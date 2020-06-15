Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath on June 12 approved the sale of up to 246,775,008 shares of Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) with Jefferies acting as broker for at-the-market transactions. The sale of the securities would be considered a sale of assets under sections 105(a) and 363(b) of the Bankruptcy Code. While I was not shocked that Judge Walrath approved the sale, I was surprised that SEC just considered the sale a typical issuance of securities under Form S-3 that was filed in May 2019. The SEC did not seem concerned that these shares would be issued by a company in Ch.11 bankruptcy. During the hearing, it was mentioned on multiple occasions that Hertz shareholders may receive no recovery under the reorganization plan and these newly issued shares might be eventually be worthless.

June 12 Hearing

There was only modest opposition to the motion to approve the sale motion (docket 387) by GAMCO. The other parties either supported the sale or were indifferent. It was interesting to note how the lawyer from White & Case (lawyers representing Hertz) was very careful in describing how and why the stock price had risen so sharply lately. He was very careful not to be accused of "promoting" the stock and was careful in his word choice to avoid the potential for future litigation because of statements he made.

One of the reason he stated for the recent sharp stock increase on very heavy volume was a "new platform that allowed for trading without paying commissions". He did not, however, actually say Robinhood, but I assume that was who he was referring to. Another reason he stated for the increase stock price were the reports of increased prices for used cars. He never mentioned anything about a short squeeze, which I thought was interesting. In my opinion that is the primary reason for the irrational stock pricing.

Another key issue mentioned during the hearing was where would the cash go. The cash would remain at Hertz Global until a hearing later this month when they will decide what Hertz entities get the cash. I expect that there could be a fight to make sure the non-Debtors (Hertz entities that did not file for bankruptcy) do not get any cash and that it remains within the Debtor's Estate.

Early in the hearing, it was mentioned that they would try to sell shares that day (Friday), but might have to sell the shares on Monday. Because the hearing dragged on and on over technical issues over fees raised by the U.S. Trustee and because a number of lawyers representing various stakeholders felt compelled to speak on this motion, the hearing lasted too long to enable selling shares on Friday. (Note: 8-K filing late June 12 stated: "As of the date hereof, the Company has not entered into the Agreement". The agreement is the one with Jefferies.)

When the SEC lawyer went on the line, I thought here we go. I was wrong. The SEC just stated the sale had to follow SEC regulations. The lawyer spoke for only about 2-3 minutes and seemed completely indifferent that the shares were being issued by a company in Ch.11 bankruptcy. He never mentioned the shares could be worthless. Others, including the judge, did mention that shareholders could eventually get no recovery under the reorganization plan. The Judge also stated shareholders should understand that they are at the bottom of the priority ranking. It was also stated that if current shareholders absolutely wanted some type of recovery they could sell their shares now.

I Disagree With Judge Walrath's Decision

I personally am not convinced that unissued shares are actually an asset and are thus able to be sold under section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code. This could open the door to selling other types of securities, such as notes and warrants, during the bankruptcy process based on pre-bankruptcy Form S-3 filings before a Ch.11 reorganization plan becomes effective. The Ch.11 bankruptcy process already can be very chaotic. This new court decision could have a dramatic impact on bankruptcies in the U.S. I also think SEC regulations need to be changed so that S-3 registrations for issuing new securities are terminated and no longer effective once a company files for bankruptcy. This would solve this problem.

This stock sale should not, in my opinion, be just considered an alternative to a standard DIP financing. DIP financing is often a secured transaction that is usually paid in full under a reorganization plan. Shares could and most likely will be cancelled under a Hertz reorganization plan.

Selling of Stock By Jefferies

The sale of the shares would not be a typical underwriting at some fixed price with a group of other investment firms. The "Open Market Sale Agreement" that is Exhibit B in docket 387 states:

Method of Offer and Sale. The Shares may be offered and sold (A) in negotiated transactions with the consent of the Company or (B) by any other method permitted by law deemed to be an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415((a))4) under the Securities Act, including block transactions, sales made directly on the Principal Market or sales made into any other existing trading market of the Common Shares. Nothing in this Agreement shall be deemed to require either party to agree to the method of offer and sale specified in the preceding sentence, and (except as specified in clause (A) above) the method of placement of any Shares by the Agent shall be at the Agent’s discretion.

Currently there is a minimum "Floor Price" of $1.00 per share according to the agreement, but that could be adjusted with written consent of the parties. The price can't be below the going market price because that would result in dilution. Laws and regulations use a different approach than investors when using the term "dilution", which is the sale of securities below market price. Most investors would consider potentially increasing the number of shares outstanding by almost 247 million from the current 140 million shares to be very dilutive.

As I mentioned above, they were planning to start selling shares immediately on Friday, but it does not seem that they sold any yet. They stated they want to start selling as soon as possible. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact the huge new number of shares will have on HTZ stock price. There may now be an increased amount of available shares to borrow, allowing short sellers to put in their short sell orders. This could suck all the air out of the short squeeze, which most likely would put downward pressure on HTZ stock price. (As I posted in the comment area of my prior HTZ article, I re-shorted HTZ during the short squeeze after I was able to borrow stock. I am still short.)

A Gift to Hertz Noteholders

Depending upon how much stock as actually sold and at what price, noteholders could be the biggest beneficiaries of the stock sale. They could see a larger recovery under the Ch.11 reorganization plan. In my opinion, the biggest beneficiaries will be 2lien 7.625%'22 noteholders who will have to receive full recovery, in theory, before unsecured noteholders get any recovery. Since I still do not expect a very strong economy over the next 9 months and I do not expect a huge cash in-flow from this stock sale, current unsecured noteholders may be disappointed in their recovery, if any, under a reorganization plan.

Many Hertz shareholders are now expecting, that to avoid lawsuits over this sale transaction, they will receive a recovery under the reorganization plan. As I covered in my prior HTZ article, the 3rd District allows for nonconsensual third-party releases in reorganization plans. In theory, shareholders could be giving releases without being paid. To avoid a nasty fight during the confirmation process, shareholders might be given a token recovery, if they vote as a class to accept the plan. Traders of HTZ put options might want to factor in this potential for a token recovery instead of $0.00 when pricing long-term put options.

Conclusion

I often attend critical bankruptcy hearings, but I could only "attend" Friday's hearing via the telephone. While I expected most stakeholders would support the stock sale during the hearing, I was surprised that the SEC was so indifferent about selling potentially worthless stock to the general public. It would be different if the stock sale was only open to accredited and institutional investors, but the general public, especially many Robinhood traders (gamblers), are ignorant about the bankruptcy process.

The headlines of offering $1 billion of Hertz stock for sale are extremely misleading. The dollar amount was not approved by the bankruptcy judge, it was just the approval of a sale of assets-up to 246,775,008 unissued shares.

The real beneficiaries of this irrational stock sale are HTZ noteholders. The general public who buys HTZ stock from this sale could find themselves under bus wheels when the Ch.11 reorganization plan is eventually confirmed.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to my short position or close my short position within the next 72 hours.