3 REITs That Could Cut Their Dividends, And We're Still Buying

Security.

How many ways do we look for it?

We look for it in an emotional sense, searching for our “one true love”; support from family; friends who will stick with us through thick and thin.

We look for it in a physical sense, seeking out homes in good neighborhoods with responsive police departments and easy access to hospitals should we need them – God forbid.

There are plenty of other ways we look for security – through psychological means, spiritual means, societal means, materialistic means. But considering how this is an investment-focused article, let’s talk about financial security.

How do you truly achieve it?

During normal times with their economic ups and downs, ebbs and flows, I’d say you achieve it by saving less than you spend. And of what you do spend, you’ll want to be putting some of it into stocks: purchases designed to actually give you money back in the end.

Not any stocks, of course. There are plenty that are worthless or worse.

No, we want safe stocks. Secure stocks. Stocks that are sturdy enough to keep going up over the long haul – while paying us dividends too!

During normal times, that description would automatically include real estate investment trusts, or REITs. Not all of them, mind you. But there were plenty that were great buys and long-term holds.

But were not living in normal times right now, are we? Security seems a little less easy to access.

So what do we do?

Going, Going, Gone

On April 5, The Wall Street Journal reported that:

At least one-quarter of the U.S. economy has suddenly gone idle amid the coronavirus pandemic… an unprecedented shutdown of commerce that economists say has never occurred on such a wide scale.

More than a month and half later, on May 29, U.S. News was writing how:

Goldman says the current economic crisis, which has seen more than 40 million people file unemployment and gross domestic product decline precipitously, is unlike prior recessions in that it involves both a collapse in supply and in demand. Production of goods ceased sharply in March and consumer spending ground to a halt as restaurants, factories, and shops closed and people were closeted in their homes.

Naturally, that hurt a lot of businesses and almost every single stock on every single U.S. exchange. Except, of course, for Amazon (AMZN). And Clorox (CLX). And Gilead (GILD).

Although even these shares did some initial dipping and diving as investors ran for the hills. People clearly weren’t thinking straight, with one word on their minds: apocalypse.

Certainly, the collective herd did seem to recognize that some stocks were in worse positions than others. Such as – I don’t know – REITs.

On May 15, CNBC called them “no-touch” opportunities. As in, just say no. That’s because:

The real estate investment trusts sectors… has fallen more than 10%. That makes it the worst performer in May, with losses more than three times the broader S&P 500. The group has been hit hard by dire forecasts for commercial real estate as companies reassess their need for office space during and after coronavirus pandemic.

That would be led by such subsectors as lodging and retail.

After all, if people are stuck at home, they can’t exactly be staying in hotels or going to malls. (See illustration below for all REITs that have either cut or suspended their dividend.)

Price Appreciation and Security

Let’s reiterate that last statement: If travel is largely limited and shopping is severely restricted, businesses in those industries are going to suffer. And so will those connected to them, including their landlords.

So yes. There are certain sectors we’re being especially vigilant about, as noted in my June 9 article, “Caveat Emptor: The 3 Most Dangerous REIT Property Sectors.”

But three days before that, Hoya Capital Real Estate had published its own piece: “REITs Surge Amid Reopening Rally.” In it, he noted major movement from 11 of the 18 equity property sectors. And he also had this to say:

Indications of a potential V-shaped recovery have been brewing for several weeks now in the U.S. housing sector, as high-frequency housing data has been foretelling a stronger-than-expected consumer-led rebound in May. The Hoya Capital Housing Index jumped another 11.3% this week, led by a continuation of the rally in homebuilders and strength among residential REITs that reported stronger-than-expected rent collection metrics during the annual REITweek conference. All 11 GICs equity sectors ended the week in positive territory, led by double-digit percentage gains from the economically-sensitive energy… financials… [and] industrials… sectors…

Of course, though, share-price appreciation isn’t the only reason or even the main reason investors stock up on them. It’s their dividends that are the real draw. In which case, we’re more than justified in asking about the security of their dividends.

Again, that’s what we’re all looking for in the first place. Right?

3 REITs With Elevated Payout Ratios

In a recent Seeking Alpha article Kirk Spano provided a list of 13 companies in which currently rates sells “based on the risks related to a W, U or L shaped economic recovery”. Included in his list are three REITs that he believes will cut their dividend in 2020:

In this article, I plan to provide a detailed analysis of these three REITs in order to determine the probability of a dividend cut. As disclosed, I own all three REITs and I have Buy ratings on the shares, validating the argument that I believe a dividend cut will not cause much harm. Needless to say, a divided cut is usually never priced in, but we are all living during “unprecedented” times.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property (SPG) has demonstrated an excellent dividend growth profile over the last decade, paying out more than $32 billion of dividends over the company’s history. However, many forget that Simon cuts its dividend in 2009 to $.60 per share in cash and stock from $.90 per share. The company said it would pay its formerly all-cash dividend in the form of cash and stock, disappointing many investors who are attracted to steady cash yields.

Perhaps history does repeat itself. Perhaps not.

A few days ago I wrote an article explaining,

Simon has been trying to buy Taubman for nearly 20 years and there's no reason it wouldn't consider the assets attractive at a favorable valuation. It's possible Simon wants to pay less, swap cash payments for SPG stock, or some combination.

While the latest news of a Simon-Taubman divorce makes headlines, the latest rent reports suggest that both companies are in line for potential dividend suspensions. As malls begin to open back up across the country, mall landlords are busy assessing the damage in order to determine whether they will be able to payout dividends.

Thus far, the following mall REITs have cut or suspended their dividends as it related to COVID-19:

Tanger (SKT)

(SKT) Washington Prime (WPG)

(WPG) Pennsylvania REIT (PEI)

(PEI) Macerich (MAC)

And prior to COVID-19, Seritage (SRG) and CBL Properties (CBL) had already suspended their dividends, leaving Simon, Taubman, and Brookfield Property (BPYU).

At the end of 2019, Simon’s payout ratio was 69% and in Q1-20 it was 71%. However, given the modest rent collection efforts, it seems obvious that Simon’s payout ratio in Q2-20 will exceed 100%. Simon is suing one of its top tenants (with 412 locations leased), Gap (NYSE:GPS), for rent collection that represents 3.5% of base rent.

Also, several of Simon’s department store tenants have recently announced store closures. Namely, J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) (SPG has 63 locations) is closing 242 locations and Neiman Marcus (NMG) is closing most of its 22 remaining Last Call discount stores. Macy’s (M), SPG’s largest department store tenant (with 112 locations) is closing 30 stores (and one Bloomingdale's location).

While SPG is certain to see a bad quarter (Q2-20) it appears that the dominating mall REIT has plenty of liquidity to navigate the tough times. The company drew down $3.75 billion on its revolving credit facility and amended and extended its $4.0 billion senior unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility with a $6.0 billion senior unsecured credit facility.

At the end of Q1-20 SPG had approximately $8.7 billion of liquidity consisting of $4.1 billion of cash on hand, including its share of JV cash, and $4.6 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities. The company also suspended or eliminated more than $1.0 billion of redevelopment and new development projects.

Compass analyst Floris van Dijkum says much of the bad news is now priced in, and he adds that SPG has “close to $1B in annual cash flow assuming a 40% dividend cut, and the strongest balance sheet in the sector.” I agree with that assessment and for similar reasons, we are maintaining a Strong Buy rating (although we are underweight malls).

Source: FAST Graphs

Ventas Inc.

Ventas (VTR) is another REIT that has a good chance of a dividend cut, and in a recent article I explained, “there are clearly advantages and disadvantages to maintaining its exceptional record of dividend performance.” As I pointed out, the biggest risk for Ventas is as follows:

In Q1-20 SHOP “same-store net operating income (or NOI) cash growth was -10.4%” and the “company was originally guiding for “only” -4% to -9%”.

“Around 33% of its NOI is generated from SHOP tenants” and “SHOP occupancy fell to 86.6% (-100 basis points (bps) sequentially, but flat year-over-year.”

I also pointed out the positive news:

“Ventas did collect 96% of rent from MOBs and all rent from its NNN healthcare properties”.

“Ventas converted its master lease with Holiday Retirement – which accounts for 3% of NOI – to a management agreement, in which VTR will pay Holiday 5% of gross revenue”.

One of the things that have always liked about Ventas was its highly disciplined management team that is always putting shareholders first. As I explained, Ventas “took the necessary steps to draw down $2.75 billion under its $3 billion revolver. Then, later on, it issued a $500 million senior note” that “resulted in approximately $3.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand, with no commercial paper outstanding.”

Also, unlike Simon that was forced to cut its dividend in 2009, Ventas was able to maintain it. That provides meaningful align of interest, recognizing that Ventas grasps the importance of putting its investors first.

However, now the company has to navigate an all new paradigm in which senior housing operators are being challenged during such uncertain times. The big question is whether or not Ventas can navigate the SHOP portfolios that will likely post the worst ssNOI performance in history.

Welltower (WELL) has already thrown in the towel, so to speak, by way of a recent dividend cut from $.87 per share to $.61 per share. The company also authorized a share repurchase program for up to $1 billion of common stock through Dec. 31, 2021.

Ventas did say that it “received substantially all April and May rents from its triple-net senior housing tenants, according to its REITweek presentation."

Its office segment received 98% of April rents and as of May 27, 94% of its tenants paid rent, in line with April.” But it also said that SHOP occupancy fell from 84% in April 2 to 79.1% on May 21 and “total operating expenses are ~10% higher to combat the pandemic”.

Ventas shares were trading just below $17.00 on March 18 (down by ~70%) and have since recovered to $39.41. We initiated a position in the Cash is King Portfolio (April 7) and shares have returned an average of 48.9%. Our Fair Value target is $54 per share, which suggests more upside. Although there’s a possibility of a dividend cut for Ventas, we believe that the management team will cut as a last resort.

Source: FAST Graphs

Iron Mountain

We have been covering Iron Mountain (IRM) closely as many consider this misunderstood REIT to be a “battleground” stock, always being tested by its high yield (8.9% dividend yield). I recently interviewed the company’s CEO, Bill Meaney, for iREIT TV and he explained,“...pretty much right through the crisis, 96% of our operations have been up and running because we're considered an essential service.”

One of the most misunderstood elements for Iron Mountain is the company’s debt profile, however Meaney explained to me that

debt holders really understand the company really well, because if you see again and again, when we issue bonds, we price at the upper end of investment grade range.

He added, “there's not a big cost to capital advantage for us to be investment grade on the borrowing side.”

Although the company can’t be as competitive as the data center REITs, in terms of cost of capital, Meaney explained to me that

“…our kind of view is the advantage we have - versus our data center peers - is that we have this financial beast, the 75% gross margin business that's relatively mature, so it spins off tons of cash. And so compared to our pure data center peers, they actually have data center businesses continuing to gobble up cash. They don't have a mature business where they can harbor cash and easily deploy it.”

Another key advantage that Meany cited is the Project Summit that provides significant cost savings – over $375 million over the next two years or so – and Meaney describes it as “a gift that keeps giving” that “allows the company to plow that into data centers.”

Although analysts have lowered IRM’s 2020 AFFO forecast from $3.22 (90 days ago) to $2.88, the $2.48 annual dividend is still decently covered. Better yet, consensus suggests that IRM could grow AFFO by around 15% in 2021, improving the payout ratio and growth profile. We are maintaining a “Strong Spec Buy” rating recognizing the elevated debt levels (BB- by S&P) and payout ratio (86%).

Source: FAST Graphs

In summary…

Even though there is obvious risk associated with a dividend cut, we believe that COVID-19 provides investors with an enhanced opportunity to capitalize on mispricing. I concur with Kirk Spano that these three REITs (referenced in the article) are more likely to cut their dividend, yet that does not scare me away.

Investors must always practice sound principles that includes diversification and adhering to strict valuation guidelines. All of these REITs operate in different property sectors (mall, healthcare, and storage) and this means that their COVID-19 recoveries will be unique.

Furthermore, it’s important to consider your investment horizon, that is, how long you plan to hold shares. For me, I recognize that there’s a chance that any of these companies could cut their dividend, and I am perfectly content to own the shares, even with a modest dividend cut. Recognizing that we are all living in “unprecedented” times. And so far, our “Cash Is King” (portfolio) thesis is playing out perfectly: shares have returned 33% since March 16.

Source: Sharesight

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

