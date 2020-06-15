Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted last week. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of May 25, Memorial Day. My guest today is James Kostohryz. James started writing for Seeking Alpha more than a decade ago in 2009, and I've been a big fan of his work ever since. He has accumulated nearly 25,000 followers on the site during that time, as a result of his unique takes on the macroeconomic environment, and practically speaking how the broader macro picture should influence investor portfolio construction.

James has more than 20 years of experience investing and trading virtually every asset class across the globe, including at some of the world's top asset managers and investment banks. After working exclusively with investment institutions for more than two decades, he is now offering a very unique service that is specially designed for individual investor's Successful Portfolio Strategy through the Seeking Alpha marketplace.

Subscribers to Successful Portfolio Strategy receive daily commentary from James and his team, an exclusive set of chat rooms to discuss ongoing market developments in real time and two proprietary portfolios. One, offering a total return strategy with a longer-term horizon, which is an all ETF portfolio. And the other, a trading oriented options portfolio with a large allocation to buying and selling ETF and single company calls and puts.

Anyway, enough of an intro, welcome to the show, James. It is truly a thrill to have you here.

James Kostohryz [JK]: Thank you, Jonathan. I appreciate that very nice introduction.

JL: Before we get into what's happening in current market dynamics, both the economy, equity markets and why there seems to be such a disconnect between equity markets and the global economy; and you really have driven home this point repeatedly in your service. The chat room is really awesome. I find it indispensable, as someone who works at Seeking Alpha and gets access to it.

But before we get into that, I'm curious why after 20 years of working exclusively with institutional investors you decided to create a service for retail investors. It's definitely a 180 of sorts.

JK: I started writing for -- in sort of public financial media primarily on Seeking Alpha, but some also on some other outlets a little over 10 years ago. And that's when I first started coming into contact with individual investors. So previously I had only really worked with and come into contact with institutional investors. But I decided to put some of my ideas out there into kind of a more public sphere. And over the course of time, as a result of writing in public media, I came into contact with individual investors and came to understand better sort of what their needs were, and maybe where some of their blind spots were.

And over that period of time, I realized that individual investors, I felt really needed more of the same type of research, or at least some of the same type of research that I was providing for institutions in the area of portfolio strategy, because there's a lot of stuff out there for individual investors on how to invest on individual stocks, a lot of stuff out there on ETFs. But there really isn't very much of anything, and certainly nothing of quality out there where people are being educated about how to implement a proper portfolio strategy for their portfolios. Because it's one thing to be able to pick a stock, it's another thing to have a sound strategy in your portfolio, and in particular, incorporating things from a macro perspective, both U.S. and internationally.

And one of the main things that I've seen in my own research, for example is that, stock market returns, stock market performance, equity market performance, also, bond market performance is intimately tied to the U.S. business cycle. And if investors don't really understand this connection between the U.S. business cycle and stock market returns, first of all, they can get themselves in a lot of trouble. And secondly, they’re simply just missing out on a huge opportunity.

So I decided that I was going to try to figure out a way to bring my research to individual investors to hopefully help them. And really Seeking Alpha’s platform was kind of the ideal venue for this, because I was already in contact with a fairly large audience of Seeking Alpha followers. And I was actually somebody -- one of the first people that actually encouraged Seeking Alpha to create what ultimately became The Marketplace. I wasn't one of the first guys to get on to the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, even though I had encouraged Seeking Alpha in that direction simply because my other responsibilities with institutions and other things didn't allow at the time.

Basically over the period of time after Seeking Alpha started The Marketplace, I kind of put it in my own business plan to start a service for individual investors. And it took me about a couple years, but I finally put it together on The Marketplace and that's how it got started. Interestingly, Jonathan the service today looks quite different from what I had originally planned.

I had originally planned to have a service that was mainly focused on long-term investing, and I was using Portfolio Strategy in organizing and managing long-term portfolios, and any kind of a more of a trading orientation, I was going to put in probably in a separate service. But when this COVID-19 crisis hit, the service that I had was Successful Portfolio Strategy, and I thought, okay, this is kind of a once in a generation opportunity that's being generated here for trading, because there just was a lot of opportunities emerging in the market. So I decided to go ahead and just incorporate it, a second portfolio and a separate set of strategies that are more trading and short-term oriented to kind of capitalize on this environment.

So right now, the service actually has two very different parts to it. One, which is a long-term portfolio strategy, and then the second part of the service is really more oriented to capitalizing on the short-term situation with some trading ideas and strategies.

JL: Yes, sure. And in terms of just one more question about the differences between institutional and retail investors. Is there a different temperament there that you have to work towards in terms of talking investors off of a cliff, more often or not getting them to overreact? Or are you finding that there are actually a lot of similarities in the way that institutional and retail investors react to market crisis’ like the one we're currently experiencing?

JK: Yes, that's a really interesting question. I would say that in some ways the differences between institutional and individual investors can sometimes be a little bit exaggerated, because I think they're prone to the same kind of cycle of emotions and prone to the same sorts of errors that are committed in terms of the way they think about things and the same type of biases that sort of plague decision making, amongst institutional investors are the same sorts of errors that plague individual investors.

So in many ways, I think that the difference can be exaggerated. But in some ways, the differences are significant. I mean, the most significant difference is just the level of knowledge, just individual investors need to be educated more. A lot of people, for example, only have a background in economics or macroeconomics, and so even some of the very basic terminology is something that, investors have to be educated on.

The other part of it is that I think that institutional investors by nature are a little bit more -- their expectations are set such that they expect volatility in the markets. And they also have their expectations set such that they don't expect miraculous things from an expert or an advisor in a particular area. They understand that, for example, when you have a thesis, that thesis is going to play out over a period of time, even if you happen to be right, and that it takes time for that thesis to play itself out.

So they have a better understanding, I think of the rhythm of markets, and the need, for example, that when you take a position you're going to have to be at absorb some losses, sometimes early on. And there's greater value to be added to individual investors in this particular regard and just providing mentorship, in how markets work, and also just how they should manage their emotions and their psychology as they're working through a market cycle. In other words not to get too euphoric when things are going your way, and also not to despair too much and not to get too frightened when things are not going your way.

JL: Sure. And that's definitely one of the great parts of your service. I've seen it firsthand. You go back and forth with a lot of your subscribers, try to talk them off of a cliff or just try to manage expectations. I think a big part of what you do is expectation management. Of course, a bigger part is going to be what we get into now, which is your actual reads of both the economy in the U.S. and globally. And then your expectations for markets and how you recommend investors play them as a result.

So let's get into it here, the global economy is clearly headed to its worst contraction in 90 years since the Great Depression, really. While economists can debate just how deep the contraction will be, and how long it will last, there seems to be little disagreement on the point that we're headed to the worst contraction in nearly a century.

So with that in mind, how do you explain the action of the last two months in equity markets since the March 23rd bottom?

JK: Well, that's really a interesting question. I happened to meet a market historian and the interesting thing for me is that this hasn't really been a surprise that we've had such a large rally, which I'm characterizing at this point as a bear market rally, because every single major bear market since 1929, and basically there have been five of them prior to this, have involved bear market rallies. But the largest bear markets involved sharpest bear market rallies.

Just as an example, the decline of 1929 started in September of 1929, and crashed or the crash really accelerated in October. And the decline finally bottomed out in December of 1929. And then from December of 1929 until April of 1930, the market had a huge rally of a little over 40% after the market had crashed by 40% -- I think it was like 44%, 40% plus initially, then it actually recovered, retraced about 60% some odd of its move and rose by 40% some odd, despite the fact that nothing in the economy had actually improved. To the contrary, if you actually look at the news of the time the situation was only getting worse. In fact, at that time in the middle of this so called crash, the Smoot-Hawley legislation was working its way through Congress, which was one of the big contributors to why the Great Depression became the Great Depression and not just another recession, which was the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act that launched a global trade war. And this was actually happening during the time of the bear market rally at the end of 1929, in the first part of 1930.

JL: Sounds familiar.

JK: Exactly. You'll see some parallels to what's going on today.

JL: Yeah.

JK: Similarly, if you recall, and let's just bring it kind of closer to home, during 2008, there was a few bear market rallies that really just defied any explanation. I mean, it was clear by that time that these bear market rallies happen of 20%, that the financial system was in the process of a meltdown as a result of the dislocations that were happening, and some of the markets related to mortgage securities, the housing bubble was bursting.

And really the whole financial system was really on the brink of collapse. And despite this, and despite any analysts that was thinking about this carefully realized that this was going to have very profound effects on the entire financial system, and globally and on the actual economy. And yet markets rallied very strongly on several occasions during 2008. So…

JL: Sure. Yes, I remember that distinctly after Bear Stearns went under markets rallied quite a bit. And then in retrospect, you could turn around a year later and if you were one of those people that was buying hand over fist after that, say, what the hell was I thinking. But at the time, people thought, alright, maybe it's kind of be contained with Bear Stearns, maybe there aren't going to be other dominoes to fall. And so it seemed like business as usual, even though you're correct, that the bankruptcies in the mortgage sector started to pile up during some of those rallies.

JK: Exactly. So there really is a pattern when you study market history and you study bear markets, particularly when you're talking about fairly long and protracted crises, there sort of tends to be after the initial decline, which sometimes is a collapse or just a major decline, markets become very oversold. From a technical perspective, there's extreme bearishness, people start getting extremely fearful and they get extremely risk averse.

And one of the interesting things is psychologically human beings generally cannot sustain a state of panic for very long. In other words, a state of panic and extreme fear is something that is temporary, and it's necessarily cyclical. Human beings like when they're subjected to the most incredible types of stresses, for example, when you have a violent situation like warfare, after a certain amount of time, emotionally and psychologically, you just start to normalize that situation.

Like, you've probably read about and heard about how people that are living in a war zone, after being very fearful for a time, they eventually just go start and living their daily lives, as if nothing is going on almost. And it's not that they're not consciously aware that there are certain dangers but just emotionally that human beings just can't like maintain a state of like fear and panic for a very long time.

So basically, some kind of a news thing has to happen, where the cycle of fear gets restarted, some kind of new events, some new news. And so this is really what happens during a prolonged bear market. After an initial sort of bout of fear and crash, and people get really nervous, there's actually a sense of relief for a while when it says, well, maybe this is not going to be as bad as we thought, maybe things are going to get back to normal.

And when it comes to financial markets, what happens is that you combine that with FOMO, or fear of missing out. Everybody has always heard that, it's a great idea to buy stocks when they've fallen a lot because they always bounce back to new highs later. And so nobody wants to be that fool that sold their stocks and failed to buy at the bottom. So there's a lot of fear of missing out that when you combine it with this kind of relief process that happens after a bout of fear, sets the psychological stage for a major rally.

And usually these bear market rallies are very sharp, can go very high, and can be very unpredictable. But what they all have in common is that these bear markets are always flying in the face of fundamentals and the course of fundamentals at the time. In other words, while the bear market rally is going on fundamentals are actually getting worse. There isn't any sign that things have gotten any better relative to when the bear market started. And so it can be very puzzling to market participants. People are saying, what's going on here? This is irrational. This doesn't seem like it's right. There's a disconnect. It's the same story with every bear market rally. Bear market rallies necessarily are flying in the face of fundamentals.

By the time, a bear market rally is far enough along the sentiment situation sort of normalizes a little bit. So people are no longer in a panic, but they're also not necessarily super optimistic. And so when you get the next round of really bad news, which inevitably is going to happen in a big crisis, because in a big crisis, a lot of the bad news is going to happen with a lag. Just as an example, bankruptcies happen with a very large lag to the start date of the crisis, because people who own businesses don't just declare bankruptcies for one or two months.

They usually try to hang on, they analyze the situation. People have invested years and decades of their life building a business. And declaring bankruptcy isn't something that people take lightly. In addition, it's something that takes time. You have to hire lawyers for this. You have to make preparations, you have to have negotiations. And so, bankruptcies are something that happens with a lag. And therefore, the economic consequences of bankruptcies come with a lag. In other words, the defaults to creditors and the problems that this creates to the portfolios of banks, the unemployment that's associated with the bankruptcies happens later. And so there's always shoes that are going to drop as you move along in a long and protracted economic crisis. And this is going to create downward pressure on equities later on.

Again, this is a cycle that when you study market history, you can see how these crisis evolve over time. Every single bear market has involved numerous legs down. It didn't happen all at once. It didn't happen during the Great Depression, and it didn't happen in any of the other major bear markets since the Great Depression. There's always a major move down, bear market rally. Another major move down to new lows, and then usually one or two other rallies and then moves to new lows that happened over the course of a year or two.

JL: Sure. Yes. I guess expressions like the market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent wouldn't exist, if this wasn't something that had occurred and reoccurred numerous times in the past.

JK: That's exactly right. But you know, what I do find is that it's very interesting that this pattern has tended to repeat and that tells you something about human nature I think very much.

JL: Yes. No, question about it and we're going to get into technical analysis as a form of analysis. You're obviously fundamentals driven, but I want to understand the interplay between those two things and the way you run your service and invest, because I think it will be counterintuitive to people that come down really hard on one side or the other.

There's been a lot of talk, and again, I think this is something that you actually don't only hear from retail investors, but you hear people coming on shows like Bloomberg Surveillance and saying things along this line. Also there's this notion that what the Fed is doing right now is totally unprecedented. Of course, it felt really unprecedented in ’08-‘09 also. But there's this notion that the only reason that markets have gone back up is that the Fed is essentially injecting tons of liquidity into the system.

They are "printing money," even though, that's not exactly true, if you look at the dynamics of when the Fed grows its balance sheet there is equivalent debt issued by Treasury to offset that. But the notion is that this is really just a Fed-driven rally. And if that's the case, then economics don't matter. Company valuations don't matter. Fundamentals don't matter. Pretty much every major company can get up during this past earnings season and say, we're not even going to bother giving a forecast here. They've simply just pulled all of their forward estimates. Normally, that would be the kind of thing that would crush a stock if an individual company pulled forward estimates, stock would start falling towards zero because the assumption would be you don't pull estimates unless you're heading to bankruptcy.

And yet, we've seen pretty much every major company do that and moved higher, anyway. So what do you say to people that say, well, this is really just a don't fight the Fed type of situation with the unprecedented actions the Fed is taking? What are they getting wrong or over simplifying about the situation here?

JK: Well, there's at least a couple of things. I mean, first of all, the Fed pumping liquidity into the system and using monetary policy tools, whether it be cutting interest rates drastically, or actually using what has always been called open market operations. Now, we call it QE. But QE is really just open market operations. And this the Fed has been doing really since its inception. And the reality is that…

JL: Sorry, just to kind of sharpen that up for people that are not exactly clear what you're talking about. You're talking about, for example, the fact that the Fed has started buying the debt of distressed companies correct? So the Fed is now gone out and started buying corporate bond ETFs to prop up those markets. That's correct?

JK: Well, I wasn't referring to that open market operation is simply when the Fed goes out into the open market and starts purchasing securities. Historically, the Fed has really restricted itself to purchasing government securities and government backed securities, like mortgage backed securities. There is something that's somewhat unique about the Fed intervention in this case, which I will get back to in a little while. So that it starts buying paper issued by private corporations.

Although, one of the things that I will point out and it's at least a distinction to keep in mind is that, the Fed in a sense, it's really the Treasury that's buying the debt of private corporations and as assuming this risk. The Fed actually isn't assuming any risk from -- they’re only financing an operation that's been run by the Treasury.

JL: Right. The Treasury is left holding the bag for any defaults that actually happened?

JK: Correct. So the Fed is just providing financing, the way they would provide financing to banks. One of the main things that the Fed does is provide liquidity to banks and create short-term financing for banks and banks then turn around and make loans. The issue is that during crisis a lot, banks are not going to be very willing to lend to companies, because they're afraid that they won't get paid back. And so what happened was that the Treasury is essentially creating a kind of a special type of bank or special what they call a special purpose vehicle to finance things that banks wouldn't ordinarily finance. And the Fed is simply acting as a financing, let's say agent. The same way that they would act as financing for banks, but they're financing this operation by the Treasury and the Treasury is taking the risk.

But anyway, to get back to your original question, one of the things that you can ask yourself and it's very important to ask yourself is that if Fed injections of liquidity, and bringing interest rates way down or so beneficial to markets, you would probably be able to see this in the past if you look in the hit in data, and one of the interesting things that you see, and that I'm actually publishing some reports about this in my service is that there really isn't any kind of a strong empirical connection between easy monetary policy, whether it be open market operations or low interest rates and positive results in the market.

And that's especially true during a bear market that's been caused or a major market decline that's been caused by a recession. Every single recession in the history of the United States in the last hundred years, has had a, what I call it a major decline associated with it, usually a bear market decline. And what we've seen historically is that the Fed has always reacted, sometimes before a recession starts, sometimes right around the time the recession has started by easing monetary policy, lowering the policy rate pretty drastically and coming in and performing open market operations.

And yet that hasn't stopped any of the bear markets that happened historically, where the market continues to fall, sometimes for many months after the Fed has actually started its operations. And so it's a little bit of a myth, this idea that you quote unquote, shouldn't fight the Fed or that you can't fight the Fed. I don't like to think of it in terms of fighting the Fed, I'm not fighting the Fed. The issue is fundamentals. Bear markets occur when fundamentals deteriorate, and bear markets recover when the fundamentals actually recover. That's how it actually works.

If we look at the last cycle in 2008 cycle, which was clearly the biggest example of quantitative easing or open market operations in history and it hadn't happened to quite to that extent ever before. The market went down for many, many months after QE was originally introduced. And so you know, the bear market proceeded for a very significant period of time, even after QE was introduced, wasn't able to arrest the decline. And by the same token, when you look at what actually caused the recovery, it wasn't really QE.

So there's really very little empirical evidence that suggests that QE by itself is something or provision of liquidity by itself is something that's going to either prevent a major bear market decline, or even get you out of it extremely quick. Obviously, providing liquidity in the market is something that will make things less bad than they would have been. And so therefore, it's certainly a help. But here, where it's very important to understand the difference between liquidity and solvency. And I'm going to talk about this crisis. And I'm just going to briefly talk about the crisis before.

Part of the problem in 2008 was that there was a liquidity crunch that happened, where banks weren't able to get liquidity in the short-term funding markets. Fed came in there, alleviated that and that solved that problem. But what the Fed didn't solve at all and couldn't solve was the consequences of the housing bubble where people had bought houses that they couldn't afford to pay. And then a lot of people that lost their jobs couldn't actually afford to pay their houses, and they were defaulting on their mortgages.

All the liquidity in the world could not solve that solvency problem for the individuals that own these homes. And it couldn't solve the solvency problems of banks, because when the banks started taking losses on these mortgages, and they had to start writing them down in their portfolios, all of a sudden banks, they didn't have a liquidity problem, they had a solvency problem, it was they’re about to become insolvent, because capital levels were falling at an alarming rate. And at some point, the liabilities of the banks were higher than their assets. And always when you have to write down your assets, your asset level goes down and your liability level stays around the same.

And at some point, your net worth goes to negative. It goes below zero. And that's when you get to insolvency, that's the definition of insolvency. The Fed through QE and its liquidity, did not, could not solve the solvency problems that banks had. And that's why way after QE was announced, you had the banks go bust. And we continue through a cycle where people were very worried about the solvency of the banks, until we got to March of 2009 and certain things were done. And I won't get into that.

But the point being was that it wasn't fair liquidity that actually solve the solvency problems of banks, that were at the center of the last crisis and install the solvency problems of the individuals that became insolvent because they couldn't afford to pay the mortgage and so forth.

In this cycle, the situation is way more dramatic than it was during the prior cycle, because here, we really have a solvency problem in the economy that is touching many, many sectors. I mean, the 2008 crisis was very limited, really, the problem was limited to a fairly narrow part of the economy, which was the residential housing part of the economy.

The rest of the economy was more or less in fairly good shape, you didn't have huge imbalances. And you didn't have a huge crisis going on and the other sectors of the economy. With this crisis, there are enormous sectors all across the economy in a multiple different industries that are undergoing massive crisis, and that are facing insolvency problems. So we actually are going to be facing very similar insolvency problems in the residential market people not being able to pay their mortgages.

But the one of the biggest aspects of this crisis is going to be the solvency problems in the commercial real estate market, where tons of businesses are going to be going bankrupt, tons of businesses, their business models are going to be radically impacted and aren't going to be making the same amount of money as they did before because of COVID-19 and social distancing.

Social distancing is really hitting at many businesses because a lot of businesses, first of all are not going to reopen at all. And secondly, even the ones that do, need to limit the number of people that go into their stores. And if you limit a business's ability to take in a certain volume of customers, that business model just doesn't work anymore. So either that business is going to completely go out of business or they're going to have to go to their landlord and say, you know what, I can't afford to pay this rent.

And so landlords are going to be facing massive amounts of defaults on the part of their tenants, massive amounts of tenants that are going to be demanding that they cut the rent. And the issue is that commercial real estate, landlords tend to be highly levered entities, they have a lot of debt. And so what happens is that these guys, when the renters aren't able to pay, they're not going to have the cash to pay the banks for the loans that they took out. And so the banks are going to have a huge problem on their hands, dealing with commercial real estate clients that are in big trouble.

And then we have the whole tourism and leisure industry is getting devastated, completely devastated and until there's a cure and/or a vaccine, a huge part of our economy and by the way, the global economy is tourism, and sort of the leisure industry.

JL: Sure. Sports, entertainment, hotels, casinos, you can think about all of the industries that are getting decimated here. And when you start adding them up, you realize it's some massive percent of the global economy.

JK: Exactly. And there's so many, when you shut down stadiums, you no longer can, for example, have NBA basketball games. It's not just NBA basketball, it's like hundreds of small businesses and medium sized businesses that are supporting that whole industry. People that have food concessions and that sell all kinds of merchandise and stuff that surround the stadium honestly, all the people that work at these venues.

And another part actually, which is extremely important, which I have empathized a lot of my service, is this trend of working from home. A lot of people are saying, well, okay, yes, but there's a lot of the economy that can still work from home. Well, okay, first of all, there's a lot of economy that really can't work from home that they actually have to do their jobs in offices or in certain places to get things done. And that's a very large part of the economy, that's going to be very, very affected.

But even people that are able to work from home, this is having a huge impact on the economy because those people that used to go to work, used to go to lunch at places near their offices, they used to go out for coffee and coffee shops, and they used to go and buy stuff in the neighborhood, whether it be clothes or whatever in the neighborhood that they had in around where their jobs were. A lot of consumption is driven around people's workplaces. And if those are massive amounts of people are no longer going to their offices, all those businesses that used to service these folks that were going to their offices are going under, are going out of business.

So, what I'm trying to say with this Jonathan is that, a lot of businesses have become economically enviable, as a result of this COVID-19 crisis and as a result of the social distancing associated with it. A lot of business models that used to work fine are enviable. There's a lot of business models that were already really struggling, brick and mortar retail, for example, were already kind of on the verge of a major crisis, because of e-commerce. Those businesses have become really enviable now.

And when you say that a business is no longer viable, what we're saying is that this is a solvency problem. These businesses face a solvency problem. And all the liquidity in the world that the Fed provides isn't going to change the fact that these business models face a solvency issue, it's not just that you can tie them over and lend them some money and hand them some money and they'll be able to kind of get through it, really they face a more fundamental solvency problem.

And that's really what people are missing when they say that, oh, the Fed can just inject a lot of liquidity into the system, and therefore, everything's going to be fine. It's not going to be fine, because a lot of businesses are becoming viable, a lot of businesses are going to become insolvent. And over the course of the next one to two years, the consequences of these insolvencies are going to flow through the economy and they're going to flow through the financial system and the crisis will become deeper. And that's when we're going to have the second and third leg of this bear market when we start seeing the long-term effects that this crisis has happened.

And I'll just say one other thing, which is that there's a price for this because a lot of companies have been able to, for example, issue financing through the debt markets and record amounts, by the way, and the Fed is actually setting up these special purpose vehicles, whether they're going to be able to lend money or provide liquidity basically to certain companies that are unable to maybe issued debt and bond markets. And that's going to help companies that otherwise have viable business models.

But we can't forget that there's a major cost of this, because these loans that people are getting through the bond markets and that they're going to be getting through the special purpose vehicles, this isn't free. And anytime you increase a company's debt and that increase in debt is not met by a corresponding increase in the productive assets of a company. What you're effectively doing is you're diluting the cash flows that belong to equity shareholders.

In other words, more of the future cash flows is now going to belong to debt holders, less of it is going to be belong to common equity shareholders, which means that their earnings per share are going to be lower, it means that their debt metrics and their solvency metrics are going to get worse. And therefore let's say the risk in these companies is going to increase, therefore, their equity risk premiums are going to increase and basically their future profitability is going to be negatively impacted.

Because obviously, if you have the same capital base but you're making less money on your capital from an equity stand holder point of view, because you have to use more of your cash flow to service debt, your profitability comes down. And in addition, you're adjacent to your growth, your future growth is going to go down, because the more burned companies are with debt their future growth rates going to come down. So there's a fundamental destruction of intrinsic value that's happening for companies, even the companies are able to survive this.

And again, I think these are things that people haven't really been able to think through and sort through entirely. This crisis has really hit everybody very hard. And it's been difficult to catch up with everything. But over the course of the next one or two years, because this crisis is going to be going on for a significant amount of time. People are going to come to a greater and greater realizations of how profoundly this has impacted their stocks or have impacted stocks on the market, again, even the ones that have survived.

But there's a lot of companies as I said that are going to be going under, there's a lot of companies that are going to be profoundly affected. There's going to be a lot of companies that are going to have to raise equity capital, and therefore dilute their earnings per share and future cash flow per share because you increase the number of shares outstanding, of course, you get this dilution.

And then, finally, there's just the second order effects, the secondary effects. I mean, even if you're a company that's not directly affected by this, when you have 20% unemployment, or 20% plus unemployment, and you also get incomes being slashed in other areas of the economy, where people are lucky enough to have jobs, you're actually getting their hours cut and their income slashed. Even if you're not a company that's directly impacted such as in the tourist industry, you're going to get impacted because your customers are going to have less money, you're going to have customers that lost their jobs, and you're going to have customers that are making less income, and therefore they're going to buy less of your product.

Again, a lot of people think, oh this company is not affected. But wait a minute, when you have an economy where incomes are being slashed, because people are being unemployed or losing their incomes, everybody’s is getting affected and this hasn't really sunk through yet. And it is going to sink through in the course of the next couple years and we're going to have at least one or two more major leg’s down in this bear market.

JL: Sure. And of course, the bond markets are fully cognizant of this. This is why we've seen rates at record lows, because just to kind of tack on to what you're saying here, the Fed really will not be in a position, really the central banks around the world will not be in a position to raise rates at all in the coming I don't know if it's three years, five years, decade, because the second they raise rates, it will simply cause all of these companies that have now become over leveraged, and over indebted to put even a higher percent of their cash flow into debt servicing costs.

And it's just a recipe for heading right back into another recession, the second we pull out of it because it will simply lower earnings growth every time raise rates even a little bit. So, bond market seemed fully cognizant of this reality. And that's why you see a 10 year rate that's essentially predicting no growth at all for the next decade.

So, I'd love to move from the theoretical to the practical here in terms of the portfolio and trading strategies you advocate at your marketplace service Successful Portfolio Strategy. You use both fundamental and technical analysis. There are many people, including I think some of your subscribers, that view those methods of analysis is inherently contradictory. How do you use the interplay between those very different approaches to enhance your predictive models and improve returns?

JK: Well, that is a great question. And you're right, this is a little bit of a delicate issue, because it's almost like in politics, we have a level of acrimony between Democrats and Republicans and we just have like political divisions as never before. And you know, some people that are republicans just can't see a democrats point of view and democrats can't see republicans point of view and they're just kind of talking past each other and there can be a lot of acrimony. I think, you know, that analogy serves a little bit to understand what happens with technical and fundamental analysis.

There are people who believe in fundamental analysis. And they have read, and they believe that they've learned that, technical analysis is nothing but witchcraft. And it just doesn't have any basis. And, there's academic studies that have been done that says, that has no value, and then it's just a lot of nonsense. And so, people just simply have from an ideological perspective, it's not like those people have really like practice technical analysis a lot or are experts at it, but no, they've read this stuff, and from an ideological point of view for them, it's like, only stupid people practice technical analysis, because it's obvious that it doesn't work.

But then you go on the other side, and people are just as adamant on the side of technical analysis. People will say look, and they can give you cite very good arguments as well. And say, look the efficient market hypothesis act which a lot of fundamentalists, by the way, understand and somewhat believe, at least, that basically shows that if you're going to trade on fundamentals, it's a losing game because everything that that you can know about fundamentals is already being priced into the markets. And how are you going to beat the market if all this information is priced efficiently?

And in particular, that's even more dramatic when you're talking about individual investors. How is it that you're an individual investor, and you're going to do better fundamental analysis than professionals do? I mean, it seems that you guys are at a very big disadvantage. So a lot of technical analysts say look, you fundamental folks are deluding yourselves and thinking that you're going to be able to beat the market using fundamentals. And so there's the debate, and we have two groups of people that are really just talking past each other, and just assume that the other side really doesn't have much of an argument to be made.

In fact, I mean, it's interesting, Seeking Alpha for many years had a policy of no technical analysis. And I think that that flowed from the fact that the founders of Seeking Alpha really believed in fundamentals and they didn't really see much value in technical analysis. And as a result, that decision was made so that really enable technical analysis…

JL: Sure. And just to kind of clarify that because I've been here for a while, that you're 100% correct about that decision and technical analysis was not really allowed, definitely not pure technical analysis for quite some time. And I think what really changed our minds here were a lot of the studies that came out on momentum, specifically that have been utilized by people like Cliff Asness, AQR, where they've simply showed in the most rigorous academic way, that as much as there's a value premium and a size premium, there is a momentum premium also. And what it confirms is that technical analysis really does have a solid foundation and basis.

JK: Academic studies focused, for example, on a very narrow set of factors. For example, they'll say, okay, does the head and shoulders formation work? Well, wait a minute, there's not a single technical analyst in the world, who only trades based on the head and shoulders pattern. Every technical analyst is aware that there's a bunch of patterns that you have to look at in the graph. And then there's a bunch of quantitative technical indicators that you look at, you look at breath, you look at volume, and even those indicators of breath and volume, you have a whole bunch of indicators, different ones. So you have breath, you have new highs versus new lows, you have the McClellan Oscillator.

I mean, you have tons of different things that you that you kind of combine. And same thing when a fundamental analyst looks at stocks. So if you study a strategy, you say, okay, what happens if you buy stocks that are cheap based on this fundamental metric? I know price to book or price to earnings. Wait a minute. No skillful fundamental analyst ever picks the stock just based on a specific fundamental metric or narrow, let's say, sets of fundamental metrics. They take into account all kinds of other fundamental information, and especially information about the future. And this is really key, Jonathan, because when you're doing fundamentals, what matters is the future.

We all know that the value of stocks, regardless what happens in the future, where the real rubber meets the road is in the skill of an analyst to look at a stock and to try to forecast its future. And that is something that requires skill. And as we don't know scientifically what made Michael Jordan great. There is no scientific study that's probably ever going to be devised which will be able to determine why let’s say a player like Mike, let's use the example of Michael Jordan, why a player?

JL: I think Michael Jordan's a good example. I mean, you've got that great Netflix documentary that just came out on him, came out on him. But yeah, I mean, he didn't jump the highest. He's not the fastest. He wasn't the most intelligent person on the court. And somehow there were a bunch of intangibles thrown together there that simply made him the best every time he stepped out.

JK: Exactly. A lot of people are just having the wrong arguments and the wrong debates when they're talking about what their fundamental analysis works or technical analysis works. No, the argument really has to be about how do you acquire skill in these two areas. Because if you acquire some skill in fundamental and technical analysis, and you integrate these types of analysis and combine them in your investing, you will have an edge. Fundamental analyst who just flies on fundamentals and doesn't pay any attention, technicals is going to fall into some pitfalls, that they wouldn't have otherwise. Pure technical analysis.

And you don't look at fundamentals, you're also flying blind, because you're ignoring information that clearly impact stocks, fundamental information about things that are potentially happening in the future. You'll be flying blind, if you ignore that information. If a reasonable person really analyzes this carefully, they will conclude that fundamental analysis has a lot to offer and so does technical analysis has a lot to offer.

JL: And you put all of that together, hopefully you are able to reach a deeper truth in terms of your positioning in markets and your overall portfolio construction and strategy. So speaking of which, how are you determining positions in your two portfolios? What does that look like exactly?

JK: Well, I have two portfolios one which has a-long term orientation, which I call total return strategy and the other portfolio which I call proprietary trading, and that has a more short-term orientation meant to sort of capitalize on very like specific moments in time and opportunities that kind of come up.

I'll talk about the total return strategy portfolio first because that's really the bread and butter. My total return strategy portfolio is a, it's a top down approach that seeks to generate alpha, seeks to beat the market by looking at primarily at macro level factors that impact performance in the market. And then at a second level analysis that impact the performance of different sectors and different factors during the course of an entire business cycle.

The cornerstone of my portfolio strategy is understanding the business cycle and how it impacts the performance of stocks and bonds and other assets. The focus of my total return strategy portfolio is really, first of all, what I call my strategic outlook. The strategic outlook is tied almost entirely to the business cycle progression. And then a second portion of total return strategy follows what I call tactical indicators that are still, let's say more medium-term in nature. And that includes technical analysis. It includes what I call behavioral analysis, it includes analysis of growth momentum and growth surprises in the economy, includes company fundamentals or corporate fundamentals. But on a macro scale and as we look at things like earnings growth, profitability metrics, margins, things like this.

My service has a very, very specific timeframe that it looks at, but not in set number of years. It's not like okay, we're a five year period, two year period, one year period. No. We achieved performance over the course of one full business cycle. That's how we think about things. And so even if it doesn't matter if the business cycle is five -- it lasts for five years or lasts for 10 years, our strategy is based on exploiting what happens on the business cycle, however long it lasts.

But this is a fairly long period of time. Business cycles don't happen in one or two years, or even three, they're longer-term. And, investors that want to follow our strategy, need to have this type of a long-term view that's associated with at least one full business cycle. That's total return strategy.

Then, we have proprietary trading, which is something that, quite frankly, we just added to the service on a kind of opportunistic basis. And basically, I have a trading philosophy that very much believes that you shouldn't be trading unless you have very strong conviction about something. And over, let's say the course of an entire business cycle, let's say, seven, 10, 11, 12 years, there's going to be times where you really just don't have an edge. You don't really have something, you have tremendous conviction in and you don't feel like you have an edge. And during that time, you just shouldn't trade. You just shouldn't because you're going to end up fritting it away results that you gain from high conviction trades, you're going to end up frittering it away, kind of dinking here and dinking there and doing things here and there, and trying to make stuff happen when things aren't there.

And so a key part of my trading philosophy is really to trade only when you really feel like you have an edge on the market. And what happened here was that in January, February and March, I mean, I felt like I had a huge edge on the market, because I had been following what was happening in China with coronavirus really since way before the mainstream media has been following the story…

JL: Sure, I was going to say, yes, you were very early in terms of actually paying attention and making adjustments as a result of it.

JK: Exactly. And I realized at that time that I had a huge edge because people just simply that the conventional media and investors in general, they either didn't understand this and the ones that had heard about it were blowing it off and thought that it wasn't a big deal. And it just, it was very clear to me that 99% of the market was wrong about this. And I was right. And there was no doubt in my mind about it. Because I mean, again, it's like, it's when you know, something, you know it. You know, people just don't have the information. They don't have the data, they're not looking at things properly. And I just knew that it was going to come as a huge surprise to the market, when the whole global economy was going to get basically get shut down.

So it was a massive opportunity. And I put my chips down and I purchased puts. And we had some huge winners. We had 20 baggers, 10 baggers, many 10 baggers early on. And these types of opportunities don't come up very often, and when they do come up, you have to be an act. But at the same time, you can't have the expectation that all the time you're going to be getting 10 or 20 baggers, no. Most of us just sit on your hands, and wait for those opportunities when they come when you add, but that they don't come and happen often. So that happened.

But also, this is an ongoing crisis. And crisis always create opportunity. I mean, you hear this as a general expression in life, but it's so true in markets, a crisis creates opportunity. It creates inefficiencies. The market becomes more inefficient during the crisis. My service proprietary trading is all about positioning myself to take advantage of the opportunities that are that are rising in this crisis. And it means that it's very eclectic. I use options strategies, I invest in different types of asset classes. Pretty much everything goes. I mean this is the type of thing that it's not for the faint of heart, it's not for conservative investors it’s not for the investors that are afraid of losing money. To take advantage this type of crisis, you have to be willing to take a lot of risk and you have to be sort of willing to be a kind of unconventional and freewheeling.

And this proprietary trading portfolio is exactly that. It's very freewheeling. It's reacting to situations that are that are happening in real time and exploiting them. And also realizing that there's going to be hits and there's going to be misses. In other words, in a crisis, you're going to see certain things and some of them won't pan out. But other ones you're going to hit major home runs off. And the idea you know one of the things I explained my services that if you hit big home runs on a few trades, you can actually afford to be wrong more than half the time.

In other words, if you make options trades and a wrong 60% of your options trades and you lose all of your premium that you invested on 60%, 70%, even 70% of your options trades. If you hit home runs, three, four or five, 10 baggers, 20 baggers, on just 30% to 40% of your trades, you're still going to make a huge amount of money. I also always recommend to people that they only use a small, even if they do decide to participate in proprietary trading, they should only use a relatively small portion of their net worth or their liquid net worth to this type of strategies because again, it's a much higher risk. So, in my proprietary trading strategy, we're looking at macro driven events, because this is a crisis, that's driven by macro.

And right now, doing fundamental analysis is great, but I don't care how great the fundamentals of a stock is, if the market is another major leg down, where it's going to go down 40% from now, I don't care how great your individual fundamentals of stock or that stock is going down. And most likely or at least, 99% of them are going down.

And so to the contrary, we look at what's driving the macro, and then we try to drill down sometimes the individual stocks and sectors where we say, okay, in this background environment, this stock is really going to get hit we're going to, instead of putting a, let's say, a buying a put on the SPY or on the S&P500 index, or let's say, on the NASDAQ, let's put an option on this particular stock or this particular sector that we think is going to perform particularly poorly in this particular environment that we're looking at and obviously try to generate more alpha that way using short sales, or using inverse ETFs where sometimes as well to take advantage of certain situations that can be best taken advantage of using an inverse ETF.

JL: Sure. James, this has all been really fascinating and I'm definitely getting cognizant of your time at this point. So I want to thank you for being so generous with your time. I look forward to doing this again sometime soon, I hope.

JK: Thank you, Jonathan. I thank you very much for this opportunity to put this out there. And I wish you great success in this podcast and I will be very happy to join you in the future podcast.

JL: Great. You can subscribe to Successful Portfolio Strategy by going to seekingalpha.com and typing James Kostohryz that’s Kostohryz or Successful Portfolio Strategy into the search bar at the top of the site or by going to seekingalpha.com/marketplace and look in for Successful Portfolio Strategy there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.