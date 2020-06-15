No March-Esque Meltdown; Looking For Buying Opportunities

Looking at long-term ratios between asset classes, I was surprised to see that the Nasdaq Composite is dominantly on an uptrend against almost all, save for palladium.

My take is that we will not see a March-sized sell-off, but rather a more tempered healthy correction.

We saw a sharp sell-off in US equities last week, and many are starting to call the equity market "toppish".

On Thursday, US equity markets sold off by more than 5% before recovering by about 1% on Friday. With the Nasdaq Composite (QQQ) already achieving new all-time highs despite a very uninvestable environment containing ugly spectres such as COVID-19, rapidly deteriorating US-China relations, and mass protests/looting across the country, it is easy to brand equity indices as "toppish".

While only time will tell whether last week's mini-correction is the start of something bigger and badder, I will say that the technical charts were flashing warning signs prior to the sell-off. I have touched on these warning signs more in detail in my service; briefly, risk-on proxies like the Australian dollar were hitting resistance while the risk-off Swiss franc was rapidly gaining in strength. The clues in the world of currencies led me to believe a sell-off in equities was due.

The key question at this juncture is: Where do equities go from here?

Below is the weekly chart of the Nasdaq Composite. I like to look at long-term charts to see the trend in the grand scale of things. For the Nasdaq Composite, the trend is indisputably upwards, and very strong at that. This makes the reward skewed towards being long the index rather than being short.

Since the dot-com bubble, the index has broken out higher from three consolidative ranges, each serving as mini-platforms to push the index higher. The index's ability to completely erase off the sharp sell-off that took place in March in a mere two-month period must be respected. This uptrend is a very, very strong one.

Chart of Nasdaq Composite

On that note, given the Nasdaq Composite's track record of strength and resilience, I am very hesitant to call for a full-blown March-esque 25%-30% correction at this point. Perhaps we have hit a short-term road bump given the speed at which the index had run up, and a healthy correction is due. A further 3-5% sell-off in the index should clear up some of the froth in equity positioning, and open up attractive buy opportunities in some stocks.

If you have $1 today, which investment asset will give you the most bang for buck?

I covered this topic in my Marketplace service, where I looked at long-term charts of ratios between different asset classes such as currencies, commodities, and equities. The end-goal was to find the one investment vehicle that is on the strongest, long-term uptrend, and that investment vehicle should be where one should be placing his or her money as it has the highest probability of generating the best returns over time.

In a nutshell, two findings surprised me. We may all think gold (GLD) had a fine run since last year, but surprise, surprise... palladium has actually outperformed gold on every time frame imaginable - short-term, medium-term, long-term. Below is the chart showing the ratio between gold to palladium. Palladium's historical outperformance against gold has been truly breathtaking.

Chart of gold-to-palladium ratio

On that note, is palladium the strongest investment vehicle to put your money in? Well, yes, and if you want an alternative, the one market that is on par with palladium in terms of historical strength is the Nasdaq Composite. Below is the historical chart showing the ratio between the Nasdaq Composite to palladium. The ratio remains in a triangle pattern, with no clear winner in terms of trend.

Chart of Nasdaq Composite-to-palladium ratio

See what happens where I switch the Nasdaq Composite with the S&P 500. Below is the chart of the ratio between the S&P 500 to palladium. The trend is now clearly downwards, in palladium's favour.

Chart of S&P 500-to-palladium ratio

To round up, I am cognisant we had a sharp sell-off in equities last week Thursday, which probably set alarm bells going off in the investing community worldwide. But the trend of US equities is strongly upwards, especially for the Nasdaq Composite.

Historically, the strength and resilience of the Nasdaq Composite is almost unparalleled, save only if you compare it with palladium. With that, the probability of generating the best returns is still highest if one invests in the Nasdaq Composite. I do not expect a March-esque meltdown in equities from here and will be looking for buying opportunities in selected stocks if we see a further 3%-5% sell-off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, AEM, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.