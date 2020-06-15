What Moved Markets: Gravity Returns (Video)

The panel looks at their favorite stories from the week and what to watch going forward.

It's hard to say it was a full reversal when stocks like Hertz and Nikola soared.

We are debuting a new series on Seeking Alpha. A panel of our editors reviews the market action every Friday afternoon to break down what happened and what investors should watch for in the week ahead. The discussion includes key themes, favorite articles and stories from the week that was, and questions on what to make of the 2020 market. You can subscribe to the podcast above to listen to the full version when it comes out on Saturday morning, or follow our Youtube channel to get the highlights video Monday morning.

Last week saw a return to volatility with Thursday's big sell-off capping a three-day losing streak for the S&P500. Our panel discusses what explains the sell-off, and what they're watching for as we move into the summer trading season.

Our panel features:

Nathaniel E. Baker, our host and a contributing editor at Seeking Alpha

Stephen Alpher, managing editor of Seeking Alpha's news and co-host of Alpha Trader

Aaron Task, Seeking Alpha VP of Contributor Content and co-host of Alpha Trader

Brad Olesen, Seeking Alpha VP of News

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.