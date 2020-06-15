It's independence is a major competitive advantage, but there are also other barriers to entry in the space.

The cloud market in China is still in its early stages and has substantial room to grow over the next few years.

Pure play cloud services companies are practically non-existent in the market - the largest cloud providers like AWS or Azure are frequently owned by large corporations. Therefore, we were very interested in Kingsoft Cloud (KC) when it first IPO-ed. When we dug in more, we really liked what we saw - strong competitive advantages, a fast-growing market, and a relatively low valuation. We think all these make KC one of the best investment opportunities in this market, which is currently near all-time highs.

Attractive and growing market

Cloud is one of the best markets to invest in over the next few years, especially the Chinese Cloud market. In China, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% from 2019 to 2024, quadrupling from 54bil RMB to 217bil RMB, outpacing the CAGR of 20.3% for the same period in the US, according to Frost and Sullivan (in KC registration statement).

Source: Registration Statement

The cloud market is still in its early stages with lower market penetration than that in the United States. According to Frost & Sullivan, cloud services as a percentage of total IT spending in China was 6.0% in 2019 and is expected to reach 15.8% in 2024. Meanwhile, cloud spending is 15.8% of total IT spend in the US in 2019 and is expected to grow to 33.7% of total spending by 2024.

KC has positioned itself quite early in leading verticals within the cloud space like gaming and video; both of which are expected to grow in the high 30%'s over the next 5 years. This, combined with the overall strong growth of the market, should allow KC to easily show substantial CAGR over the next few years.

Independence

KC is the third-largest internet cloud service provider in China with a market share of 5.4% according to Frost & Sullivan, but it is the largest independent cloud service firm in China.

The keyword here is independent. You may be wondering – why is independence important? In China, it is common knowledge that the 3 largest firms- Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent- pretty much control the internet. In the past, pretty much every startup had to go through these firms in order to grow big. Recently, though, independent apps like Bytedance have started to take share (see our article here on Tencent's market share loss) from the incumbents, and we believe this should only continue as time goes on as new startups pop up and the ecosystem continues to evolve.

This shift to independent apps has led to a growing demand for independent cloud service providers. For example, why would a company competing with Tencent take the risk of losing their trade secrets by using Tencent Cloud? As this shift continues, we believe independent cloud services like KC should continue to take share. In fact, independence is the likely reason KC has acquired top tier customers like Bytedance.

Other competitive advantages

Outside of independence, KC also has several other advantages. The cloud space is a highly capital intensive space that requires huge investment in infrastructure and technical know-how. This acts as massive barriers to entry for new entrants and limits the number of players in the space - the top 5 cloud companies in China have nearly 73% market share.

Source: China Internet Watch

In addition, cloud services are quite similar to SaaS in many areas - customers will tend to stick with the first service they choose, as leaving the service would likely mean disrupting their operations. Therefore, being the first mover is important, and since KC is one of the first movers, it will likely have a major competitive advantage in terms of customer relationships and brand awareness.

Source: EqualOcean

Strong operating leverage

Despite being very unprofitable currently, KC has shown substantial operating leverage for the past few quarters, with revenue growth exceeding COGS growth for the past few quarters. This has recently led to the 3rd positive gross margin quarter in the company's history.

Source: WY Capital, press release

As for other expenses, they have shown substantially more leverage than COGS, as shown by the sharp trend of increasing adjusted EBITDA.

Source: WY Capital, press release

IPO costs will likely dent adjusted EBITDA for a few quarters, but after these costs fade away, we expect KC to continue to improve profitability as it leverages fast-growing revenues against a largely fixed cost base.

Valuation/Risks

Currently, on an annualized basis (based on Q1 2020 numbers), KC generates around $800mil per year in revenue, placing its current valuation at just below 5x revenues. If you think this is high, you should take a look at AWS, which has slower growth but has been valued at over 12x annual revenues of $12bil.

With many frauds and potential frauds like Luckin Coffee recently exposed, one question that must be on most investors' minds is whether KC could potentially be inflating financials.

It's hard to be a 100% certain for any company, but it is encouraging to see that Kingsoft will be retaining a substantial stake in the company, even after the IPO, and in fact, most of the insiders will keep or increase their stake after this offering, which we believe lessens this risk substantially.

Source: Registration Statement

Takeaway

Overall, KC, in our opinion, is one of the best companies available today. It operates in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, has substantial competitive advantages that have attracted clients like Bytedance (BDNCE) and Bilibili (BILI), and overall is well-positioned to grow rapidly over the next decade. It also helps that valuation is low and insiders are keeping their stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.