I believe OXY will continue to drift erratically in 2020 and I recommend to trade short term the stock and avoid being too optimistic.

Bank of America upgraded OXY to buy with a price target of $32 from $18 previously. Is it reasonable?

Occidental Petroleum has been a problematic stock to cover, and the future outlook is still uncertain.

Source: Occidental Petroleum

Note: The title is using the "chasing rainbows" lyrics (from "no use for a name").

"[...] All I want to do is make sure you stop chasing rainbows. Trusting those around you is an easy thing to do. I'm not saying don't believe in someone that you don't know. Just don't go on thinking that the whole world tells the truth [...]"

Introduction

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is a very provocative oil company that seems to draw a lot of investors for essentially the wrong reasons. This oil company is moving the market due to excess of news headlines mixing well known large investors sparring against each other in a battle of power (Carl Icahn versus Warren Buffett) and the severity of the outcome affected by terrible timing.

Let's face it, sensational headlines often drive the market, and Occidental Petroleum had plenty of that "stuff" since the ill-timed acquisition/merger of Anadarko Petroleum that has been finalized on August 8, 2019.

I qualified the move in a preceding article as one of the worst decisions that I had the opportunity to witness in my business career. It is perhaps important to look again at the deal to understand what I mean.

"Shareholders of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation have overwhelmingly approved their company’s acquisition by Occidental Petroleum for $55 billion in a cash and stock deal, which is one of the largest mergers and acquisitions in the oil and gas industry... Under the approved deal, Anadarko’s shareholders will receive $59.00 in cash and 0.2934 shares of Occidental’s common stock for every share of Anadarko common stock."

According to Yahoo, OXY closed at $47.13 on August 8, 2019, which means that the deal represented a total valuation of $72.83 for Anadarko shareholders compared to $63.92 previously with Chevron, based on CVX closing price on August 8, 2020, of $123.23. A whopping differential of $8.91 per share.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, to be able to close the deal, CEO Vicki Hollub signed two critical agreements.

1 - Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) (Warren Buffett) committed a $10 billion preferred stock investment structure as follows:

Berkshire got 100,000 shares of cumulative perpetual preferred stock with a value of $100,000 a share .

of cumulative perpetual preferred stock with a value of . It also gets a warrant to purchase up to 80 million shares of Occidental at an exercise price of $62.50 a share.

of Occidental at an exercise price of a share. And the preferred stock indicated above will accrue dividends at 8% annually ($0.8 billion per year and paid quarterly).

We learn recently that Occidental Petroleum elected to pay Buffett in OXY shares.

"...has elected to pay a quarterly $200 million payment it owes Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in shares, a sign of the financial strain the company is facing as the coronavirus erodes demand for oil."

2 - Total SA (NYSE:TOT) reached a deal on May 19, 2019, with Occidental:

"Anadarko’s assets in Africa (Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique, South Africa) for a consideration of 8.8 billion $ in the event of a successful completion of Occidental’s ongoing bid for Anadarko."

However, Total acquired only Anadarko’s 26.5% operated interest in the Mozambique LNG project for a purchase price of $3.9 billion but ditched the rest of the Purchase and Sale Agreement ("PSA") on May 18, 2020.

Occidental Petroleum forced Anadarko's board to accept the proposed deal and consequently drop the signed agreement with Chevron Corp. at the cost of $1 billion. Chevron announced the agreement on April 12, 2020.

"...to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Anadarko in a stock and cash transaction valued at $33 billion, or $65 per share. Based on Chevron’s closing price on April 11th, 2019 and under the terms of the agreement, Anadarko shareholders will receive 0.3869 shares of Chevron and $16.25 in cash for each Anadarko share. The total enterprise value of the transaction is $50 billion."

Occidental Petroleum: Shaky Financial profile

The debt profile increased significantly starting in the third quarter of 2019. Total cash was up sequentially, but the entire debt more than quadrupled from $10.27 billion in 2Q'19 to a whopping $47.61 billion in 3Q'19.

Since the third quarter of 2019, the company managed to reduce the total debt by about $9 billion, which is less than previously expected.

The debt issue is coming fast with $6.4 billion maturing in 2021 and $4.7 billion in 2022, followed by $5.1 billion if 2023-2024. Below is the company presentation.

Source: Q1 Presentation

The issue is that total revenues were not showing much improvement and will be insufficient if the company is reducing CapEx and divests producing assets.

Production increasing significantly to now 1,416K Boep/d but expected to drop in 2020 starting in 2Q'20 to 1,340-1,400K Boep/d as indicated in the presentation.

2Q'20 total production will be down 3.25% sequentially with an output reduction from the Permian Resources of about 7.8%. From 474K Boep/d in 1Q to 437K Boep/d in 2Q.

Note: OXY indicated a production for the Permian Resource, but Fun Trading estimated the Permian EOR output.

And shares outstanding diluted going up significantly and increasing by about 15 million shares per quarter after Occidental elected to pay Buffett in shares. I believe the shares outstanding diluted for 2Q'20 will be close to 910 million shares.

Conclusion

As we can see above, the situation is not bright, and how can it be? Yes, of course, we can always look at the glass half-full and imagine a bright future for Occidental Petroleum, but you do not need to be a rocket scientist to know that this rocket will not fly. Thus, my allusion to "chasing rainbows."

Anecdotally, I had the same feeling that I felt when I was a young boy when my dad brought me a horse and said: "It is your horse, and you will be riding it now." I looked at the horse, and he looked back at me, and we quickly understood that it was better for me to learn how to ride a bicycle... No soul-searching, just pure self-preservation.

My issue is that some analyst is trying to sell me a Brooklyn Bridge and it is not George C. Parker this time. On June 9, 2020, Bank of America upgraded OXY while downgrading Chevron Corp.

"The Analyst: Doug Leggate upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation to Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $32."

He explained that:

"Occidental is reset by the rapid recovery in oil prices at the front of the curve, and positioning the outlook for a return to free cash over the balance of 2020 and 2021 at strip prices,” the analyst said. We believe OXY now has line of sight to generate sufficient free cash as to comfortably navigate debt maturities that has been perceived as the biggest challenge facing the investment case.”

I find this line of reasoning somewhat incoherent and quite dangerous, with no disrespect for the analyst, especially when we are confronted with atypical volatility and unpredictable situation.

The analyst is talking about a "recovery" after a few days of oil prices increase that many have deemed as a dead cat bounce orchestrated by OPEC+.

Is it reasonable to consider this recent rally as something permanent or eventful enough to draw any long-term conclusion about free cash flow for 2020 and even 2021? Of course not. Who can be that naive?

Free cash flow has been negative in 4Q'19 and 1Q'20 with a total loss of $673 million, and this trend will continue in 2Q'20 with probably another loss of about $500 million even if the company is cutting CapEx significantly. I see red as far as I can see.

The problem is not the supply side of the equation that will run the show. It is the future demand that is decisive and will determine what oil price we may expect for the rest of 2020 and 2021. The recent rally has discounted this fundamental issue and focused on the cut. The market was ready to guzzle anything as long as it can lift the market temporarily. However, be cautious and look at your own compass...

Then, you understand now why:

"[...] All I want to do is make sure you stop chasing rainbows. Letting everybody crawl inside your heart and mind. Kicking you is easy when you're down. That's where the weak go. To release their anger on someone who will not try. To stand up and give them a fight [...]"

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term OXY and I have not long term position now.