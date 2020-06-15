It's been a roller coaster ride this year for precious metals investors with the mid-March turbulence in financial markets taking a bite out of the share prices of many gold producers (GDX) in the sector. While several of the best names have raced back to new highs after buying support arrived in mid-March, Red 5 Limited (OTC:RFVVF) hasn't bounced back as strong as its peers, likely tied to a massive capital raise near 9-month lows in Q1. Meanwhile, operating results have been underwhelming, with the company tracking nearly 15% below initial guidance provided in fiscal Q1 2020. This lower production has weighed on costs, with margins much weaker than peers, given the updated cost guidance of A$1,595/oz [US$1,117/oz]. While there's no disputing that Red 5 is cheap from a valuation standpoint at an enterprise value of US$410 million, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the Australian gold space among higher-margin producers. Therefore, I see Red 5 as a Hold at A$0.29.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Red 5 released its fiscal Q3 results earlier this quarter, reporting quarterly gold production of 20,100 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,962/oz [US$1,348/oz]; an extremely weak quarter when compared to guidance. These results translated to a 13% drop in production sequentially and an 18% jump in costs from fiscal Q2's costs of A$1,628/oz [US$1,140/oz]. While the company expects a much better quarter in fiscal Q4, these underwhelming results have killed any hopes of performing anywhere near initial guidance of 115,000 ounces at A$1,425/oz [US$998/oz]. This is because the current year-to-date performance is 72,100 ounces of gold production at costs above A$1,575/oz. Let's take a look at what led to the disappointing quarter below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the table below, mill throughput for fiscal Q3 came in at 229,000 tonnes, down 8% sequentially from fiscal Q2, and average head grades also dropped significantly, down 7% as well on a sequential basis. Red 5 noted that the weaker production was due to short-term crusher and ball mill performance issues at Darlot, as well as lower than expected underground grades at King Of The Hills [KOTH]. The reason for the lower throughput was due to longer than expected downtime in fiscal Q3, as the company replaced its apron feed pan and also made structural improvements around the crusher material bin. While significant maintenance work was expected and baked into the guidance, the company had to complete more extensive repairs than it initially planned for in fiscal Q3. The one silver lining was that we did see record ore delivery in Q3 from KOTH, with 142,000 tonnes delivered from underground operations.

(Source: Company Quarterly Report)

Based on the much lower throughput and 7% lower head grades of 2.93 grams per tonne gold vs. 3.15 grams per tonne gold in the previous quarter, it's no surprise that production sagged and costs per ounce jumped as a result. While the company expects a much stronger fiscal Q4, with a forecast for 28,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,463/oz [US$1,024/oz] at the mid-point, this will still result in inferior costs and margins from a sector-wide basis. As we can see below, Red 5 was supposed to come in near the middle of the pack in the sector from a cost standpoint, with initial guidance near US$1,000/oz. However, following the weak fiscal Q3 performance, the company will now see its costs come in ranked 44th out of 60 gold producers, or near the bottom one-fourth of the sector when compared to FY-2019 costs for gold producers. This isn't ideal, as it's rare for the low-margin producers to outperform the high-margin producers from a share price performance standpoint.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The other piece of unfavorable news in the quarter was a A$125 million capital raise for Red 5, at a share price of A$0.18. While this deal was applauded by many as it finally takes care of a good chunk of the development costs for the KOTH stand-alone project, this deal was a massive dilution to shareholders, completed at 9-month lows for the stock. Clearly, a capital raise of A$125 million is impressive as it's great to see demand for shares like this, but I would argue that it's much less impressive given the price that the deal was completed at of A$0.18. It's important to note that many names in the sector also raised capital in late-April through to late-May, but the big difference is that most miners allowed their share prices to recover before raising capital, making sure to dilute shareholders as little as possible. When it comes to this deal, this is not the case. Instead, the money was raised after a 50% decline in the share price from A$0.37 to A$0.18. Therefore, while a capital raise was needed, I think it was raised at the wrong price. If there wasn't significant demand at favorable prices, I believe the company should have done a smaller raise and looked to raise another tranche later.

So, was there any good news in the quarter?

Fortunately, there was some good news in the quarter, which came in the form of significant resource upgrades at both KOTH and Darlot. The company reported a nearly 30% jump in the KOTH resource, from 3.1 million ounces to 4.07 million ounces, and this establishes KOTH as a world-class project. Based on the recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study, a stand-alone operation for KOTH is projected to deliver 140,000 ounces per year of gold production over a more than 10-year mine life at industry-leading costs. As for Darlot, we also saw a 16% bump in resources to 1.2 million ounces. Meanwhile, the company made two small deals to further supplement resources with 185,000 ounces of gold resources added from the Cables and Mission deposits, and another 60,000 ounces acquired with the Great Western agreement. These deals should help to extend Darlot's mine life, given that the mine will not benefit from KOTH ore once KOTH goes into production in a couple of years.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Assuming KOTH can head into production in the next two years, this would pave the way for Red 5 to become a 200,000-ounce gold producer by FY-2023, and we should see a re-rating based on this. However, the company still needs to raise another A$80 million or more in capital to bring KOTH into production based on the estimated development costs of A$218 million and the net cash position of A$120 million. Therefore, it's likely we will see the company either take on additional debt or issue more shares to fully fund its development. While a strong gold (GLD) could help close some of this capital shortfall, it's unlikely that the company will be able to close all of this gap unless we see the gold price consistently hovering above US$1,800/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Red 5 comes with a relatively attractive valuation of just US$74.00/oz based on over 5.5 million ounces in gold resources, I am not elated with the recent capital raise or the fact that more capital will need to be raised in the next 12 months to build out KOTH. Meanwhile, FY-2020 was clearly a massive miss on guidance, and this comes at a time when more than 75% of the Australian gold producers met or beat guidance. Therefore, while I believe the guidance miss is priced in given the stock's more than reasonable valuation below US$500 million, I am not confident that Red 5 will outperform other gold producers over the next 12 months. Based on this, I see the stock as a Hold, and I believe there are currently better buying opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

