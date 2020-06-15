Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 7, 2020

Risk is back on! 20 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 23 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers.

Weekly performance roundup

The risk is well and truly back on! 20 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 23 last week), and the average price return was +4.15% (up from +3.46% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+12.09%), followed by Real Estate (+8.95%) and U.S. Equity (+7.55%), while the weakest sector by Price was Commodities (-2.85%), followed by New York Munis (-0.26%) and Taxable Munis (-0.12%).

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 22 last week), while the average NAV return was +4.30% (up from +2.14% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+8.34%) and Real Estate (+6.78%). The weakest sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (+0.01%), California Munis (+0.36%) and Commodities (+0.52%).

There were only three premium sectors this week - the leader was Preferreds (+4.09%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-14.91%). The average sector discount is -6.85% (up from -7.25% last week).

There were only four negative sectors this week, and the sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Multisector Income (+1.80%), while Sector Equity (-1.81%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.40% (down from +1.00% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+0.81), followed by Preferreds (+0.56). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Global Allocation (-1.21), followed by MLPs (-1.13). The average z-score is -0.38 (up from -0.45 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (17.04%), Global Allocation (12.04%), Senior Loans (11.47%), Sector Equity (10.63%) and Real Estate (9.63%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.98% (down from +8.22% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund GPM -10.14% 17.20% -11.99% -3.3 -2.39% 6.02% PIMCO NY Municipal Income III PYN -7.80% 4.79% 1.37% -0.5 -6.41% 0.80% PIMCO Strategic Income Fund RCS -6.69% 11.08% 10.68% -1.9 -2.79% 3.10% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp FGB -6.31% 13.95% 25.83% 2.2 2.70% 7.86% PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income PGP -6.01% 13.26% 17.76% -0.9 0.56% 5.70% Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc NOM -5.39% 3.11% 1.38% -0.1 -4.50% 0.59% Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund NMCO -3.95% 5.40% -5.55% 0.0 -0.09% 4.10% Eagle Capital Growth GRF -3.91% 8.03% -17.13% -0.4 1.38% 4.02% BlackRock VA Municipal Bond BHV -3.36% 3.55% 2.97% -1.3 -2.92% 0.27% Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund JHAA -3.34% 6.17% -2.15% -1.2 0.38% 3.81%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital Corp. OXLC 29.41% 40.50% 54.41% -1.6 23.53% 0.00% Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf. Fund CEN 12.17% 27.27% 5.94% 0.5 18.64% 4.62% Eagle Point Income Co. Inc. EIC 11.25% 8.36% 11.31% 0.0 26.40% 0.00% CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return SRV 10.10% 19.21% -10.56% 0.3 20.08% 6.53% OFS Credit Company Inc. OCCI 9.20% 61.12% 1.13% -1.0 8.68% 0.00% Gabelli Equity GAB 8.64% 10.36% 10.96% 1.4 19.63% 6.13% NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund NHF 7.76% 10.48% -35.32% -1.0 16.80% 2.81% PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund PDI 6.72% 10.18% 18.21% 0.3 9.51% 3.30% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp DMO 6.50% 11.90% 7.18% 2.8 9.31% 2.69% FOXBY Corp. OTCPK:FXBY 5.92% 0.52% -33.79% -0.3 17.07% 6.62%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure FMO -89.9% 0.3231 0.0325 5.73% -16.54% -1.6 0% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Rena. Fund GER -89.2% 1.44 0.155 7.12% -16.93% -1.5 -64% 5/8/2020 5/21/2020 Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opps Fund GMZ -86.1% 1.47 0.205 7.17% -16.75% -1.7 -86% 5/8/2020 5/21/2020 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy TTP -86.0% 1.14 0.16 3.58% -18.68% -1.6 616% 5/7/2020 5/21/2020 Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust GGO -75.0% 0.2 0.05 2.19% -17.31% -1.6 -123% 5/15/2020 6/15/2020 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity EMO -71.7% 0.23 0.065 9.15% -17.09% -0.8 -19% 5/14/2020 5/20/2020 Central Securities Corporation CET -70.6% 0.68 0.2 1.32% -16.25% -0.1 17% 5/20/2020 6/12/2020 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream CEM -67.8% 0.295 0.095 9.84% -19.08% -1.3 -9% 5/14/2020 5/20/2020 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund SMM -64.9% 0.171 0.06 5.10% -23.26% -1.7 101% 5/7/2020 5/15/2020 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR CTR -63.6% 0.22 0.08 10.13% -15.79% -0.5 -22% 5/14/2020 5/20/2020 European Equity Fund EEA -44.9% 0.2246 0.1238 2.86% -14.78% -0.8 3% 5/8/2020 5/15/2020 BlackRock Energy and Resources BGR -30.9% 0.068 0.047 7.28% -10.40% -0.8 60% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 BlackRock Resources&Commodities Strategy BCX -22.5% 0.0516 0.04 7.59% -13.97% -0.3 36% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Glbl Div Opp ETO -20.8% 0.18 0.1425 7.95% -3.08% -1.6 26% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 MQ/FT Global Infrast Util Div&Inc MFD -20.0% 0.25 0.2 9.77% -14.30% -1.3 32% 5/14/2020 5/22/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR -17.5% 0.02 0.0165 4.77% -11.89% -0.4 133% 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund EFF -15.7% 0.07 0.059 5.04% -8.01% 0.6 138% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Templeton Global Income GIM -15.1% 0.0152 0.0129 2.89% -13.27% -0.7 223% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc IAF -14.3% 0.14 0.12 10.30% -10.38% -0.7 10% 5/11/2020 5/20/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income EFT -13.4% 0.067 0.058 6.01% -13.08% -0.7 134% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income EVF -13.3% 0.03 0.026 5.64% -12.50% -0.3 137% 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 Tekla Life Sciences Investors HQL -12.8% 0.39 0.34 7.77% -12.59% -0.9 -3% 5/18/2020 5/28/2020 Tekla Healthcare Investors HQH -12.8% 0.47 0.41 7.84% -12.55% -0.7 -1% 5/18/2020 5/28/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term EFL -11.9% 0.042 0.037 5.41% -5.47% -0.8 113% 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 Eaton Vance Tx-Mgd Glbl Buy-Write Opp ETW -11.6% 0.0727 0.0643 9.13% -6.85% -0.5 7% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. AIF -11.0% 0.091 0.081 7.62% -13.39% -0.7 126% 5/4/2020 5/14/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income DDF -10.6% 0.0831 0.0743 9.68% -0.32% -2.0 25% 5/5/2020 5/21/2020 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund AFT -8.3% 0.084 0.077 7.33% -14.98% -1.1 127% 5/4/2020 5/14/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc DEX -7.5% 0.0772 0.0714 10.35% -15.56% -1.6 38% 5/5/2020 5/21/2020 Invesco Bond VBF -4.5% 0.066 0.063 3.72% -1.60% 1.2 101% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD -4.0% 0.0625 0.06 7.75% -10.27% 0.6 98% 5/5/2020 5/18/2020 Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opp Fd EOD -3.8% 0.14713 0.14157 12.96% -10.62% -1.2 9% 5/28/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate EFR -3.0% 0.067 0.065 6.74% -12.75% -0.5 121% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Wells Fargo Multi-Sec Inc ERC -1.5% 0.09816 0.09664 10.48% -8.93% -0.7 69% 5/28/2020 6/12/2020 Wells Fargo Inc Opp EAD -1.5% 0.05899 0.05812 9.49% -11.69% -0.9 81% 5/28/2020 6/12/2020 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust FTF -1.4% 0.074 0.073 10.34% -6.67% 0.2 61% 5/19/2020 5/28/2020 THL Credit Senior Loan Fund OTC:FSLF -1.0% 0.101 0.1 9.61% -10.21% 0.9 96% 5/7/2020 6/12/2020 MFS Multimarket Income MMT -0.9% 0.03827 0.03793 7.82% -5.67% 0.3 62% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income CIF -0.9% 0.0176 0.01745 9.35% -7.05% -1.3 65% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income MCR -0.5% 0.05501 0.05474 7.78% -3.43% 1.7 54% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 MFS Special Value MFV -0.3% 0.04075 0.04061 8.93% 2.44% -0.7 32% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term FINS -0.3% 0.1013 0.101 7.17% -6.93% -0.9 0% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Wells Fargo Util & High In ERH 0.1% 0.08027 0.08033 7.14% 12.12% 1.3 40% 5/28/2020 6/12/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income MIN 0.5% 0.02794 0.02807 8.77% -4.48% 1.1 31% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc MGF 0.7% 0.02899 0.0292 7.47% -2.90% 1.0 33% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fd NMZ 4.2% 0.0595 0.062 5.77% 0.54% 0.1 101% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Inc NEA 5.6% 0.0535 0.0565 4.91% -8.97% 0.1 99% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund NAD 6.5% 0.0535 0.057 4.88% -9.01% 0.4 98% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Tri-Continental TY 6.6% 0.265 0.2824 4.35% -13.14% -1.3 29% 5/26/2020 6/16/2020 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value NEV 8.0% 0.0565 0.061 5.30% -6.42% -0.5 101% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc NPV 8.0% 0.0435 0.047 4.12% -6.48% 0.4 94% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen GA Quality Muni Inc NKG 8.1% 0.037 0.04 3.98% -13.73% -0.9 99% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen NY Quality Muni Inc NAN 8.3% 0.048 0.052 4.64% -10.51% -0.5 97% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen MA Quality Muni Inc NMT 8.5% 0.041 0.0445 4.05% -10.47% -1.1 98% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income TEI 9.7% 0.0414 0.0454 6.91% -11.56% -0.6 105% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen MD Quality Muni Inc NMY 10.2% 0.044 0.0485 4.53% -11.56% 0.4 96% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc EVY 11.0% 0.039 0.0433 4.09% -12.90% -0.7 97% 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr EOT 11.1% 0.0578 0.0642 4.01% -6.63% -1.4 101% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond ENX 11.1% 0.0351 0.039 3.99% -11.02% -0.4 98% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 EV Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust ETX 11.1% 0.0638 0.0709 4.15% -3.04% -0.5 92% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond EIM 11.2% 0.0446 0.0496 4.68% -8.43% 0.0 91% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc CEV 11.2% 0.0401 0.0446 4.22% -10.82% -0.8 96% 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund NIQ 12.7% 0.0315 0.0355 3.09% -4.31% 0.8 97% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage MAV 13.3% 0.0375 0.0425 4.76% -11.18% -0.4 97% 5/5/2020 5/18/2020 AllianceBernstein National Mun Inc AFB 16.3% 0.04581 0.05326 4.84% -9.71% 0.3 81% 5/22/2020 6/4/2020 GDL Fund GDL 20.0% 0.1 0.12 5.70% -19.67% -0.6 -32% 5/14/2020 6/12/2020 MFSÂ® High Income Municipal CXE 21.2% 0.0165 0.02 5.23% -7.27% -0.9 108% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust XFLT 21.7% 0.06 0.073 16.13% -0.72% -0.5 78% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal CXH 23.3% 0.03 0.037 4.77% -10.31% -0.4 99% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 MFS Municipal Income MFM 23.8% 0.021 0.026 5.02% -10.00% -1.1 108% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 First Trust Senior FR Inc II FCT 27.3% 0.0825 0.105 11.25% -10.48% 0.7 57% 5/20/2020 6/1/2020 MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal CMU 28.6% 0.014 0.018 5.19% -6.73% -0.6 106% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 Voya International High Div Eq Inc Fd IID 33.3% 0.03 0.04 11.29% -15.26% -1.2 45% 5/15/2020 6/1/2020

