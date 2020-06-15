Provision expense will likely remain above-normal in the second quarter, but then normalize in the second half of the year. COVID-19 sensitive industries will likely drive credit costs in 2Q.

Earnings of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) fell by 77% sequentially to $0.12 per share in the first quarter due to a surge in provision expense. Large one-time gain on the sale of securities partially offset the impact of the provision expense increase on the bottom line. Earnings will likely recover in the second quarter from the first quarter's low and then return to normal in the second half of the year. A decline in provision expense will likely help earnings improve in the remainder of the year. Further, loan growth under the Paycheck Protection Program will likely drive the earnings recovery. However, net interest margin compression will offset loan growth. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decrease by 27% year-over-year in 2020 to $1.61. The uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the risk of an earnings miss this year. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price, but due to the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on SBSI.

Above-Normal Provision Expense Likely in the Second Quarter Due to Exposure to COVID-19 Sensitive Industries

SBSI's provision expense surged to $25 million in the first quarter from $3 million in the last quarter of 2019. SBSI used Moody's economic forecasts to determine the loan loss provisioning requirement for the first quarter. Due to the worsening of the economic outlook since the end of the first quarter, I'm expecting SBSI to adjust its reserves upward in the second quarter, leading to an above-normal provision expense. Further, SBSI's exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries will likely drive provision expense in the second quarter. As mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, COVID-19 sensitive industries, including retail, hotels, restaurants, and recreation, made up 14.46% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. Additionally, oil and gas sector loans made up 2.86% of total loans. Considering these factors, I'm expecting above-normal provision expense of $10 million in the second quarter.

Currently, I'm not expecting another sizable reserve build after the second quarter; therefore, I'm expecting provision expense to normalize in the second half of the year. However, the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown, which may lead to surprises in provision expense. Overall, I'm expecting SBSI to post provision expense of $41 million in 2020, up from $5 million in 2019.

Paycheck Protection Program to Drive Net Interest Income

The 150 basis points federal funds rate cuts in March will likely pressurize SBSI's net interest margin, NIM, in the year ahead. The company's NIM is quite rate-sensitive, as can be judged from the results of a simulation conducted by the management. A 100 basis points decline can reduce the net interest income by 5.91% over 12 months, according to the results. The following table from the first quarter's 10-Q filing shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the rate-sensitivity suggested by the simulation results, I'm expecting SBSI's NIM to decline by 32 basis points in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

The Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will counter the impact of interest rate decline on net interest income. As mentioned in the presentation for the annual shareholders' meeting, SBSI has funded over $300 million in loans under PPP that will boost loan balances for the second quarter. The management mentioned in the first quarter's conference call that it expects PPP loans to get paid off by the end of the third quarter. Further, the management mentioned that it expects the company to book processing fees of around $10 million over the term of the loans. As the majority of the loans will likely get forgiven in the third quarter, I'm expecting the majority of the processing fees to be booked in the third quarter as well.

Apart from PPP, there is very little opportunity for loan growth due to the current economic downturn. The management mentioned in the conference call that due to the uncertainty of the full economic impact of COVID-19, it does not believe additional loan growth is likely for 2020. Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting loans to grow by 8.5% sequentially in the second quarter, before declining by 7.7% in the third quarter. Further, I'm expecting SBSI to end the year with net loans of $3.6 billion, up 0.8% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings Per Share to Decline by 27%

The decline in provision expense in the year ahead and participation in PPP will help earnings improve in the remainder of the year after the sharp earnings plunge of the first quarter. For the full year, I'm expecting the above-normal provision expense in the first half of the year and the NIM decline in the second quarter to pressurize earnings. Moreover, I'm expecting non-interest expense to trend gently upwards, which will contribute to pressure on earnings. The management has revised up its estimate for the non-interest expense by $0.5 million to $31 million in the second quarter due to additional overtime pay for the PPP loans. Further, based on the guidance given in the conference call, I'm expecting FDIC insurance expenses to normalize in the second half of the year after SBSI uses its remaining credits in the second quarter. On the other hand, SBSI's participation in PPP will likely support the bottom-line. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to decline by 27% to $1.61 in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown, which increases the probability of an earnings surprise. Currently, I'm expecting the pandemic to keep economic activity slow through early 2021, at which time I'm expecting a COVID-19 vaccine to become widely available. If the pandemic's severity and duration exceed my expectations, then the provision expense can surpass its estimate leading to an earnings miss. Additionally, if contrary to my expectation, PPP loans are not forgiven in the third quarter, and last beyond 2020, then PPP fees can miss its estimates. I believe these risks and uncertainties justify a discount to fair value.

Year-End Target Price Suggests Upside Not High Enough to Compensate for Risks

SBSI has traded at an average price-to-tangible-book ratio, P/TB, of 1.95 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $18.2 gives a target price of $35.6 for December 2020. This price target gives an upside of 29% from SBSI's June 14 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the potential price upside, SBSI is also offering a modest dividend yield of 3.8%, provided the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.31 in the remainder of 2020 and does not give a special dividend at the year-end. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 78% for 2020, which is manageable; hence, I'm not expecting a dividend cut this year.

As discussed previously, the risks and uncertainties due to the pandemic warrant a discount to the fair value. In my opinion, the stock price upside implied by the year-end target price is not high enough to compensate for the elevated risk level. Hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on SBSI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.