The great engineer and businessman Henry Ford started the Ford Motor Company (F) in 1903 and is perhaps best known for the Model T, producing over 15 million of them from 1908 to 1927. But before he started producing millions of Model Ts, he was famous for designing and producing race cars.

The picture above is of the Ford 999 that set a land speed record of 91 MPH in 1902. It had an unbelievable 18.9 L (1,156 Cu Inch) engine. Barney Oldfield was the driver.

Unfortunately, today's Ford lacks the creativity and skills that Henry had, and will have difficulty over the next 5-10 years competing in a brave new world of electric and driverless cars.

Keep in mind that Ford is not the only company facing the problems outlined below, but I find it to be one of the least prepared for the brave new automobile world that is coming sometime in the next decade.

Here are four reasons Ford is a long-term sell:

1. Current financial metrics are very bad

The auto industry has taken a big shot from the COVID-19 crisis. But things were not going well even before that.

Let's look at the items in the above table.

Long-term debt went from $13 billion to $29 billion. That's because Ford, like many other industrial companies, maxed its credit lines to "cash up" in face of all the business uncertainties facing it. In Ford's case, it borrowed $15.4 billion on March 19th, then paid out about $4 billion of the $15 billion. This did increase the company's cash and short-term investments by about $12 billion. Though $12 billion sounds like a lot of money, for a company with revenues of $140 billion it's a drop in the bucket.

EBITDA has been decreasing steadily since 2017 and dropped a precipitous 42% over the last 12 months. Ford cannot survive as currently configured with only $9 billion in EBITDA.

Sales have dropped by 5% in the last 12 months, and most of that is in the last 3 months. No surprise there.

The next two items are interesting, with A/R dropping by 37%, while inventories are actually up by 1%. That means there are a lot of cars sitting in crowded lots waiting for someone to buy them. That may be a long wait, as shown below.

2. If you are not working, you are not buying cars.

With unemployment approaching 20% and that huge inventory sitting on Ford's balance sheet, you have to wonder what sales are going to be like going forward. Let's even assume we can get unemployment down to 10%. What effect has that traditionally had on sales?

In the 1980-1981 recession, unemployment hit 10% and unit sales from peak to bottom dropped by about 40%. In the 1991 recession, with unemployment only at 8%, unit sales dropped by about 43%. And in the Big Kahuna 2008-2009 recession, unemployment hit 10% and unit sales dropped by more than 50%.

So, what is the drop in unit sales going be like when the unemployment rate hits 20%, then slowly, maybe over some unknown time frame, makes its way down to 15% and then hopefully 10%?

I don't know, but it seems likely that it will be worse than the previous 3 examples.

3. If you're working from home, how often do you need a new car?

Many of those who are employed are now working from home. This was a slow trend before COVID-19, but now I think it will accelerate. And if you see your new $40,000 SUV sitting in the garage all day, will you reconsider your car-buying cycle? Do you really need a new car every 3 years when the old one only has 20,000 miles on it?

I think the stench of 20% unemployment will stick with many of us for years as it did after the great depression. More caution and frugality may mean many fewer car sales going forward.

4. Electric vehicle (EV) sales growth is going to accelerate now, but is Ford ready for the change?

The cost of EVs will continue to come down, and so will their appeal to the work-from-homers. Even on normal household electricity, your car will charge easily while sitting in the garage all day. Add-in lower fuel and repair costs and the EV makes more and more sense.

Ford has admitted that EVs are the future, but it hasn't done much about it yet. And with the huge cash problems the company has, it is hard to imagine it will be doing anything but trying to get current products out the door. Ford doesn't have the time or money to think and spend on future potential. It has to survive the next 18 months or so first.

This approach is mandatory considering Ford's financial situation, but over the mid to long term, the company will continue to fall further and further behind. In fact, right now it is only in 20th place in EVs as a percent of sales - a measly .39%.

(Source: EV Adoption)

Conclusion

Ford is not the only car manufacturer facing the above problems, but I think it is one of the least prepared for the future of automobiles. Personally, I would not invest in any of them.

And I have not touched on the certain future of driverless EVs i.e., Uber (UBER) without a driver. That will cause even more lasting damage to the current auto business model than what I just talked about. Why pay an average of $38,978 (Kelley Blue Book) for a car when you can go to the grocery store via a hired driverless car and pay for it with the savings from the Arugla sale?

Ford is a sell, and if you are brave you could short it, especially now that is has dropped its dividend. Of course, it is always possible to make trading profits on a stock like Ford, but you would have to be very careful of your entry points because the long-term trend will be down.

At this point, I am not interested in Ford or any auto company. Avoid Ford.

