Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 7, 2020
Risk is back on! 20 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 23 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.
MLPs lead while commodities lag.
MLPs are the highest-yielding CEF sector.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, June 5th, 2020.
Weekly performance roundup
The risk is well and truly back on! 20 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 23 last week), and the average price return was +4.15% (up from +3.46% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+12.09%), followed by Real Estate (+8.95%) and U.S. Equity (+7.55%), while the weakest sector by Price was Commodities (-2.85%), followed by New York Munis (-0.26%) and Taxable Munis (-0.12%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
23 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 22 last week), while the average NAV return was +4.30% (up from +2.14% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+8.34%) and Real Estate (+6.78%). The weakest sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (+0.01%), California Munis (+0.36%) and Commodities (+0.52%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
There were only three premium sectors this week - the leader was Preferreds (+4.09%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-14.91%). The average sector discount is -6.85% (up from -7.25% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
There were only four negative sectors this week, and the sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Multisector Income (+1.80%), while Sector Equity (-1.81%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.40% (down from +1.00% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+0.81), followed by Preferreds (+0.56). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Global Allocation (-1.21), followed by MLPs (-1.13). The average z-score is -0.38 (up from -0.45 last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (17.04%), Global Allocation (12.04%), Senior Loans (11.47%), Sector Equity (10.63%) and Real Estate (9.63%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.98% (down from +8.22% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D decrease
|Yield
|P/D
|Z-Score
|Price change
|NAV change
|Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
|GPM
|-10.14%
|17.20%
|-11.99%
|-3.3
|-2.39%
|6.02%
|PIMCO NY Municipal Income III
|PYN
|-7.80%
|4.79%
|1.37%
|-0.5
|-6.41%
|0.80%
|PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
|RCS
|-6.69%
|11.08%
|10.68%
|-1.9
|-2.79%
|3.10%
|First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp
|FGB
|-6.31%
|13.95%
|25.83%
|2.2
|2.70%
|7.86%
|PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income
|PGP
|-6.01%
|13.26%
|17.76%
|-0.9
|0.56%
|5.70%
|Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc
|NOM
|-5.39%
|3.11%
|1.38%
|-0.1
|-4.50%
|0.59%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund
|NMCO
|-3.95%
|5.40%
|-5.55%
|0.0
|-0.09%
|4.10%
|Eagle Capital Growth
|GRF
|-3.91%
|8.03%
|-17.13%
|-0.4
|1.38%
|4.02%
|BlackRock VA Municipal Bond
|BHV
|-3.36%
|3.55%
|2.97%
|-1.3
|-2.92%
|0.27%
|Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|JHAA
|-3.34%
|6.17%
|-2.15%
|-1.2
|0.38%
|3.81%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D increase
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|OXLC
|29.41%
|40.50%
|54.41%
|-1.6
|23.53%
|0.00%
|Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf. Fund
|CEN
|12.17%
|27.27%
|5.94%
|0.5
|18.64%
|4.62%
|Eagle Point Income Co. Inc.
|EIC
|11.25%
|8.36%
|11.31%
|0.0
|26.40%
|0.00%
|CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return
|SRV
|10.10%
|19.21%
|-10.56%
|0.3
|20.08%
|6.53%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|OCCI
|9.20%
|61.12%
|1.13%
|-1.0
|8.68%
|0.00%
|Gabelli Equity
|GAB
|8.64%
|10.36%
|10.96%
|1.4
|19.63%
|6.13%
|NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund
|NHF
|7.76%
|10.48%
|-35.32%
|-1.0
|16.80%
|2.81%
|PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
|PDI
|6.72%
|10.18%
|18.21%
|0.3
|9.51%
|3.30%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp
|DMO
|6.50%
|11.90%
|7.18%
|2.8
|9.31%
|2.69%
|FOXBY Corp.
|OTCPK:FXBY
|5.92%
|0.52%
|-33.79%
|-0.3
|17.07%
|6.62%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
Cutters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure
|
-89.9%
|
0.3231
|
0.0325
|
5.73%
|
-16.54%
|
-1.6
|
0%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/14/2020
|
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Rena. Fund
|
-89.2%
|
1.44
|
0.155
|
7.12%
|
-16.93%
|
-1.5
|
-64%
|
5/8/2020
|
5/21/2020
|
Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opps Fund
|
-86.1%
|
1.47
|
0.205
|
7.17%
|
-16.75%
|
-1.7
|
-86%
|
5/8/2020
|
5/21/2020
|
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy
|
-86.0%
|
1.14
|
0.16
|
3.58%
|
-18.68%
|
-1.6
|
616%
|
5/7/2020
|
5/21/2020
|
Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|
-75.0%
|
0.2
|
0.05
|
2.19%
|
-17.31%
|
-1.6
|
-123%
|
5/15/2020
|
6/15/2020
|
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity
|
-71.7%
|
0.23
|
0.065
|
9.15%
|
-17.09%
|
-0.8
|
-19%
|
5/14/2020
|
5/20/2020
|
Central Securities Corporation
|
-70.6%
|
0.68
|
0.2
|
1.32%
|
-16.25%
|
-0.1
|
17%
|
5/20/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream
|
-67.8%
|
0.295
|
0.095
|
9.84%
|
-19.08%
|
-1.3
|
-9%
|
5/14/2020
|
5/20/2020
|
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|
-64.9%
|
0.171
|
0.06
|
5.10%
|
-23.26%
|
-1.7
|
101%
|
5/7/2020
|
5/15/2020
|
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR
|
-63.6%
|
0.22
|
0.08
|
10.13%
|
-15.79%
|
-0.5
|
-22%
|
5/14/2020
|
5/20/2020
|
European Equity Fund
|
-44.9%
|
0.2246
|
0.1238
|
2.86%
|
-14.78%
|
-0.8
|
3%
|
5/8/2020
|
5/15/2020
|
BlackRock Energy and Resources
|
-30.9%
|
0.068
|
0.047
|
7.28%
|
-10.40%
|
-0.8
|
60%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/14/2020
|
BlackRock Resources&Commodities Strategy
|
-22.5%
|
0.0516
|
0.04
|
7.59%
|
-13.97%
|
-0.3
|
36%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/14/2020
|
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Glbl Div Opp
|
-20.8%
|
0.18
|
0.1425
|
7.95%
|
-3.08%
|
-1.6
|
26%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/21/2020
|
MQ/FT Global Infrast Util Div&Inc
|
-20.0%
|
0.25
|
0.2
|
9.77%
|
-14.30%
|
-1.3
|
32%
|
5/14/2020
|
5/22/2020
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
-17.5%
|
0.02
|
0.0165
|
4.77%
|
-11.89%
|
-0.4
|
133%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/8/2020
|
EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|
-15.7%
|
0.07
|
0.059
|
5.04%
|
-8.01%
|
0.6
|
138%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/21/2020
|
Templeton Global Income
|
-15.1%
|
0.0152
|
0.0129
|
2.89%
|
-13.27%
|
-0.7
|
223%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/14/2020
|
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc
|
-14.3%
|
0.14
|
0.12
|
10.30%
|
-10.38%
|
-0.7
|
10%
|
5/11/2020
|
5/20/2020
|
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income
|
-13.4%
|
0.067
|
0.058
|
6.01%
|
-13.08%
|
-0.7
|
134%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/21/2020
|
Eaton Vance Senior Income
|
-13.3%
|
0.03
|
0.026
|
5.64%
|
-12.50%
|
-0.3
|
137%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/8/2020
|
Tekla Life Sciences Investors
|
-12.8%
|
0.39
|
0.34
|
7.77%
|
-12.59%
|
-0.9
|
-3%
|
5/18/2020
|
5/28/2020
|
Tekla Healthcare Investors
|
-12.8%
|
0.47
|
0.41
|
7.84%
|
-12.55%
|
-0.7
|
-1%
|
5/18/2020
|
5/28/2020
|
Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term
|
-11.9%
|
0.042
|
0.037
|
5.41%
|
-5.47%
|
-0.8
|
113%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/8/2020
|
Eaton Vance Tx-Mgd Glbl Buy-Write Opp
|
-11.6%
|
0.0727
|
0.0643
|
9.13%
|
-6.85%
|
-0.5
|
7%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/21/2020
|
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|
-11.0%
|
0.091
|
0.081
|
7.62%
|
-13.39%
|
-0.7
|
126%
|
5/4/2020
|
5/14/2020
|
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income
|
-10.6%
|
0.0831
|
0.0743
|
9.68%
|
-0.32%
|
-2.0
|
25%
|
5/5/2020
|
5/21/2020
|
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
|
-8.3%
|
0.084
|
0.077
|
7.33%
|
-14.98%
|
-1.1
|
127%
|
5/4/2020
|
5/14/2020
|
Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc
|
-7.5%
|
0.0772
|
0.0714
|
10.35%
|
-15.56%
|
-1.6
|
38%
|
5/5/2020
|
5/21/2020
|
Invesco Bond
|
-4.5%
|
0.066
|
0.063
|
3.72%
|
-1.60%
|
1.2
|
101%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/14/2020
|
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust
|
-4.0%
|
0.0625
|
0.06
|
7.75%
|
-10.27%
|
0.6
|
98%
|
5/5/2020
|
5/18/2020
|
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opp Fd
|
-3.8%
|
0.14713
|
0.14157
|
12.96%
|
-10.62%
|
-1.2
|
9%
|
5/28/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate
|
-3.0%
|
0.067
|
0.065
|
6.74%
|
-12.75%
|
-0.5
|
121%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/21/2020
|
Wells Fargo Multi-Sec Inc
|
-1.5%
|
0.09816
|
0.09664
|
10.48%
|
-8.93%
|
-0.7
|
69%
|
5/28/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Wells Fargo Inc Opp
|
-1.5%
|
0.05899
|
0.05812
|
9.49%
|
-11.69%
|
-0.9
|
81%
|
5/28/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|
-1.4%
|
0.074
|
0.073
|
10.34%
|
-6.67%
|
0.2
|
61%
|
5/19/2020
|
5/28/2020
|
THL Credit Senior Loan Fund
|
-1.0%
|
0.101
|
0.1
|
9.61%
|
-10.21%
|
0.9
|
96%
|
5/7/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
MFS Multimarket Income
|
-0.9%
|
0.03827
|
0.03793
|
7.82%
|
-5.67%
|
0.3
|
62%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/12/2020
|
MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income
|
-0.9%
|
0.0176
|
0.01745
|
9.35%
|
-7.05%
|
-1.3
|
65%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/12/2020
|
MFSÂ® Charter Income
|
-0.5%
|
0.05501
|
0.05474
|
7.78%
|
-3.43%
|
1.7
|
54%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/12/2020
|
MFS Special Value
|
-0.3%
|
0.04075
|
0.04061
|
8.93%
|
2.44%
|
-0.7
|
32%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/12/2020
|
Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term
|
-0.3%
|
0.1013
|
0.101
|
7.17%
|
-6.93%
|
-0.9
|
0%
|
5/1/2020
|
5/14/2020
Boosters
|Name
|Ticker
|Change
|Previous
|Current
|Yield
|Discount
|z-score
|Coverage
|Announced
|Ex-date
|Wells Fargo Util & High In
|ERH
|0.1%
|0.08027
|0.08033
|7.14%
|12.12%
|1.3
|40%
|5/28/2020
|6/12/2020
|MFSÂ® Intermediate Income
|MIN
|0.5%
|0.02794
|0.02807
|8.77%
|-4.48%
|1.1
|31%
|5/1/2020
|5/12/2020
|MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc
|MGF
|0.7%
|0.02899
|0.0292
|7.47%
|-2.90%
|1.0
|33%
|5/1/2020
|5/12/2020
|Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fd
|NMZ
|4.2%
|0.0595
|0.062
|5.77%
|0.54%
|0.1
|101%
|5/1/2020
|5/14/2020
|Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Inc
|NEA
|5.6%
|0.0535
|0.0565
|4.91%
|-8.97%
|0.1
|99%
|5/1/2020
|5/14/2020
|Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund
|NAD
|6.5%
|0.0535
|0.057
|4.88%
|-9.01%
|0.4
|98%
|5/1/2020
|5/14/2020
|Tri-Continental
|TY
|6.6%
|0.265
|0.2824
|4.35%
|-13.14%
|-1.3
|29%
|5/26/2020
|6/16/2020
|Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value
|NEV
|8.0%
|0.0565
|0.061
|5.30%
|-6.42%
|-0.5
|101%
|5/1/2020
|5/14/2020
|Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc
|NPV
|8.0%
|0.0435
|0.047
|4.12%
|-6.48%
|0.4
|94%
|5/1/2020
|5/14/2020
|Nuveen GA Quality Muni Inc
|NKG
|8.1%
|0.037
|0.04
|3.98%
|-13.73%
|-0.9
|99%
|5/1/2020
|5/14/2020
|Nuveen NY Quality Muni Inc
|NAN
|8.3%
|0.048
|0.052
|4.64%
|-10.51%
|-0.5
|97%
|5/1/2020
|5/14/2020
|Nuveen MA Quality Muni Inc
|NMT
|8.5%
|0.041
|0.0445
|4.05%
|-10.47%
|-1.1
|98%
|5/1/2020
|5/14/2020
|Templeton Emerg Mkts Income
|TEI
|9.7%
|0.0414
|0.0454
|6.91%
|-11.56%
|-0.6
|105%
|5/1/2020
|5/14/2020
|Nuveen MD Quality Muni Inc
|NMY
|10.2%
|0.044
|0.0485
|4.53%
|-11.56%
|0.4
|96%
|5/1/2020
|5/14/2020
|Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc
|EVY
|11.0%
|0.039
|0.0433
|4.09%
|-12.90%
|-0.7
|97%
|5/1/2020
|5/8/2020
|Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr
|EOT
|11.1%
|0.0578
|0.0642
|4.01%
|-6.63%
|-1.4
|101%
|5/1/2020
|5/21/2020
|Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond
|ENX
|11.1%
|0.0351
|0.039
|3.99%
|-11.02%
|-0.4
|98%
|5/1/2020
|5/21/2020
|EV Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|ETX
|11.1%
|0.0638
|0.0709
|4.15%
|-3.04%
|-0.5
|92%
|5/1/2020
|5/21/2020
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond
|EIM
|11.2%
|0.0446
|0.0496
|4.68%
|-8.43%
|0.0
|91%
|5/1/2020
|5/21/2020
|Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc
|CEV
|11.2%
|0.0401
|0.0446
|4.22%
|-10.82%
|-0.8
|96%
|5/1/2020
|5/8/2020
|Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund
|NIQ
|12.7%
|0.0315
|0.0355
|3.09%
|-4.31%
|0.8
|97%
|5/1/2020
|5/14/2020
|Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage
|MAV
|13.3%
|0.0375
|0.0425
|4.76%
|-11.18%
|-0.4
|97%
|5/5/2020
|5/18/2020
|AllianceBernstein National Mun Inc
|AFB
|16.3%
|0.04581
|0.05326
|4.84%
|-9.71%
|0.3
|81%
|5/22/2020
|6/4/2020
|GDL Fund
|GDL
|20.0%
|0.1
|0.12
|5.70%
|-19.67%
|-0.6
|-32%
|5/14/2020
|6/12/2020
|MFSÂ® High Income Municipal
|CXE
|21.2%
|0.0165
|0.02
|5.23%
|-7.27%
|-0.9
|108%
|5/1/2020
|5/12/2020
|XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust
|XFLT
|21.7%
|0.06
|0.073
|16.13%
|-0.72%
|-0.5
|78%
|5/1/2020
|5/14/2020
|MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal
|CXH
|23.3%
|0.03
|0.037
|4.77%
|-10.31%
|-0.4
|99%
|5/1/2020
|5/12/2020
|MFS Municipal Income
|MFM
|23.8%
|0.021
|0.026
|5.02%
|-10.00%
|-1.1
|108%
|5/1/2020
|5/12/2020
|First Trust Senior FR Inc II
|FCT
|27.3%
|0.0825
|0.105
|11.25%
|-10.48%
|0.7
|57%
|5/20/2020
|6/1/2020
|MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal
|CMU
|28.6%
|0.014
|0.018
|5.19%
|-6.73%
|-0.6
|106%
|5/1/2020
|5/12/2020
|Voya International High Div Eq Inc Fd
|IID
|33.3%
|0.03
|0.04
|11.29%
|-15.26%
|-1.2
|45%
|5/15/2020
|6/1/2020
CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...
ADS Analytics presents Evaluating CEFs As Dry Powder Assets (May 31), The State Of The CEF Market Post Drawdown (Jun. 1), Select PIMCO Taxable CEFs Trim Distributions (Jun. 2)
Alpha Gen Capital presents An Assessment Of Nuveen CEFs' Fundamental Health (Jun. 2), A Deeper Dive Into The Flaherty & Crumrine Funds (Jun. 4), A New Saba Target: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (Jun. 5)
Bridger Research presents HPI: 7.7% Yielding CEF, But Trading At Premium To NAV (Jun. 5)
Dividend Seeker presents HYT: Tremendous Short-Term Return Suggests It Is Time To Get Cautious (Jun. 1), *BKT: The Housing Market Is A Gamble Right Now, But Agency MBS Are Still Safe (Jun. 2)
*Nick Ackerman presents Closed-End Funds: Eaton Vance's Leveraged Equity Funds Overview (Jun. 2)
Rida Morwa presents REITs Will Bend, They Will Not Break: Incredible Opportunity At 7% Yield And 9% Discount For RNP (Jun. 5)
SA Marketplace presents Coronavirus Roundtable - The Closed-End Funds Opportunity Persists (Jun. 1)
*Stanford Chemist presents The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report: May 2020 (Jun. 1), BGB: Why I'm Passing On This Fully Covered 11% Yield From A Discounted Term CEF (Jun. 2)
Tom Roseen presents The Month In Closed-End Funds: May 2020 (Jun. 5)
*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.
Macro/market section
Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Secular Bull Market Rolls On (Jun. 6)
Lance Roberts presents MacroView: Rationalizing High Valuations Won't Improve Outcomes (Jun. 6)
