Refiners' Last-Ditch Effort To Resurrect Small Refinery Exemptions

While retroactive petitions would struggle to gain legal acceptance, they could reduce biofuels demand during the years that it would take for the courts to make a final ruling.

D6 Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices tumbled by up to 15% earlier this month on the news that refiners have asked the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] to retroactively grant small refinery exemptions for the last decade (see figure). Still reeling from a federal appellate court's decision earlier this year that most of the exemptions that were awarded under the Obama and, in expanded form, Trump administrations had been unlawful, and left with limited options following the Trump administration's choice not to appeal the decision, the move is a last-ditch effort by the refining sector to reduce its collective costs of complying with the federal biofuels blending mandate, the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2].

Source: EcoEngineers (2020).

To briefly recap, a provision under the RFS2 allows the EPA to exempt small refineries that are experiencing financial hardship from the obligation to comply with the blending mandate. All U.S. refineries were initially exempted in the mandate's first year, but the number of exemptions awarded quickly declined to a low of seven in 2015, the last year in which the Obama administration oversaw the process (exemption decisions and awards are made only after the year in question has ended). That year saw the blending mandate effectively reduced by less than 300 million gallons through the awarded exemptions.

The Trump administration, under the guidance of presidential advisor/refinery owner Carl Icahn and EPA Administrator/former oil state attorney general Scott Pruitt, quickly acted to expand the number of RINs, each of which corresponds to one gallon of ethanol-equivalent, that were exempted by the EPA. In 2017 no fewer than 35 exemptions were awarded, effectively reducing the blending mandate by over 1,800 million gallons (see figure). This exempted volume remained high at 1,400 million gallons in 2018 (the EPA has yet to make decisions on any of the petitions for 2019).

Source: EPA (2020).

The Trump administration's expansion of the SRE allocations had the practical effect of reducing demand for biofuels under the mandate. 2017 and 2018 were characterized by low RIN prices and a large decline to merchant refiners' publicly-stated RIN expenditures (see figure). Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT), CVR Energy (CVI), Delek US Holdings (DK), Delta Air Lines (DAL), HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), PBF Energy (PBF), and Valero Energy (VLO) have all incurred RIN expenditures in the past that were big enough to merit mention in their periodic filings, making them especially exposed to high RIN prices.

*Annualized figure that reflects only the four merchant refiners that published their Q1 2020 RIN expenditures. Source: Author's analysis (2020).

The federal appellate court's decision seemingly ended the practice of awarding small refinery exemptions by determining that the Congressional intent in creating the exemptions had been to only allow them to be awarded in cases where a refinery had already received an exemption in the previous year. The EPA, by contrast, had awarded the exemptions whenever it felt that such an allocation was appropriate. The refining sector's request for the EPA to retroactively award exemptions for earlier years has the ulterior motive of creating such continuity and thereby allowing refineries, including those that have never received a past exemption, to potentially qualify for them in the future, the federal court's decision notwithstanding.

It is unlikely that the federal courts would deem such a strategy to be lawful. Past court decisions, including the most recent one, have made abundantly clear that the RFS2 requires refiners to blend increasing volumes of biofuels with their refined fuels. Furthermore, the RFS2 also allows the exemptions to only be awarded in the presence of financial hardship, and there cannot be many small refineries that have experienced the requisite continuous hardship over the last decade, not least because they would likely have been shuttered after several consecutive years of losses. The EPA would once again need to ignore what the federal courts have declared to be the Congressional intent in order to revive the small refinery exemptions.

The ultimate outlook for the legality of such a decision may not matter, though. It has historically taken multiple years for the federal courts to issue decisions on the EPA's past attempts to reduce refiners' RIN expenditures. The inevitable lawsuit that would be brought by biofuels producers in response to a retroactive reinstatement by the EPA of the exemptions could take years to be resolved, during which time refiners' RIN expenditures would feasibly remain low due to weak demand for biofuels blending. The refining sector would not need to win in court in order to successfully reduce their RIN expenditures.

The biofuels and refining sectors were already keeping a close eye out for the EPA's upcoming release of its proposed biofuels blending volumes for 2021. Some analysts have interpreted the latest federal court decision as requiring the EPA to reallocate to future years the biofuels volumes that it had unlawfully exempted over the last decade. Meanwhile, gasoline demand expectations for 2021 are steadily declining, increasing the likelihood that biofuels blending will encounter infrastructure constraints next year. The exemption decisions are separate from the rulemaking that implements the biofuels blending volumes, so this petition for retroactive exemptions to be awarded will have the effect of making the EPA's proposed rulemaking more uncertain until a decision on the latest petitions has been made.

RIN prices have mostly rebounded to their early-June highs, which suggests that the market does not expect refiners' petitions for retroactive exemptions to be successful. This latest development has created a new source of uncertainty in the biofuels sector, however, and a favorable response by the EPA would potentially impact recent decisions by many merchant refiners to invest heavily in renewable diesel production capacity. This is not the news out of the EPA that major ethanol producers such as Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX) were hoping to receive during a time of low biofuels demand due to the pandemic. The small refinery exemptions saga is not over yet.

