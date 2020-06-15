E-measurement company, Keysight Technologies (KEYS) has emerged to be one of the safe and resilient stocks in the current volatile times. Spun-off from Agilent Technologies (A) in November 2014, the stock has increased by 14.3% in the last one year and by a whopping 204% in the last five years.

A leader in all of its target markets, Keysight Technologies has a broad customer base of around 32,000 customers spread across over 100 countries. These include the top 25 technology companies in the world. The company posted $4.3 billion in revenue, a 24% operating margin, 46% YoY earnings growth, and an $850 million free cash flow in 2019. And although the company missed the consensus revenue and earnings estimate in the second quarter ending April 2020, Jefferies has included the company in its list of cash flow darlings. This list includes ten cyclical companies that managed to post more than 10% increase in operating cash flow and net debt to equity ratio of lower than 100% in the recent quarter. The company also managed to report double-digit YoY growth in backlog and reported a book-to-bill ratio of 1.22x.

Keysight Technologies has developed a comprehensive strategy for long-term growth

Keysight Technologies currently accounts for a 25% market share in the $17.5 billion addressable e-measurement business. This market is expected to grow annually in the range of 3%-5%. Keysight has projected e-measurement opportunities in commercial communications, aerospace and defense, and electronic and industrial businesses to be worth $8.5 billion, $4.2 billion, and $4.8 billion, respectively.

I expect Keysight Technologies to fare better than many of its peers providing electronic design and test functions.

The company has a well-diversified customer base and is not overly exposed to any single client or industry.

The company has also successfully transformed itself from being a hardware-centric product provider to a software-centric solution provider. This is important considering that software services enjoy higher margins and have more recurring revenues in the form of subscriptions. The company’s software mix has increased from 12% in fiscal 2015 to 19% in fiscal 2019. Keysight was the first company to launch a design and test software, PathWave, in 2018. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, software and services accounted for 35% of the company’s revenues, higher than 30% exposure in fiscal 2019.

The company expects software and services revenues to grow at a faster pace as compared to the overall revenues. From 2017 to 2019, software sales have grown at a CAGR of 22%, while service sales have grown at a CAGR of 17%.

Keysight also places high importance on offering first-to-market solutions that allow better pricing and lower discounts. The company has increased its R&D investment and has been quick to provide customized solutions to customers. Keysight is also aligning itself to key long-term trends such as 5G, next-generation automotive, and others.

To further improve margins, Keysight has been focusing on increasing exposure of its sales mix more towards R&D projects and less towards manufacturing projects. The company is already seeing a dramatic rise in orders in the commercial communication business for supporting 5G millimeter wave technology and 400 gig networking.

Despite COVID-19 related challenges, Keysight has reported robust demand trends from direct government and the prime contractors in the U.S. aerospace and defense area and from semiconductor and advanced technology players in Europe. There has also been solid demand for 5G design and testing services across the world.

The ongoing 5G rollout is a big opportunity for Keysight

Keysight's high exposure to the commercial communications business has given the company early access in the area of design and testing of 5G compliant products. The company enjoys a first-mover advantage in the 5G space. Keysight has been bolstering its software capabilities for the 5G space through acquisitions such as those of Anite, AT4, Ixia, and PRISMA. In 2016, the company managed to market $66.0 million of first-to-market 5G solutions and collaborated with over 25 partners in this space such as Qualcomm, Rakuten, China Unicom, and SONiC. In 2018 and 2019, the company clocked triple-digit revenue growth in 5G space.

Keysight has managed to integrate PathWave software into a benchtop instrument for measurement in 5G space. The company is currently working for adding cloud capabilities in its solution for a major 5G customer. Keysight is also focused on maximizing the 5G lifecycle opportunity. Currently, around 70 operators have deployed 5G on a global basis. Many of these 5G deployments are based on low-frequency band or sub-6 gigahertz bandwidth of the technology. The company expects almost 300 operators to deploy 5G on a massive scale globally in the next five years. Keysight is also projecting massive adoption of millimeter wave technology for 5G deployments in the coming years.

Keysight seems well-positioned to monetize this early lead in 5G space. The company has managed to develop the most comprehensive and most feature-rich 5G platform for designing and testing 5G products. The company has reported double- or triple-digit order growth for 17 subsequent quarters in its 5G business. Keysight has also collaborated with over 100 customers for 5G business. Finally, the company is also preparing to support 6G products in the near future.

With increasing compliance standards and rising penetration of 5G across verticals, this space is bound to be a major growth driver for Keysight for many more years.

Investors should consider these risks

The U.S. market is reeling from the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections. If this wave is not effectively controlled, it will further aggravate supply chain disruptions. The decline in overall manufacturing capacity across sectors can have a detrimental impact on Keysight’s topline. While communication players may continue with their 5G plans, the demand for the company’s services may report a slowdown in areas such as government, education, electronics, and automotive. Keysight also expects its Ixia business to benefit from the rapid adoption of data center technology fueled by the work-from-home economy.

Keysight also suffered from supply chain disruptions due to the compulsory closure of its manufacturing facilities in the second quarter. The problem was further compounded since a major portion of manufacturing capabilities is concentrated in the U.S. and Malaysia. This challenge seems to be partly resolved considering that 100% of its international facilities and 70% of U.S. facilities were operational by May 26, 2020. Further, almost 100% of its contract manufacturers across the world have also started operations. However, there are still some glitches in securing adequate quantities of appropriate components from various suppliers.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Keysight is $117.18. I believe that this is a fair representation of the growth potential of the stock in the current uncertain times. The company is trading at PE of 31.19x and a forward PE of 18.87x, which is also quite reasonable. The company had cash and short-term investments of around $1.84 billion, a $450 million undrawn credit facility, and $1.95 billion total debt on its balance sheet at the end of April 2020. The leverage is pretty low and does not present any challenge to the company’s functioning as a going concern for the foreseeable future.

Supply chain disruptions have definitely been a sore spot for Keysight in the second quarter. However, the company has started re-opening sites and ramping production. The company expects third-quarter revenue, operating margin, and earnings performance to be in line or even better than the second quarter.

The majority of the analysts are optimistic about this company. On June 1, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee upgraded the company’s rating to Overweight from Neutral and raised the target price from $112 to $127. On May 27, Citi analyst Jim Suva reiterated Buy rating for the stock. On March 18, Stifel analyst John Marchetti reiterated Buy rating.

Keysight’s design and test offerings play an integral role in manufacturing and R&D functions across industries. The company’s focus on being anti-dilutive is also a big positive for shareholders. Hence, I recommend value investors with above-average risk appetite and an investment horizon of at least a year to consider picking up this stock on the recent pullback in June 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.