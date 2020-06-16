Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the video we posted last Tuesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the video as well as a podcast embedded below if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: I’m Daniel Shvartsman, Director and Seeking Alpha Marketplace continuing our Roundtable series today. We're talking about energy again. I'm speaking with Laura Starks who is the author of Econ-Based Energy Investing, the service that offers long ideas for oil industry players based on 30-plus years of experience.

So, Laura good morning, how are you doing?

Laura Starks: Good. Glad to join you, Daniel.

DS: Great. So, we actually did a roundtable, a written roundtable over a month ago and oil has moved fast like the rest of the market. And it's – I didn't look at the quotes today, I don't know where we are, but coming into today, we're recording this Monday, June 8. It's almost back to where it was three months ago before the big OPEC news. And OPEC announced they're extending cuts over the weekend, or it was reported anyways. Is this sustainable? Like, are we – what's going on? Is this something that can stick?

LS: I think so. I would say that, that we, you know, my perspective is that in the last part of the year and kind of into the beginning of this year of 2020, before the pandemic that we were at like $50 to $60 a barrel, and then it kind of crashed. And now there was a point where somebody said, you know, $25 a barrel looks good. And the price when I last checked it, it's around – for WTI it's around 38, 39, and Brent is a little bit higher. So, I think that it is, is very sustainable. OPEC has the usual problem that they have with, you know, people saying they'll do one thing and they do another. And they will, excuse me, and they over produce.

They seem to have addressed that through a series of negotiations last week and that – and they've said, look, you know, we're extending it a month. And you know, Libya is going to produce more in Mexico which doesn't have – whose production is declining is going to produce more, but I think it is very sustainable. I just think that it was such a gross miscalculation on the part of Saudi Arabia in March to start waging an oil price war, and they hurt themselves so badly that I don't think they want to see that again.

DS: So in other words, the big dynamic shift here is that they've learned their lesson, and so now they're more willing to cut and to maintain cuts to maintain the price of oil.

LS: And it isn't that they haven't, you know, in 2014 or 2015, one of the big – there was this big, you know, surge of production from OPEC trying to drive out shale producers, and it didn't work. I mean, here, this is the first time they tried to do that on top of a 30% drop in demand, which was just, you know, crazy.

DS: Related to that, we talked a lot in that article about the supply glut and the impression I got it, obviously I'm not in the industry. I’m still sort of a generalist, but it felt like it's going to be a long time to work all the way that supply glut. It just – they're just the math set dictates even if we go back to normal a lot faster than we were expecting a month ago. How that doesn't seem to be holding back the market at this point. I know we're still at the low 40s rather than 50, 60. But what's the dynamic because there still is a lot of supply out there. So, what's the dynamic there for investors to consider?

LS: I think there are a couple of things. One of the things that is worth is sort of thinking about on the supply side is that in the U.S. alone, we were producing 13.1 million barrels a day. Now we're at 11.2. And that's due to, you know, shut-ins, but for the U.S. there are two parts to the supply dynamic. One is the shut-ins, but the other, which people kind of not really paying attention to is the reduction in budgets. Virtually every company, you know, cut their budgets in half 40%, 50%, 60% their capital budgets, and what people forget, and it's very easy to forget about the shale production is that it is just a capital machine, a capital hog, you know, and if you're not – if you're not putting money into production, if you're not drilling new wells, your existing production declines by as much as 40% a year. And so it's, you know, you might bring back your existing wells, but all of a sudden you have all this other production you're going to do that was kind of going to keep you even or better. You're not doing it.

So, there's a – and as I understand it, part of the discussion between Saudi Arabia, Russia and the other OPEC members was saying, look, here's where we think U.S. production is going to be and it's not going to come roaring back to 13 million barrels a day. So that's one thing. Another thing is that the producers were crazily over producing for several weeks, refiners were not, refiners are very market sensitive, and so they immediately cut their throughputs to about 70% from maybe 85% or 90%. And so they, so they didn't flood the market in the same way that the producer did – the upstream producers did.

DS: So the questions are, did they see first of all, did they see a backlog? Did the refiners get kind of fill up with theirs? Because they're taking from upstream so they must have been sitting on more oil than normal?

LS: Well, I mean, refiners could just always say, hey, we're not buying it. We're not taking it we’re not whatever. So, you know, what was happening was the producers were scrambling to find someplace to put this production and that's when it sort of, you know, hit home that they couldn't keep producing it at those levels because they couldn't find enough empty tank each or empty tankers to put it into. I mean, that was an aspect of it.

DS: Right. So then the other question there is, when we talk about capital budgets, because one of the interesting things in these conversations, first of all, does this mean that we're in the final phase of oil in the sense of oil, they're going to stop, stop drilling, and try to expand their reserves instead just milk the reserves or, you know, drill the reserves they have left or pump the reserves they have left. The question is, do you think these changes in capital budgets, are they changing what the future supply curve looks like? Is that part of what this glut gets weaned off from as that we know there's less supply coming onto the market in the future?

LS: Absolutely. I mean, because the shale and that's where the new production is coming from because it declined so quickly. If you're not, you know, in manufacturing mode basically, I mean, think about it is like turning out cars, if you're not turning out cars, you know, you're not selling them. So, you don't – and you don't have them a lot to sell. And that's kind of, that's been the pullback.

DS: Okay. Very interesting. I wanted to just go to another aspect because I thought this was one where you stood out as compared to what I see a lot of Seeking Alpha, both in that discussion, and in general, which is the natural gas side of this. And the simplistic way that I understand the thesis is that with all these oil shut-ins associated gas goes down, and thus, supply is down so the price of gas goes up, which is good for the existing shale gas producers. You seem to be skeptical of this in the article at least what's your take on that thesis and why it may or may not play out so nicely?

LS: I think that what you've identified is a critical factor, and I think that's why there was kind of an initial boost to natural gas, and, I mean, you know, natural gas separate from oil, it's got all of its own dynamics, it's a great fuel, it's a clean fuel, I can kind of talk at length about, you know, how great it is, but what's also going on is that it's somewhat affected. The marginal takeaway for natural gas is LNG, and so and that's been, you know, building, building, building in the United States and there's been more capacity.

All of a sudden, we're reusing that less, we're shipping less LNG. Partly it's production and demand from other countries, Asia. An interesting thing that that's been pointed out is that outside of the U.S., most LNG is linked to oil pricing, and so oil prices go down and LNG from other parts of the world are a lot more competitive. So that's been a part of it. Part of my thesis is and I remember when I first started kind of reading about natural gas and I could not believe the number that in the Marcellus there's 100 trillion cubic feet. There's a lot. There's so much natural gas. We have so much natural gas relative to what we need.

So, there's always an oversupply, it's much easier. It's faster to drill, if you're producing natural gas than oil even. So, there's always a lot of supply, it's harder to move around. You can only move around really in pipelines or with LNG, you know oil you can put it on a barge, you can, you know, you can do all kinds of, you can put in on a tanker. Gas is trickier to handle. So there's that too. And then a big factor that kind of became apparent to me in the fall was that you have these State PUCs, State Public Utility Commission. A big segment of natural gas demand is that it's taken over some of the inputs to fuel you took two utilities from coal. And, but you have the State PUCs in the Northeast and on the West Coast and other places that have said, we only want our utilities by 2050.

And ideally 2025, 2030 to use clean energy, what that means is nuclear, and renewables. And so they're – so you have this nice market. I mean, think about if you're, you know, you're in New Jersey, and you're right next to Pennsylvania, which has all this natural gas, that you're, you know, the New Jersey PUC and the Massachusetts PUC and the New York PUC, all saying well, you know, we just really, we just really don't want you to use natural gas. And so that has a kind of a dampening effect as well.

DS: So, it sounds like they're – from the demand side, they're still sort of in-between. It's still not the bridge fuel, but sort of the in-between story.

LS: It's a clean fuel for so many utilities in so many places, but there is, you know, just like everything else. I mean, there's kind of a divide and there are definitely places that say, you know, Massachusetts as an example, you know, they can't quite bring themselves to accept any form of fuel, whether it's wind, certainly, you know, they're, I mean, and so you wind up with some places like Massachusetts, importing LNG from Russia.

DS: Yeah, I'm a Massachusetts native, I remember. I don't know where they are now as far as the Cape Cod Wind Farms or whatever, but that was always a famous fight. And but then also, it's just the supply dynamic with there being so much supply, you’re just kind of stuck where you’re always going to be a price taker because there's always going to be somebody who's willing to drill and just, you know, compete with you. And so you're kind of stuck with the dilemma.

LS: Well – and the thing is, too, I mean, I hopefully, you know, always oil prices go back up and LNG goes back up. The global price than us gets more competitive. It gets more, as oil production increases, you know, even a little bit in the United States, you know, you boom, you get all that associated gas, it starts coming back to and that's forced into the market.

DS: Okay, very interesting. So, what are you watching for right now? Like, where do we – we've had, I think it's always exciting maybe not the right word, but always interesting in the oil and gas sector, but especially over the last few months. What are you watching next? Like where do we – we're entering the summer season, like, what are you watching for as important factors?

LS: Just the same thing that everybody is right now in terms of demand, because this supply shock was so different from all the other, you know, cartel fights, because here we took away, you know, it works like 30% of demand and so to see how that comes back and are more people on the road and are more planes flying, so it's about let's see, in the U.S. at least 91% of the transportation sector is oil related. So, if you shut down transportation, you know, you have an issue with oil and we have, but as that comes back and as people get on the road and so demand is absolutely part of it.

I'm always interested in what's going on with OPEC. You know, I was kind of shocked as we're a lot of people that they decided to have a big fight in, you know, in the middle of a pandemic, but so hopefully they're kind of getting it together there. I mean, as I said that the State PUCs sort of how that develops in terms of, you know, are they really going to kind of lock down on their utilities and say, you know, hey, no more natural gas.

DS: Do you expect OPEC just extend for a month, do you expect us to be – is this going to be an ongoing thing where each month that we have? I can't imagine that they stop, they stop having cuts, right? I mean, there must be some sort of sacrifice from the OPEC side to maintain the balance they want for a while. Is that fair to say?

LS: Well, I think I think they always make the calculation, you know, do we want, you know, ‘x’ amount and 40 or 50, or, you know, ‘y’ amount and 15 or 20. And I it's, you know, getting everybody to agree I mean, the biggest players are Saudi Arabia and in the OPEC plus Russia, in the United States. And the United States, of course is not a part of OPEC, but you know, they're paying a lot of attention to what we're doing. I'm not sure I answered your question.

DS: No, I think it's I think it's fair to say that they're going to just continue to evaluate. I like that. Do you want y at 15 or 20 versus x at 40 or 50, or whatever and that's always going to be the calculus and then whether they have other strategic concerns or whether there are less strategic things, but you know, mentalities that send Saudi Arabia to watch the – wage the price war at the wrong time, or whatever else is always a factor?

LS: What I was still so astonished by and I'd still like to know sort of where it originated, was usually with OPEC there – it's all marginal. So, it's like 1 million barrels here to couple you know, who's doing what, and you know, come back a little bit. You know, did they not look at the market and say, oh, wait, you know, 30% of the demand has gone away. That's going to take; I mean who made that decision? So, it's, I was hopefully they gained something from the experience.

DS: Yeah. You would think that – we think we all have learned from March 2020 when we look back, that would be our hope. So that's the last question. What's a name or two in the industry that you like right now? And what's the story?

LS: I have written favorably about a number of companies for the public side. And then I also I looked at sort of riskier companies for the marketplace site, but on the public site, one I just liked for a long time is Chevron (CVX), and they have a lot of international operations, but what was so compelling to me initially and remains compelling, and I think I've said this before is, years ago, they merged with Texaco. Well, Texaco had this legacy position. It turned out to be very valuable in the Permian, where they have all this, you know, they've got all this acreage, and the royalties they pay are quite minimal. And so, they are, you know, they tend to be fairly quiet about it, but they have almost a better position than anybody, I think, in the Permian.

So, and I, you know, I kind of come from that perspective, and then on the, I liked the refiners, because I mean, you know, everything's coming up, everything's getting really, you know, and I've seen in Analyst Day, I can't believe the refiners are you know, doing so well, well, you know, price oil went down, so that helps and the refiners were much quicker off the mark to say, okay, we are going to cut production, you know, we're going to shut in some units that we, you know, if we have to, and we're going to, you know, we're going to turn down our throughput to the extent that we mechanically can, I mean you can't get much below 70%, a couple of people, let's see, I think it was Chevron, just, you know, kind of just closed or shut down, you know, some small refineries.

So in that, so that whole group I like one company that I’ve talked about early on was HollyFrontier (HFC) and the reason I really paid attention to them was that their refineries in their markets are our inland and so when we were all saying well, who's going to, you know, open up, when, the inland markets, the kind of, the Colorado's and the Wyoming's and the North, you know, New Mexico's and Oklahoma is all of all of that. We're sort of first out of the box. So, I like HollyFrontier. I like all the refiners pretty much, but you know HollyFrontier I would put out there.

DS: This HollyFrontier, I own them for a while back when I was starting to invest, when I was still wondering what I was doing. I used to have quite a big special dividend policy and so they would pay and this is probably, you know, two cycles ago or something, but is that still something, are they still something that attracts income investors?

LS: Well, they have dividend and like every refiner they have a midstream partnership. Now, were you in the stock or the partnership?

DS: I was in the stock itself, I think.

LS: Okay. Okay. I think it's a – I don't know that they've cut their dividend. I think they've just kind of maintained it. That's my sense is anybody who didn't cut their dividends you know, a couple cut their dividend and a couple of them, anybody who didn't also didn't raise it.

DS: It's just fascinating how it – again in March, I am sure it was the same in the energy sector, I was looking at other stocks, but in March you are modeling out extreme stress tests and can they survive without revenue for X amount of time, and now we're in June 8, and it's, well, there's money in the market. So, Hertz (HTZ) is up 62% today, or whatever the case may be. It's like the risk tolerances just gone from 0 to 100 it seems in the market as a whole.

LS: Well, some of the uncertainty has been taken out and it never hurts to have a few trillion dollars pushed out from the federal government. So that, you know, and there is this – there was one of the folks in the financial business was saying to me, you know, everybody is really saving money? So the short answer is, I, you know, I think it's just huge stimulus dollars, you know, looking for a home, and that's all I can. And the market is a leading indicator, so let's, you know, I'm optimistic that that's meaningful.

DS: Yeah, it'll be, I think it's just the tug of war is whether or not even if we open up what does that look like and what does normal look like and how long can we sustain that is I think going to be really the story. I mean, from my vantage point in the markets for the months to come so that will, because if we're back to normal now, then the stimulus was probably sufficient and it did its job, but if it – it remains to be seen whether that's the case?

LS: Oh, absolutely. I mean, there are all kinds of uncertainties around the edges. I do know that people seem to very, no, this places that opened up in Texas is a place that’s opened up in Oklahoma, you know, it was up in Oklahoma. And people are just like, so relieved to, you know, be able to go back into stores and, you know, cashiers are like, Oh, man, I'm so glad to be back on the job. So that's anecdotal, but I think it's indicative of. And again, I mean, remember, we this was government imposed, we're sort of sailing along, and we're not in a, you know huge inherent problems that we were looking at in February. And then, and then all of a sudden we, you know, we shut ourselves down for, for I think, I think the reasoning was as good as it could have been with the – as little data as we had about what was going on with the pandemic.

DS: Right. And I think your anecdotes point to my – I think there will be potentially a period of going back to normal. I don't think it'll be a flip of the switch for plane travel or whatever else, but by the same token, I think the people who are extrapolating from the current period and thinking everything is going to change forever, I'm skeptical. I think some things, of course, will stick, but I do think we – it's been three months versus the rest of our lives. And I think people will be eager to return to a lot of things that they've had in the past.

LS: You can always stay in your house for so long.

DS: Of course, I work from home normally, so that's really the least distracting part for me.

LS: Yeah, yeah, I do too. I do too. It's been it's been easier for me, but I haven't had children at home to try and educate or anything like that.

DS: Yeah, that's right. I only have to deal with my cats, which is the same as always. So, okay, I've been speaking with Laura Starks who is the author of Econ-Based Energy Investing. You can find her work on Seeking Alpha, just type in Laura Starks and you'll find her marketplace service. You'll find her free site articles on Seeking Alpha, so check it out. Laura, any disclosures before we wrap up, any positions?

LS: I do own stock in Chevron. And I do own stock in a couple of refiners, Valero (VLO) and Marathon (MPC). So, when I talk about refiners, I do have those in my portfolio.

DS: Okay, great. I still have a tiny position in DDG, which is actually an inverse oil sector ETF and which has, not has been, it's a hedge, but it's not a, it's probably down about 30% at this point. So, it's not, it's been, I probably bought ticked the oil sector.

LS: Yeah, yeah, we all do that.

DS: Yeah. It's a small position again. All right, great. Well, thank you so much. This was a lot of fun to do.

LS: I enjoyed it. Thanks so much Daniel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DDG.

Laura Starks is long VLO, MPC, and CVX.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.