.
In the table, Rank is the stock's position when ranked by aggregate score and Freq indicates the number of ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Yield is the forward dividend yield and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over the five-year period.
The table includes a column for the Chowder Number (CDN), a popular metric that favors dividend growth stocks likely to produce annualized returns of at least 8%. The CDN column is color-coded to indicate the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely. I consider green CDNs favorable.
The table also includes a quality score (Qual) for each stock, based on DVK Quality Snapshots. The column is color-coded to indicate ratings of Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), and Poor (10-14).
Finally, I provide a fair value estimate (FV) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. Stocks trading below fair value are shaded green in the Price column. To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates from several sources, ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.
Source: Data from Dividend Radar, DVK Quality Snapshots, and the author's Fair Value estimates.
Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.
The top-ranked stock is Apple (AAPL), which appeared in the top 25 holdings of 29 of the 47 ETFs. The runner-up is Microsoft (MSFT) with 22 appearances, followed by Verizon Communications (VZ), also with 22 appearances, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with 21 appearances.
When considering candidates, I like to look at favorable CDNs, stocks rated Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), and Fine (19-22), and discounted stocks. From the table, the following stocks look like great candidates for further research and possible investment:
The following chart presents the top 50 holdings visually ranked by aggregate score. The tickers are color-coded by GICS sector.
Source: Created by the author using the ranking methodology described in the article.
Here is a pie chart showing the distribution of stocks by GICS sector:
Source: Created by the author
The Information Technology sector has 11 representatives in the top 50 holdings, followed by the Health Care sector with nine and Consumer Staples with six. Note that no Materials sector stock made the top 50.
Here is an analysis of the top 50 holdings:
Source: finbox.com
As a virtual portfolio, the top 50 holdings have a dividend yield of 3.3% and would have returned about 7.6% over the past year and about 58% over the past five years (outperforming the S&P 500's price performance of 48%).
Changes Since the Last Time
It is informative to compare the changes in the top 10 since the last time I performed this analysis. You can review the entire list in this article:
- Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In November 2019)
Apart from positional shuffling, two stocks dropped out of the top 10, Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM). They were replaced by two stocks from the Information Technology sector, Intel (INTC) and Cisco Systems.
|
Rank
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
Jun'20
|
AAPL
|
MSFT
|
VZ
|
JNJ
|
INTC
|
CSCO
|
Nov'19
|
AAPL
|
MSFT
|
T
|
VZ
|
XOM
|
JNJ
|
PG
|
CVX
|
WFC
|
JPM
Stocks that moved into the top 50 are NEE, LMT, MCD, GILD, MA, BEN, ORCL, UPS, NKE, LLY, EMR, and C.
Stocks that dropped out of the top 50 are SPG, CAH, PPL, WU, WELL, AVB, PSA, LYB, EQR, LEG, CTL, and PEAK.
How Does Your Portfolio Compare?
Dividend growth investors may find it interesting to compare their own portfolios to the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs. Are there any surprises? How many of the top 50 stocks do you own?
|
Rank
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
Jun'20
|
AAPL
|
MSFT
|
VZ
|
JNJ
|
XOM
|
T
|
PG
|
CVX
|
INTC
|
CSCO
|
DivGro?
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Your Portfolio
|
Rank
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
Jun'20
|
JPM
|
PEP
|
UNH
|
KO
|
DivGro?
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Your Portfolio
|
Rank
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
Jun'20
|
CMCSA
|
PM
|
WFC
|
DivGro?
|
⭕
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
⭕
|
Your Portfolio
|
Rank
|
31
|
32
|
33
|
34
|
35
|
36
|
37
|
38
|
39
|
40
|
Jun'20
|
MMM
|
NEE
|
LMT
|
MCD
|
GILD
|
DivGro?
|
✅
|
⭕
|
⭕
|
⭕
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
⭕
|
✅
|
✅
|
Your Portfolio
|
Rank
|
41
|
42
|
43
|
44
|
45
|
46
|
47
|
48
|
49
|
50
|
Jun'20
|
MA
|
BEN
|
ORCL
|
UPS
|
NKE
|
LLY
|
EMR
|
C
|
DivGro?
|
✅
|
⭕
|
✅
|
⭕
|
✅
|
✅
|
⭕
|
⭕
|
⭕
|
⭕
|
Your Portfolio
Comparing my portfolio to the top 50 holdings, I own every stock in the top 20 and 38 of the top 50 holdings. How does your portfolio compare?
Concluding Remarks
Publicly-available data on the top holdings and assets under management allows one to rank these holdings and to create a list of dividend growth stocks worthy of consideration.
For this article, I analyzed 47 Dividend ETFs that invest in US equities and real estate stocks.
Two stocks from the Information Technology sector (AAPL, MSFT) top the list of 50 stocks presented. In fact, the Information Technology sector dominates the top 50 holdings with no fewer than 11 representatives. Below, the top 50 holdings are presented in tabular form so readers can more easily reference the data.
In Part 2 of this article, I'll showcase the top seven stocks in each GICS sector. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find such information useful.
Please note that I'm not recommending any of the top 50 holdings. Many of these stocks are trading above fair value and may not be suitable for investment at this time. Before investing in any of these stocks, please do a thorough analysis to determine if the stocks are worthy of your investment dollars.
Thanks for reading and happy investing!
|
Rank
|
Freq
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Sector
|
Years
|
Yield
|
5-DGR
|
CDN
|
Qual
|
FV
|
Price
|
1
|
29
|
Apple
|
Information Technology
|
8
|
0.97%
|
10.4%
|
12
|
24
|
302
|
338.80
|
2
|
22
|
Microsoft
|
Information Technology
|
18
|
1.09%
|
10.5%
|
12
|
25
|
156
|
187.74
|
3
|
22
|
Verizon Communications
|
Communication Services
|
16
|
4.35%
|
2.4%
|
7
|
22
|
58
|
56.53
|
4
|
21
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
Health Care
|
58
|
2.84%
|
6.3%
|
9
|
25
|
146
|
142.15
|
5
|
21
|
Exxon Mobil
|
Energy
|
38
|
7.38%
|
4.8%
|
12
|
18
|
70
|
47.17
|
6
|
21
|
AT&T
|
Communication Services
|
36
|
6.82%
|
2.1%
|
9
|
21
|
39
|
30.50
|
7
|
20
|
Procter & Gamble
|
Consumer Staples
|
64
|
2.74%
|
3.0%
|
6
|
25
|
106
|
115.62
|
8
|
20
|
Chevron
|
Energy
|
33
|
5.59%
|
2.6%
|
8
|
20
|
109
|
92.39
|
9
|
20
|
Intel
|
Information Technology
|
6
|
2.22%
|
6.9%
|
9
|
24
|
74
|
59.33
|
10
|
20
|
Cisco Systems
|
Information Technology
|
10
|
3.20%
|
7.6%
|
17
|
24
|
47
|
45.07
|
11
|
19
|
Pfizer
|
Health Care
|
11
|
4.50%
|
6.6%
|
11
|
24
|
39
|
33.75
|
12
|
19
|
International Business Machines
|
Information Technology
|
25
|
5.35%
|
8.1%
|
14
|
22
|
134
|
121.91
|
13
|
17
|
JPMorgan Chase
|
Financials
|
10
|
3.60%
|
16.6%
|
20
|
21
|
116
|
99.87
|
14
|
17
|
PepsiCo
|
Consumer Staples
|
48
|
3.17%
|
7.8%
|
12
|
24
|
130
|
129.00
|
15
|
16
|
Texas Instruments
|
Information Technology
|
17
|
2.90%
|
21.2%
|
24
|
24
|
118
|
123.97
|
16
|
16
|
Merck
|
Health Care
|
10
|
3.20%
|
5.5%
|
8
|
25
|
85
|
76.30
|
17
|
15
|
AbbVie
|
Health Care
|
8
|
5.10%
|
20.2%
|
26
|
17
|
118
|
92.46
|
18
|
15
|
Home Depot
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
11
|
2.47%
|
22.8%
|
26
|
24
|
231
|
242.45
|
19
|
15
|
UnitedHealth
|
Health Care
|
11
|
1.75%
|
23.6%
|
26
|
23
|
301
|
285.15
|
20
|
13
|
Coca-Cola
|
Consumer Staples
|
58
|
3.60%
|
5.3%
|
9
|
23
|
50
|
45.60
|
21
|
13
|
Walmart
|
Consumer Staples
|
47
|
1.83%
|
2.0%
|
4
|
24
|
104
|
117.74
|
22
|
13
|
Visa
|
Information Technology
|
12
|
0.62%
|
20.1%
|
21
|
25
|
167
|
192.26
|
23
|
12
|
Comcast
|
Communication Services
|
13
|
2.22%
|
18.3%
|
16
|
23
|
51
|
39.46
|
24
|
11
|
Philip Morris International
|
Consumer Staples
|
12
|
6.65%
|
3.4%
|
10
|
18
|
87
|
70.42
|
25
|
10
|
Wells Fargo
|
Financials
|
10
|
7.29%
|
7.2%
|
15
|
17
|
44
|
27.97
|
26
|
10
|
Altria
|
Consumer Staples
|
11
|
8.59%
|
10.2%
|
19
|
16
|
54
|
39.13
|
27
|
10
|
Qualcomm
|
Information Technology
|
18
|
3.05%
|
8.1%
|
13
|
18
|
82
|
85.24
|
28
|
10
|
Broadcom
|
Information Technology
|
11
|
4.33%
|
54.5%
|
60
|
16
|
337
|
300.25
|
29
|
10
|
Amgen
|
Health Care
|
9
|
2.94%
|
17.8%
|
22
|
23
|
239
|
217.90
|
30
|
9
|
American Tower
|
Real Estate
|
10
|
1.70%
|
22.0%
|
24
|
18
|
229
|
258.08
|
31
|
8
|
3M
|
Industrials
|
62
|
3.80%
|
10.0%
|
15
|
23
|
167
|
154.87
|
32
|
8
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb
|
Health Care
|
14
|
3.20%
|
3.0%
|
6
|
22
|
67
|
56.17
|
33
|
8
|
Bank of America
|
Financials
|
7
|
2.91%
|
34.0%
|
44
|
17
|
32
|
24.78
|
34
|
7
|
Target
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
53
|
2.26%
|
5.7%
|
9
|
16
|
98
|
116.90
|
35
|
7
|
NextEra Energy
|
Utilities
|
26
|
2.27%
|
11.8%
|
14
|
22
|
224
|
246.91
|
36
|
7
|
Lockheed Martin
|
Industrials
|
18
|
2.51%
|
10.2%
|
13
|
24
|
392
|
381.87
|
37
|
7
|
McDonald's
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
45
|
2.64%
|
7.8%
|
10
|
22
|
181
|
189.17
|
38
|
7
|
Prologis
|
Real Estate
|
7
|
2.46%
|
10.0%
|
12
|
16
|
77
|
94.46
|
39
|
7
|
Dominion Energy
|
Utilities
|
17
|
4.52%
|
8.6%
|
13
|
18
|
85
|
83.15
|
40
|
6
|
Gilead Sciences
|
Health Care
|
5
|
3.72%
|
0.0%
|
22
|
20
|
81
|
73.20
|
41
|
6
|
Mastercard
|
Information Technology
|
9
|
0.54%
|
23.2%
|
24
|
24
|
260
|
297.79
|
42
|
6
|
Franklin Resources
|
Financials
|
40
|
4.96%
|
14.5%
|
20
|
22
|
25
|
21.79
|
43
|
6
|
Oracle
|
Information Technology
|
11
|
1.85%
|
14.9%
|
14
|
24
|
57
|
51.86
|
44
|
6
|
Southern
|
Utilities
|
19
|
4.56%
|
3.4%
|
8
|
19
|
58
|
56.17
|
45
|
6
|
United Parcel Service
|
Industrials
|
11
|
3.98%
|
7.3%
|
11
|
22
|
120
|
101.48
|
46
|
5
|
Nike
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
19
|
1.02%
|
12.3%
|
14
|
25
|
86
|
96.43
|
47
|
5
|
Crown Castle International
|
Real Estate
|
7
|
2.92%
|
14.7%
|
23
|
14
|
137
|
164.37
|
48
|
5
|
Eli Lilly
|
Health Care
|
7
|
2.06%
|
6.3%
|
8
|
24
|
129
|
143.54
|
49
|
5
|
Emerson Electric
|
Industrials
|
63
|
3.26%
|
1.9%
|
6
|
23
|
65
|
61.35
|
50
|
5
|
Citigroup
|
Financials
|
6
|
3.90%
|
118.2%
|
121
|
15
|
77
|
52.25
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, AVGO, CMCSA, CSCO, CVX, D, GILD, HD, IBM, INTC, JNJ, JPM, KO, LMT, MA, MCD, MMM, MO, MRK, MSFT, NEE, NKE, ORCL, PEP, PFE, PG, PM, QCOM, T, TXN, UNH, UPS, V, VZ, WFC, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.