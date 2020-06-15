On April 20th, Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announced positive results from the Phase 3 trial, CheckMate-9ER, evaluating the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma ("RCC"). The stock increased by roughly 40% in the days following the news release. Thereafter, it has taken a breather as investors took profits. In fact, the share price has increased by 77% from its March low at $14.46. Altogether, the stock appreciated over 36% since my previous recommendation. Don't shoot the messenger. You should listen to the message.

Exelixis is gaining stronger trading momentum than other bio stocks. That's because this equity seems to defy conventional wisdom and corona bear market expectations. Better yet, there is more to come due to the upcoming data later this year.

Figure 1: Exelixis chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the next section. Operating out of South San Francisco, California, Exelixis is poised to innovate and commercialize excellent medicines to serve the strong unmet needs in cancer. Revenue sources come from three commercialized drugs, cabozantinib (i.e., Cabo), cobimetinib under a collaboration with Genentech, and esaxerenone, which is licensed to Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF).

Notably, Cabo is developed in-house and launched in the U.S. with the company's sales team. For the rest of the world, Exelixis partnered with Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) for Cabo development and launch. The only exception is in Japan, where Cabo is licensed to Takeda (NYSE:TAK). Cabo inhibits the activity of tyrosine kinases including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors, and RET and is recognized for its potential to treat a wide variety of cancers. To reap the most profits from Cabo, Exelixis is studying it in combinations with immune checkpoint inhibitors and other drugs for different cancers.

Figure 2: Notable clinical trials (Source: Exelixis)

Though I like Cabo best, the other approved medicines, i.e., cobimetinib and esaxerenone, are also intriguing. Of note, cobimetinib is a reversible inhibitor of MEK, also known as mitogen-activated protein kinase. The drug is being developed by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (OTCQX:RHHBY), under a collaboration agreement with Exelixis. For this deal, Exelixis receives 30% to 50% of the profits for U.S. sales of cobimetinib each year and low-double-digit royalties for sales ex-America.

The oral, non-steroidal, selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor (i.e., esaxerenone) is discovered in-house by Exelixis. It is approved for the treatment of hypertension in Japan and is licensed to Daiichi Sankyo. Exelixis receives low-double-digit sales royalty for this franchise.

New Pipeline Innovation

Not settled with its current success, Exelixis is recently tinkering with XL-888. As a potent inhibitor of the chaperone protein (HSP90), XL-888 suppresses other kinases such as BRAF, MET, and VEGFR2. As a result, XL-888 halts cancer's development and progression.

That aside, there's XL-092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, currently in a Phase 1 trial. XL-092 is the first drug that came out of the firm's initiative to discover new medicine. Interestingly, it hits several cancer targets like VEGF receptors, MET and other kinases that are important for cancer's growth and survival. This is very important because it ensures continuous sales growth in the future.

Cabo Label Expansion

As Cabo is the crown jewel of the pipeline, you should explore its development in greater details. Approved under the brand Cabometyx, Cabo is used for the treatment of the deadly liver and kidney cancers. As such, it delivers hope for patients suffering from advanced renal cell carcinoma ("RCC") and resistant hepatocellular carcinoma ("HCC"). Furthermore, Cabo gained the label expansion to cover progressive thyroid cancer.

What I like about Exelixis is its prudent growth approach. Specifically, the company employs aggressive label expansion and thus fits in with Philip Fisher's growth strategy. According to the Father of Growth Investing, Fisher, growth should occur from related businesses, i.e., like a tree sending out additional branches. That way, there are less risks and more synergy.

Of the three indications that I mentioned above, the HCC label expansion news came in January 2019. That, in my view, enables continued sales increase. As he shares his insight regarding latest developments, the president and CEO (Dr. Michael Morrissey, Ph.D.) enthused:

Exelixis remained productive with strong performance in 1Q2020, despite the significant challenges introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and around the world. I'm proud of the commitment demonstrated by our team to help patients with cancer fight their disease in these difficult times, while ensuring the safety of our employees and oncology healthcare professionals. Patient access to our medicines remains a top priority for Exelixis, both on the commercial and investigational fronts. Recently, we and our partner Bristol Myers Squibb announced positive top-line results from CheckMate -9ER, the pivotal phase 3 study evaluating the combination of nivolumab and Cabo in first-line RCC. The trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival, as well as secondary endpoints of overall survival and objective response rate. Together with Bristol Myers Squibb, we are now moving rapidly to submit regulatory applications in the U.S. and European Union in the next few months. We look forward to continuing to provide updates on our other programs and milestones as the year progresses.

Intellectual Property Protection

Shifting gears, you should check another crucial development. Accordingly, Exelixis filed a patent infringement lawsuit against MSN Pharmaceuticals ("MSN") in October last year. This is in response to MSN's ANDA filing to get its generic Cabo versions to the market. MSN wants to capitalize on Cabo after the patents (i.e. No. 7,579,473) expires on August 14, 2026. I noted in the prior research:

In protecting its intellectual property, Exelixis requested the FDA to approve only generic Cabo after October 8, 2030. That's when its Patent No. 8,877,776 will expire. I believe the outcome of that lawsuit is very important. If Exelixis fails, the company will only enjoy blockbuster profits for another 6 years. Now my gut instinct tells me that Exelixis will succeed. However, it's tough to conclude the suit's outcome. Regardless, you'll be able to enjoy at least six years of blockbuster profits.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2020 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31, 2020.

Exelixis procured $226.9M in revenues compared to $215.4M for the same period last year. The increase is due to Cabo's improved sales growth. The HCC label expansion gave sales a significant boost.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $101.8M and $63.2M. The higher spending is related to Cabo's trial expansions, i.e., COSMIC-312, COSMIC-313 and COSMIC-021. I view the 61.0% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into more profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there was $48.6M ($0.15 per share) net income versus $75.7M ($0.24 per share) for the same comparison. As you can see, the higher R&D translated into bottom-line depreciation. Though I'd like to see an increase in net earnings, the company needs to ramp up R&D to ensure future earnings increase.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Exelixis)

About the balance sheet, there was $1.4B in cash and investment. Against the $226.9M quarterly OpEx, there is abundant cash that I'm not worried about dilution. Nonetheless, you should check to see if Exelixis is a serial diluter. A company that serially diluted will render your investment worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 314.6M to 315.8M, my math reveals a 0.3% annual dilution. At this rate, Exelixis easily cleared my 30% cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Exelixis is if the company can continue to ramp up Cabo sales. The continuing sales growth for Cabo is essential because it's the lead franchise.

There is also the risk that Exelixis may fail to defend its patent infringement. If so, this will lead to declining sales for the lead franchise in the future. That aside, there is a concern that the company may not progress far enough before the Cabo patent expires in 2030. Ongoing trials may also not bear good results.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Exelixis with a four out of five stars rating. Exelixis is an intriguing grower because it's defying the corona bear market trend. Leveraging the flagship drug Cabo, I project that Exelixis will ramp up its earnings in the coming quarters. As a special cancer drug attacking multi-targets, I believe that Cabo will garner stellar clinical outcomes for its various label expansions. Those catalysts are needed to boost revenues in the coming years. Cabo already entered the land of blockbusters. Nonetheless, the patent expiration will occur a decade from now. Hence, the company must be proactive in Cabo's label expansion. At the same time, it's prudent to innovate novel molecules.

My friends, that's exactly what Exelixis is doing with various combination studies with other immune checkpoint inhibitors. The company is also exploring other molecules such as XL-092 and XL-888. If either molecule becomes a hit, you can expect revenues to increase in the coming years. Therefore, you should continue to monitor the clinical progress regarding those medicines.

