Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 7, 2020

|
by: Stanford Chemist
Summary

Risk is back on! 20 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 23 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

MLPs lead while commodities lag.

MLPs are the highest-yielding CEF sector.

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on June 8, 2020. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, June 5th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

The risk is well and truly back on! 20 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 23 last week), and the average price return was +4.15% (up from +3.46% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+12.09%), followed by Real Estate (+8.95%) and U.S. Equity (+7.55%), while the weakest sector by Price was Commodities (-2.85%), followed by New York Munis (-0.26%) and Taxable Munis (-0.12%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 22 last week), while the average NAV return was +4.30% (up from +2.14% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+8.34%) and Real Estate (+6.78%). The weakest sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (+0.01%), California Munis (+0.36%) and Commodities (+0.52%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week - the leader was Preferreds (+4.09%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-14.91%). The average sector discount is -6.85% (up from -7.25% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only four negative sectors this week, and the sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Multisector Income (+1.80%), while Sector Equity (-1.81%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.40% (down from +1.00% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+0.81), followed by Preferreds (+0.56). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Global Allocation (-1.21), followed by MLPs (-1.13). The average z-score is -0.38 (up from -0.45 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (17.04%), Global Allocation (12.04%), Senior Loans (11.47%), Sector Equity (10.63%) and Real Estate (9.63%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.98% (down from +8.22% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund GPM -10.14% 17.20% -11.99% -3.3 -2.39% 6.02%
PIMCO NY Municipal Income III PYN -7.80% 4.79% 1.37% -0.5 -6.41% 0.80%
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund RCS -6.69% 11.08% 10.68% -1.9 -2.79% 3.10%
First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp FGB -6.31% 13.95% 25.83% 2.2 2.70% 7.86%
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income PGP -6.01% 13.26% 17.76% -0.9 0.56% 5.70%
Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc NOM -5.39% 3.11% 1.38% -0.1 -4.50% 0.59%
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund NMCO -3.95% 5.40% -5.55% 0.0 -0.09% 4.10%
Eagle Capital Growth GRF -3.91% 8.03% -17.13% -0.4 1.38% 4.02%
BlackRock VA Municipal Bond BHV -3.36% 3.55% 2.97% -1.3 -2.92% 0.27%
Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund JHAA -3.34% 6.17% -2.15% -1.2 0.38% 3.81%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. OXLC 29.41% 40.50% 54.41% -1.6 23.53% 0.00%
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf. Fund CEN 12.17% 27.27% 5.94% 0.5 18.64% 4.62%
Eagle Point Income Co. Inc. EIC 11.25% 8.36% 11.31% 0.0 26.40% 0.00%
CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return SRV 10.10% 19.21% -10.56% 0.3 20.08% 6.53%
OFS Credit Company Inc. OCCI 9.20% 61.12% 1.13% -1.0 8.68% 0.00%
Gabelli Equity GAB 8.64% 10.36% 10.96% 1.4 19.63% 6.13%
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund NHF 7.76% 10.48% -35.32% -1.0 16.80% 2.81%
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund PDI 6.72% 10.18% 18.21% 0.3 9.51% 3.30%
Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp DMO 6.50% 11.90% 7.18% 2.8 9.31% 2.69%
FOXBY Corp. OTCPK:FXBY 5.92% 0.52% -33.79% -0.3 17.07% 6.62%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name

Ticker

Change

Previous

Current

Yield

Discount

z-score

Coverage

Announced

Ex-date

Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure

FMO

-89.9%

0.3231

0.0325

5.73%

-16.54%

-1.6

0%

5/1/2020

5/14/2020

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Rena. Fund

GER

-89.2%

1.44

0.155

7.12%

-16.93%

-1.5

-64%

5/8/2020

5/21/2020

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opps Fund

GMZ

-86.1%

1.47

0.205

7.17%

-16.75%

-1.7

-86%

5/8/2020

5/21/2020

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy

TTP

-86.0%

1.14

0.16

3.58%

-18.68%

-1.6

616%

5/7/2020

5/21/2020

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

GGO

-75.0%

0.2

0.05

2.19%

-17.31%

-1.6

-123%

5/15/2020

6/15/2020

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity

EMO

-71.7%

0.23

0.065

9.15%

-17.09%

-0.8

-19%

5/14/2020

5/20/2020

Central Securities Corporation

CET

-70.6%

0.68

0.2

1.32%

-16.25%

-0.1

17%

5/20/2020

6/12/2020

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream

CEM

-67.8%

0.295

0.095

9.84%

-19.08%

-1.3

-9%

5/14/2020

5/20/2020

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

SMM

-64.9%

0.171

0.06

5.10%

-23.26%

-1.7

101%

5/7/2020

5/15/2020

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR

CTR

-63.6%

0.22

0.08

10.13%

-15.79%

-0.5

-22%

5/14/2020

5/20/2020

European Equity Fund

EEA

-44.9%

0.2246

0.1238

2.86%

-14.78%

-0.8

3%

5/8/2020

5/15/2020

BlackRock Energy and Resources

BGR

-30.9%

0.068

0.047

7.28%

-10.40%

-0.8

60%

5/1/2020

5/14/2020

BlackRock Resources&Commodities Strategy

BCX

-22.5%

0.0516

0.04

7.59%

-13.97%

-0.3

36%

5/1/2020

5/14/2020

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Glbl Div Opp

ETO

-20.8%

0.18

0.1425

7.95%

-3.08%

-1.6

26%

5/1/2020

5/21/2020

MQ/FT Global Infrast Util Div&Inc

MFD

-20.0%

0.25

0.2

9.77%

-14.30%

-1.3

32%

5/14/2020

5/22/2020

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

-17.5%

0.02

0.0165

4.77%

-11.89%

-0.4

133%

5/1/2020

5/8/2020

EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

EFF

-15.7%

0.07

0.059

5.04%

-8.01%

0.6

138%

5/1/2020

5/21/2020

Templeton Global Income

GIM

-15.1%

0.0152

0.0129

2.89%

-13.27%

-0.7

223%

5/1/2020

5/14/2020

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc

IAF

-14.3%

0.14

0.12

10.30%

-10.38%

-0.7

10%

5/11/2020

5/20/2020

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income

EFT

-13.4%

0.067

0.058

6.01%

-13.08%

-0.7

134%

5/1/2020

5/21/2020

Eaton Vance Senior Income

EVF

-13.3%

0.03

0.026

5.64%

-12.50%

-0.3

137%

5/1/2020

5/8/2020

Tekla Life Sciences Investors

HQL

-12.8%

0.39

0.34

7.77%

-12.59%

-0.9

-3%

5/18/2020

5/28/2020

Tekla Healthcare Investors

HQH

-12.8%

0.47

0.41

7.84%

-12.55%

-0.7

-1%

5/18/2020

5/28/2020

Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term

EFL

-11.9%

0.042

0.037

5.41%

-5.47%

-0.8

113%

5/1/2020

5/8/2020

Eaton Vance Tx-Mgd Glbl Buy-Write Opp

ETW

-11.6%

0.0727

0.0643

9.13%

-6.85%

-0.5

7%

5/1/2020

5/21/2020

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

AIF

-11.0%

0.091

0.081

7.62%

-13.39%

-0.7

126%

5/4/2020

5/14/2020

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income

DDF

-10.6%

0.0831

0.0743

9.68%

-0.32%

-2.0

25%

5/5/2020

5/21/2020

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

AFT

-8.3%

0.084

0.077

7.33%

-14.98%

-1.1

127%

5/4/2020

5/14/2020

Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc

DEX

-7.5%

0.0772

0.0714

10.35%

-15.56%

-1.6

38%

5/5/2020

5/21/2020

Invesco Bond

VBF

-4.5%

0.066

0.063

3.72%

-1.60%

1.2

101%

5/1/2020

5/14/2020

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

-4.0%

0.0625

0.06

7.75%

-10.27%

0.6

98%

5/5/2020

5/18/2020

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opp Fd

EOD

-3.8%

0.14713

0.14157

12.96%

-10.62%

-1.2

9%

5/28/2020

6/12/2020

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate

EFR

-3.0%

0.067

0.065

6.74%

-12.75%

-0.5

121%

5/1/2020

5/21/2020

Wells Fargo Multi-Sec Inc

ERC

-1.5%

0.09816

0.09664

10.48%

-8.93%

-0.7

69%

5/28/2020

6/12/2020

Wells Fargo Inc Opp

EAD

-1.5%

0.05899

0.05812

9.49%

-11.69%

-0.9

81%

5/28/2020

6/12/2020

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

FTF

-1.4%

0.074

0.073

10.34%

-6.67%

0.2

61%

5/19/2020

5/28/2020

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund

OTC:FSLF

-1.0%

0.101

0.1

9.61%

-10.21%

0.9

96%

5/7/2020

6/12/2020

MFS Multimarket Income

MMT

-0.9%

0.03827

0.03793

7.82%

-5.67%

0.3

62%

5/1/2020

5/12/2020

MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income

CIF

-0.9%

0.0176

0.01745

9.35%

-7.05%

-1.3

65%

5/1/2020

5/12/2020

MFSÂ® Charter Income

MCR

-0.5%

0.05501

0.05474

7.78%

-3.43%

1.7

54%

5/1/2020

5/12/2020

MFS Special Value

MFV

-0.3%

0.04075

0.04061

8.93%

2.44%

-0.7

32%

5/1/2020

5/12/2020

Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term

FINS

-0.3%

0.1013

0.101

7.17%

-6.93%

-0.9

0%

5/1/2020

5/14/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date
Wells Fargo Util & High In ERH 0.1% 0.08027 0.08033 7.14% 12.12% 1.3 40% 5/28/2020 6/12/2020
MFSÂ® Intermediate Income MIN 0.5% 0.02794 0.02807 8.77% -4.48% 1.1 31% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020
MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc MGF 0.7% 0.02899 0.0292 7.47% -2.90% 1.0 33% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fd NMZ 4.2% 0.0595 0.062 5.77% 0.54% 0.1 101% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Inc NEA 5.6% 0.0535 0.0565 4.91% -8.97% 0.1 99% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020
Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund NAD 6.5% 0.0535 0.057 4.88% -9.01% 0.4 98% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020
Tri-Continental TY 6.6% 0.265 0.2824 4.35% -13.14% -1.3 29% 5/26/2020 6/16/2020
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value NEV 8.0% 0.0565 0.061 5.30% -6.42% -0.5 101% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020
Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc NPV 8.0% 0.0435 0.047 4.12% -6.48% 0.4 94% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020
Nuveen GA Quality Muni Inc NKG 8.1% 0.037 0.04 3.98% -13.73% -0.9 99% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020
Nuveen NY Quality Muni Inc NAN 8.3% 0.048 0.052 4.64% -10.51% -0.5 97% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020
Nuveen MA Quality Muni Inc NMT 8.5% 0.041 0.0445 4.05% -10.47% -1.1 98% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020
Templeton Emerg Mkts Income TEI 9.7% 0.0414 0.0454 6.91% -11.56% -0.6 105% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020
Nuveen MD Quality Muni Inc NMY 10.2% 0.044 0.0485 4.53% -11.56% 0.4 96% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020
Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc EVY 11.0% 0.039 0.0433 4.09% -12.90% -0.7 97% 5/1/2020 5/8/2020
Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr EOT 11.1% 0.0578 0.0642 4.01% -6.63% -1.4 101% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020
Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond ENX 11.1% 0.0351 0.039 3.99% -11.02% -0.4 98% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020
EV Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust ETX 11.1% 0.0638 0.0709 4.15% -3.04% -0.5 92% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond EIM 11.2% 0.0446 0.0496 4.68% -8.43% 0.0 91% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020
Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc CEV 11.2% 0.0401 0.0446 4.22% -10.82% -0.8 96% 5/1/2020 5/8/2020
Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund NIQ 12.7% 0.0315 0.0355 3.09% -4.31% 0.8 97% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage MAV 13.3% 0.0375 0.0425 4.76% -11.18% -0.4 97% 5/5/2020 5/18/2020
AllianceBernstein National Mun Inc AFB 16.3% 0.04581 0.05326 4.84% -9.71% 0.3 81% 5/22/2020 6/4/2020
GDL Fund GDL 20.0% 0.1 0.12 5.70% -19.67% -0.6 -32% 5/14/2020 6/12/2020
MFSÂ® High Income Municipal CXE 21.2% 0.0165 0.02 5.23% -7.27% -0.9 108% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020
XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust XFLT 21.7% 0.06 0.073 16.13% -0.72% -0.5 78% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020
MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal CXH 23.3% 0.03 0.037 4.77% -10.31% -0.4 99% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020
MFS Municipal Income MFM 23.8% 0.021 0.026 5.02% -10.00% -1.1 108% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020
First Trust Senior FR Inc II FCT 27.3% 0.0825 0.105 11.25% -10.48% 0.7 57% 5/20/2020 6/1/2020
MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal CMU 28.6% 0.014 0.018 5.19% -6.73% -0.6 106% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020
Voya International High Div Eq Inc Fd IID 33.3% 0.03 0.04 11.29% -15.26% -1.2 45% 5/15/2020 6/1/2020

Disclosure: I am/we are long EIC, MAV, OCCI, XFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.