Dividend Changes: June 6-12, 2020

A table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks is included, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Recently, six companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends, including two of the stocks in DivGro. One company announced a dividend cut. The following table provides a summary.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) gives an indication of how the dividend has changed in the past year on a trailing basis.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

Founded in 1902 and based in Williamsville, New York, NFG is engaged in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It also develops and produces oil reserves, primarily in California. As of September 30, 2014, NFG owned approximately 93,000 acres of timber property and manages an additional 3,000 acres of timber cutting rights.

On June 11, NFG declared a quarterly dividend of 44.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.30% from the prior dividend of 43.5¢.

Payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 30; ex-div: June 29.

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

On June 9, O declared a monthly dividend of 23.35¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.21% from the prior dividend of 23.3¢.

Payable July 15 to shareholders of record on July 1; ex-div: June 30.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC)

ODC develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, animal health and nutrition products, and bleaching clay and purification aid products, cat litter products, industrial and automotive sorbent products, and sports products. ODC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

On June 9, ODC declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable August 28 to shareholders of record on August 14; ex-div: August 13.

Target Corporation (TGT)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, TGT sells a range of general merchandise and discount food products in about 1,800 stores in the United States. The company offers everyday essentials and fashionable, differentiated merchandise at discount prices. TGT operates as a single business segment and has a fully integrated online business, Target.com.

On June 11, TGT declared a quarterly dividend of 68¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.03% from the prior dividend of 66¢.

Payable September 10 to shareholders of record on August 19; ex-div: August 18.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

With an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion, WPC ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs. The company invests in high-quality, single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its properties are located primarily in the U.S. and northern and western Europe

On June 11, WPC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0420 per share.

This is an increase of 0.19% from the prior dividend of $1.04.

Payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 30; ex-div: June 29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, WRB operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. The company’s Insurance segment provides a variety of insurance products, including workers' compensation, property-casualty, and excess and umbrella coverage. WRB’s Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds reinsurance on a portfolio basis.

On Jun 12, WRB declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior dividend of 11¢.

Payable June 30 to shareholders of record on June 23; ex-div: June 22.

Below, we're including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for two of this week's dividend raisers, TGT and WRB.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas, depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

TGT's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in TGT in February 2010 would have returned 9.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

WRB's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in WRB in January 2010 would have returned 13.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)

On June 8, UBA declared a quarterly dividend of 7¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 75% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable July 17 to shareholders of record on July 2; ex-div: July 1.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP)

On June 8, UBA declared a quarterly dividend of 6.25¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 75% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable July 17 to shareholders of record on July 2; ex-div: July 1.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 15-28, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (June 12) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 15 June (Ex-Div Date 06/15) Allegion plc (ALLE) 7 $102.41 1.25% 27.2% 0.32 06/30 Amphenol Corporation (APH) 9 $95.01 1.05% 15.6% 0.25 07/08 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 28 $204.06 0.92% 9.0% 0.47 07/15 El Paso Electric Company (EE) 9 $67.11 2.44% 6.6% 0.41 06/30 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 10 $29.70 1.75% 11.4% 0.13 07/01 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 9 $31.87 4.14% 11.6% 0.33 06/30 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 8 $42.01 1.62% 7.6% 0.17 06/30 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 11 $36.35 3.30% 4.4% 0.3 06/30 Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) 5 $18.74 3.42% 9.2% 0.16 06/30 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 7 $93.26 1.29% 16.7% 0.3 06/30 Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) 10 $49.88 3.21% 20.1% 0.4 07/13 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 25 $31.61 3.95% 6.8% 0.3125 07/01 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 7 $94.46 2.46% 10.0% 0.58 06/30 Renasant Corporation (RNST) 5 $23.68 3.72% 5.3% 0.22 06/30 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 46 $20.15 3.37% 4.1% 0.17 06/30 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 35 $91.22 3.03% 1.5% 0.69 06/30 The Western Union Company (WU) 6 $22.52 4.00% 9.3% 0.225 06/30 Tuesday, 16 June (Ex-Div Date 06/16) Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 60 $61.03 3.93% 5.1% 0.6 07/15 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 10 $9.89 6.07% 21.8% 0.15 07/01 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 6 $284.52 1.62% 44.6% 1.15 07/08 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 8 $55.76 3.73% 44.6% 0.52 06/30 Tri-Continental Corporation (TY) 10 $24.93 4.53% 20.1% 0.2825 06/25 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 10 $91.02 1.23% 1.9% 0.28 07/03 Wednesday, 17 June (Ex-Div Date 06/17) Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) 18 $43.55 0.37% 11.3% 0.04 07/07 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 5 $11.02 2.90% 0.0% 0.08 07/02 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 10 $33.13 7.43% 3.9% 0.205 07/15 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 8 $19.38 5.57% 4.1% 0.27 07/16 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7 $21.97 6.01% 29.3% 0.33 07/01 Thursday, 18 June (Ex-Div Date 06/18) American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 10 $258.08 1.70% 22.0% 1.1 07/10 Chubb Limited (CB) 27 $125.69 2.48% 2.9% 0.78 07/10 Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 9 $10.73 7.83% 2.7% 0.07 06/30 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) 10 $95.73 0.92% 6.6% 0.22 06/30 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 6 $15.35 3.52% 7.4% 0.0447 06/30 Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) 7 $35.15 3.44% 10.1% 0.303 06/30 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 10 $36.17 3.10% 4.6% 0.28 06/30 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) 7 $62.34 3.02% 8.5% 0.47 07/07 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 22 $32.22 3.57% 7.6% 0.2875 07/17 Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) 20 $11.45 6.99% 2.2% 0.2 06/29 Friday, 19 June (Ex-Div Date 06/19) Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 11 $300.25 4.33% 54.5% 3.25 06/30 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 6 $39.41 3.17% 17.3% 0.3125 06/30 First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 6 $11.88 5.39% 4.9% 0.16 06/30 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 53 $90.47 4.64% 4.2% 1.05 07/15 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 12 $70.42 6.65% 3.4% 1.17 07/10 Tiffany & Co. (TIF) 18 $119.12 1.95% 8.8% 0.58 07/10 The Toro Company (TTC) 17 $67.28 1.49% 11.6% 0.25 07/09 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 11 $285.15 1.75% 23.6% 1.25 06/30 Monday, 22 June (Ex-Div Date 06/22) Bank First Corporation (BFC) 6 $60.17 1.33% 11.2% 0.2 07/08 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 19 $57.02 0.77% 8.5% 0.12 06/30 Tuesday, 23 June (Ex-Div Date 06/23) Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) 5 $137.65 1.28% 0.0% 0.44 07/31 Wednesday, 24 June (Ex-Div Date 06/24) Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 8 $29.40 5.03% 9.4% 0.37 07/09 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 18 $126.85 2.36% 10.6% 0.75 07/06 Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) 6 $11.31 3.18% 11.9% 0.09 07/15 Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) 5 $24.61 7.35% 3.5% 0.1554 07/15 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 14 $44.63 3.45% 6.6% 0.385 07/15 Thursday, 25 June (Ex-Div Date 06/25) Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 8 $66.51 3.61% 5.6% 0.6 07/10 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 8 $72.74 2.75% 15.7% 0.5 07/10 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 6 $168.38 0.43% 9.7% 0.18 07/31 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 16 $63.49 2.16% 13.3% 0.3425 07/10 First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) 8 $13.37 4.19% 11.2% 0.14 07/07 Medtronic plc (MDT) 43 $93.21 2.32% 7.6% 0.58 07/17 Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) 16 $81.39 1.47% 6.4% 0.3 07/10 Sempra Energy (SRE) 16 $124.05 3.37% 8.1% 1.045 07/15 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 9 $43.38 0.92% 7.4% 0.1 07/10 Friday, 26 June (Ex-Div Date 06/26) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 17 $40.08 4.09% 7.7% 0.41 07/15 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 7 $28.17 1.85% 11.1% 0.13 07/13

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-year trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Only Legg Mason, Inc. qualifies, and we already looked at LM last week.

Instead, let's look at Broadcom Inc. While the stock is down about 18% on a trailing basis over the past year, at least its 3-yr TTR is positive and the stock is trading In the Margin of Safety.

Dividend Contender AVGO designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices for use in a variety of applications. AVGO yields 4.33% at $300.25 per share. The stock has a quality rating of 16 (Rating: Decent).

AVGO has an impressive 5-year dividend growth rate (DGR) of more than 50% and its latest dividend increase was 23%, declared last December.

Source: Portfolio Insight

AVGO's price has recovered nicely since mid-March and its yield of 4.33% remains higher than its 5-year average yield of 3.75%, perhaps providing a good opportunity to invest.

